Trump seems to be giving up on his poll numbers. That could have consequences.

On the surface, it might appear that President Donald Trump is obsessed with being popular. He insists that his poll numbers are fantastic and rages against any poll showing otherwise. He likes to claim that his actions and statements are supported by all. (“When people hear me say it, everybody agrees.”) After a lifetime spent in endless pursuit of attention and validation, he must surely desire popularity above almost anything.

If that was once true, it no longer is the case. In fact, it’s hard to think of a president who cared as little about being popular as Donald Trump does now.

Congressional Republicans are feeling that Trump is hanging them out to dry.

Other presidents have taken political risks, but they thought they were serving a higher cause — saving lives, solving deep-rooted problems or safeguarding America’s interests. Today, Trump is making himself less popular on an almost daily basis, for the pettiest of reasons. His approval rating has plunged into the 30s, and he doesn’t seem to care. Americans think the economy is terrible, and Trump seems indifferent. Instead, he’s putting his time and attention into a series of projects that could not be better designed to make him look corrupt and out of touch.

First among them is his gold-plated ballroom, which two-thirds of the public opposes. Then there’s the gargantuan arch he wants to build in Virginia. Now, Trump’s Justice Department has announced the creation of a $1.8 billion slush fund for supporters of his who say the government was mean to them — including those who rampaged through the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

That last item was too much even for many Republicans in Congress. “So the nation’s top law enforcement official is asking for a slush fund to pay people who assault cops?” Sen. Mitch McConnell said. “Utterly stupid, morally wrong — take your pick.” When Blanche met with Republican senators to talk about it, the response was “incredibly hostile,” Punchbowl’s Andrew Desiderio reports.

Amid an unpopular war, the unpopular gas prices, the unpopular ballroom and the unpopular slush fund, congressional Republicans are feeling that Trump is hanging them out to dry. “Our majority is melting down before our eyes,” one Republican senator told Desiderio.





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Rather than saving that majority, Trump is undertaking a campaign of revenge against fellow Republicans who have crossed him. This effort has been successful, because primaries are dominated by the most intense partisans and the Republican voters with doubts about Trump are more likely to stay home. So he has purged state senators in Indiana who declined his order to redraw their congressional maps; Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who voted to remove him after Jan. 6; and Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, a far-right libertarian who helped force the release of the Epstein files.



Paul Waldman Paul Waldman is a journalist and author focused on politics and culture.