U.S. Mint Produces 296.7M Coins Amid America 250 Rollout

U.S. Mint coin production slowed in February 2026 after reaching an eight-month high in January, when the first 1776-2026 Semiquincentennial coins entered circulation. Further, output remained far below year-earlier levels when cents were still being produced for commerce.

The Mint produced 296.74 million coins for circulation in February — including nickels, Emerging Liberty dimes, the first two of five quarter designs, and Enduring Liberty half dollars — all part of the America 250 coin program marking the nation’s 250th anniversary. Output fell 33.8% from January and 48.9% from a year earlier, when cent production alone totaled 353 million coins.

The following table shows how February’s output compares with other months over the past year:

February 2025 to February 2026 Circulating Coin Production

Month Mintages* Rank February 2026 296.74 M 8 January 2026 448.50 M 5 December 2025 279.20 M 9 November 2025 130.28 M 13 October 2025 367.36 M 7 September 2025 239.82 M 10 August 2025 193.00 M 12 July 2025 414.12 M 6 June 2025 204.42 M 11 May 2025 657.95 M 2 April 2025 577.64 M 4 March 2025 669.02 M 1 February 2025 580.91 M 3

*The May total excludes a negative adjustment in the Mint’s May data for 3.22 million Native American dollars — an amount that, based on CoinNews tracking, had inflated monthly totals by 700,000 in February, 1.4 million in March, and 1.12 million in April. Those figures have also been updated.

The U.S. Mint’s primary mission is to manufacture coins in response to public demand. It manufactures, sells, and delivers circulating coins to Federal Reserve Banks and their coin terminals, ensuring commercial banks and other financial institutions have the necessary supply.

Month-Over-Month Production Changes

Beginning in July of last year, and at the direction of the Treasury, the U.S. Mint stopped producing cents for circulation. The smallest denomination had often accounted for more than half of the Mint’s annual output. Cents are now struck only for collector products, with those figures not published by the Mint.

In month-over-month comparisons for coins commonly used by Americans, February production fell 48.8% for nickels, 24.1% for dimes, and 22.9% for quarters.

Mintages of Half Dollars and Native American Dollars

The U.S. Mint also produces other circulating-quality coins, including half dollars and dollars. While Native American $1 coins are no longer ordered by the Federal Reserve, they continue to be struck in circulating quality for collectors, with monthly production figures published by the Mint. The same applied to half dollars until recent years — specifically 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 — when they were again ordered for general circulation, albeit in very small quantities compared with other denominations.

It remains unclear how many 2026 half dollars have been produced for general circulation, though some are known to be in circulation. The year is unique for the denomination, as the long-running Kennedy half dollar design has been replaced with a one-year-only “Enduring Liberty” theme marking the nation’s 250th anniversary.

In January, production figures showed 7.5 million half dollars struck at the Denver Mint and 6.3 million at the Philadelphia Mint. February figures raised Denver’s total by 3 million to 10.5 million and Philadelphia’s by 1.8 million to 8.1 million, bringing the combined total to 18.6 million. By comparison, 2025 production totaled 19.8 million coins at Denver and 14.2 million at Philadelphia, or 34 million overall, meaning this year’s output is already more than halfway to last year’s total.

On May 5, collectors can expect U.S. Mint-branded rolls and bags of semiquincentennial 2026-P and 2026-D Enduring Liberty half dollars to go on sale.

Moving to 2026 Native American dollars, the Mint reported 140,000 struck in January at the Denver Mint. None were produced there in February, but the Philadelphia Mint struck 840,000, bringing the coin’s combined total to 980,000. On Jan. 27, the U.S. Mint began selling rolls and bags of 2026 P&D Native American dollars, with combined sales of 925,825 through March 8, including 456,475 with Denver mint marks. The mismatch indicates the totals will likely increase or be revised.

For comparison, 2025 production reached 5.18 million coins, including 2.52 million from Denver and 2.66 million from Philadelphia.

The following table shows February 2026 circulating coin mintages by production facility and denomination.

U.S. Mint Circulating Coin Production in February 2026

Denver Philadelphia Total Jefferson Nickel 40,800,000 43,200,000 84,000,000 Emerging Liberty Dime 19,000,000 64,500,000 83,500,000 Quarters 51,400,000 72,200,000 123,600,000 Enduring Liberty Half Dollar 3,000,000 1,800,000 4,800,000 Native American $1 Coin 0 840,000 840,000 Total 114,200,000 182,540,000 296,740,000

In February, the Denver Mint struck 114.2 million coins, while the Philadelphia Mint produced 182.54 million, bringing the combined output to 296.74 million coins.

For the year to date, the Denver Mint has struck 351.84 million coins, and the Philadelphia Mint has made 393.4 million coins, bringing the total to 745.24 million coins. This is 38.7% fewer than the 1,215,170,000 coins manufactured during the first two months of 2025.

This next table lists year-to-date coin production totals by denomination and by U.S. Mint facility:

YTD 2026 Circulating Coin Production by Denomination

5 ¢ 10 ¢ 25 ¢ 50 ¢ N.A. $1 Total: Denver 134.4M 69.0M 137.8M 10.5M 0.14M 351.84M Philadelphia 113.76M 124.5M 146.2M 8.1M 0.84M 393.4M Total 248.16M 193.5M 284.0M 18.6M 0.98M 745.24M

If the current production pace continues through December, the 2026 annual mintage would top 4.47 billion coins. For comparison, the U.S. Mint produced nearly 4.95 billion coins for circulation in 2025, marking a fifth straight yearly decline and the lowest output since 2009 — though cent production was held at zero beginning in July, accounting for much of the drop compared to previous years.

Mintages of 2026 Semiquincentennial Quarters

As part of the nation’s America 250 celebration, the U.S. Mint will strike five unique 2026 Semiquincentennial quarters. The five recognize the Mayflower Compact, the Revolutionary War, the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, and the Gettysburg Address.

The Mayflower Compact quarter entered circulation on Jan. 5, with the U.S. Mint offering rolls and bags to the public beginning Feb. 5. Production totals reported by the Mint show the following:

December: +48.8 million from Denver and +31 million from Philadelphia

January: +85.6 million from Denver and +73.2 million from Philadelphia

February: +35 million from Denver and +40.4 million from Philadelphia

Combined production through February totals 169.4 million coins from Denver and 144.6 million from Philadelphia — 314 million coins overall.

Also in December, the Mint reported production of 1 million 2026 Revolutionary War quarters at the Denver Mint. The design is scheduled for release in late March. Production totals reported by the Mint show the following:

December: 1 million coins — all from Denver

January: +800,000 from Denver and +800,000 from Philadelphia

February: +16.4 million from Denver and +31.8 million from Philadelphia

Combined production through February totals 18.2 million coins from Denver and 32.6 million from Philadelphia — 50.8 million coins overall.

2026 Semiquincentennial Quarter Mintages