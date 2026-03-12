Trump administration may loosen US shipping rules to combat fuel price spike, White House says

By Jarrett Renshaw

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) – The Trump administration is considering waiving the century-old Jones Act for a limited period to ensure energy and agricultural shipments can move freely ‌between U.S. ports, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday, in a bid to combat ‌Iran-related supply disruptions.

“In the interest of national defense, the White House is considering waiving the Jones Act for a limited period ​of time to ensure vital energy products and agricultural necessities are flowing freely to U.S. ports,” Leavitt said in a statement.

“This action has not been finalized,” she added.

The announcement could come as early as Thursday, two sources familiar with the effort told Reuters, and would be aimed at combating spiking fuel prices and other ‌disruptions since the start of the ⁠U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

High gasoline prices carry significant political risks for President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans, who have long argued that their energy policies would keep ⁠fuel affordable for American consumers.

A sustained rise in pump prices could undermine that message and fuel criticism from Democrats that the administration has failed to shield households from higher costs, particularly as voters remain sensitive to inflation ​ahead ​of the November midterm elections.

U.S. national average retail gasoline ​prices hit $3.60 a gallon on Thursday for ‌the first time since May 2024, while diesel prices hit $4.89 a gallon, the highest since December 2022, data from the motorist association AAA showed.

Under the Jones Act, goods shipped between U.S. ports must be carried on vessels that are U.S.-built, U.S.-flagged and mostly U.S.-owned. The requirement sharply limits the number of tankers available for domestic shipments.

Waiving the rule temporarily would allow foreign ships to carry fuel between U.S. ports, ‌potentially lowering shipping costs and speeding deliveries.

The largest U.S. farm ​lobby, the American Farm Bureau Federation, asked Trump in a ​March 9 letter to waive the Jones Act ​to improve domestic transportation capacity, warning of fertilizer price spikes for farmers caused ‌by shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

The ​United States has issued ​Jones Act waivers in the past only sparingly, typically in response to major supply disruptions. The most recent waivers came after hurricanes such as Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Maria in 2017. ​At the time, the U.S. Department of ‌Homeland Security temporarily allowed foreign-flagged vessels to transport fuel between U.S. ports to ease shortages ​and speed deliveries to affected regions.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Additional reporting by Shariq Khan; ​Editing by Richard Valdmanis, Chizu Nomiyama and Deepa Babington)