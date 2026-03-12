Probable Formation: Bologna vs Roma

“We’ve been in crisis in attack for some time now. I said earlier that the numbers have changed: compared to the first half of the season, we’ve lost five players, including El Shaarawy. Then, as far as genuine strikers are concerned, like Malen at the moment, we have Vaz, who is also a very young lad, a seasoned league player, and Arena, who is even younger and can’t even be on the list, so we have to work with Venturino. There are certainly emergencies in attack, but the numbers are better than before. We are trying to make up for this and play our games to the best of our ability, as we are doing. As for formations and minutes, we try to manage our resources as best we can, but in the end, as I always say, the only rest we get is at night.”

”We have this situation in attack where we have definitely lost a lot of players compared to the first half of the season, such as Dovbyk, Ferguson, Dybala, Baldanzi and Soulé. However, we have Malen, who has definitely added value, even if we have lost a few players. We are trying to integrate other players, including Zaragoza, who did not play in the last match but who has always been on the pitch in previous matches. He arrived less than a month ago and has always played. Then, it’s not easy for anyone to arrive in January and do what Malen did, but these are quite rare cases. It always takes a little longer to integrate players who arrive in January. I remain convinced that Zaragoza, for example, made an excellent assist, and I hope that in the next few games he can play a positive role. Those who arrive in January always have some difficulty settling in, even from a physical point of view, and need a few weeks to settle in properly. We are rotating players in that position, in the absence of Dybala, Soulé, etc., we are rotating several players. The one who is playing most consistently is definitely Pellegrini, and the others, such as Venturino, who has just returned, El Shharawy, who has been out for a long time, Zarogaza and Vaz, who have just arrived, are trying to settle in.”

Those were the lengthy comments Gian Piero Gasperini gave during his pre-match presser regarding the injury crisis he’s been dealing with in the attack and how he tries to manage those that are available. And for this one, Gasperini will continue without Dovbyk, Ferguson, Soulé, and Dybala due to injury. Meanwhile, Lorenzo Venturino, who started on Sunday, is not on the UEFA list.

With that in mind, Gasperini might rotate the lineup behind Donyell Malen, with several sources suggesting Bryan Cristante and Bryan Zaragoza could play in attacking midfield to support the Dutchman. One player Gasperini will have back for this match is Mario Hermoso. His return is timely, as Gianluca Mancini is out due to suspension. Gasperini also discussed Hermoso.

“We’ll have to see how he [Hermoso] performs tomorrow. He’s had very little training, so we don’t know if he’ll be ready to play the whole match. If he’s called up, it means he’s available to play. He could start, but with the possibility of being substituted, or even coming on during the match. In any case, he’s available.”

That being said, he is projected to start with Ghilardi and Ndicka in the back three. If he’s unable to start, then Zeki Çelik would slide further back into defense. That would give Devyne Rensch a chance opposite Wesley. Lastly, Cristante playing further up allows Niccoló Pisilli to start alongside Manu Koné in the center of the pitch.