TrumpRx only offers some brand-name drugs for sale to consumers : NPR

By / July 23, 2026

A centerpiece of President Trump’s push to make prescription medicines more affordable is a government website for drug discounts that carries his own name. TrumpRx, launched in February, now boasts 92 deals on brand-name prescription drugs made by pharmaceutical companies that announced highly publicized agreements with the Trump administration.

But nearly six months after the website’s launch, those deals on TrumpRx represent fewer than 12% of the more than 800 brand-name drugs made by the participating pharmaceutical companies.

A wide range of medicines — including treatments for inflammatory conditions, HIV and cancer — aren’t offered by TrumpRx, according to an NPR analysis of a database of drugs on the market maintained by the Food and Drug Administration.

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“The key takeaway is that most of these companies are doing this for a small number of products and in a limited setting,” says Dr. Ben Rome, a health policy researcher and physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. “They’re not engaging to do this on a large scale.”

TrumpRx touted as a marketplace for better drug prices

TrumpRx’s origins go back to the Trump administration’s May 2025 executive order aimed at bringing American drug prices in line with or below what other wealthy countries pay. Last summer, the administration sent letters to 17 drug companies with a list of demands.

The demands included selling drugs directly to consumers at lower prices, which is something some drug companies, such as Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, had already started doing.

Drugmakers had 60 days to meet the administration’s demands voluntarily, or, the letters stated, “if you refuse to step up, we will deploy every tool in our arsenal to protect American families from continued abusive drug pricing practices.”

Then came the closed-door negotiations, which included the threat of tariffs stemming from an investigation into whether pharmaceutical imports posed a threat to national security.

Although the text of the agreements hasn’t been made public, the administration began announcing the pacts in the fall, starting with Pfizer. That’s also when the administration announced it would create TrumpRx, a government website for direct-to-consumer discounts.

TrumpRx launched on Feb. 5 with 43 drugs made by five of those companies.

“It’s the biggest thing to happen in healthcare, I think, in many, many decades,” President Trump said during the launch event at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House. All 17 companies that received letters have announced agreements with the Trump administration, concluding with Regeneron in April.

A sparse menu of brand-name drugs 

As of mid-July, there are 92 brand-name drugs on TrumpRx from 15 of the 17 companies that announced deals with the Trump administration. But those companies make more than 800 brand-name drugs that are on the market today, according to NPR’s analysis of a Food and Drug Administration database of marketed drugs.

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