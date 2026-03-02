US Iran War Live Updates: US embassy in Kuwait under drone, missile attack; sirens sounded in Bahrain

Updated on: Mar 02, 2026 12:12:18 PM IST
US Iran War News Live Updates: A plume of smoke rising from the Zayed Port following a reported Iranian strike in Abu Dhabi. The attacks across the gulf began after the US and Israel launched a joint military operation against Iran.
US Iran War Live Updates: Iran has vowed to avenge the death of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed by Israeli strikes during the joint US-Israel military operation last week. After confirming Khamenei’s death on Sunday, Iran carried out retaliatory strikes across the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain, escalating West Asia tensions further.
As the conflict brings the region closer and closer to a full out war, something Iran warned the US and Israel of, US President Donald Trump has stated that the bombing of Iran is expected to continue for at least another week.
Axis of Resistance in place as conflict spreads
The conflict has now spilt over to Lebanon as well after militant group Hezbollah, which is part of Iran’s “axis of resistance”, launched rocket and drone attacks against a military base near Haifa in northern Israel.
“The resistance leadership has always affirmed that the continuation of Israeli aggression and the assassination of our leaders, youth and people gives us the right to defend ourselves and respond at the appropriate time and place,” said Hezbollah in a statement. Israel has launched retaliatory strikes and has hit the Lebanese capital of Beirut.
This escalation comes after Israel and Hezbollah reached a ceasefire agreement in November 2024.
In Yemen, Iran-backed Houthi rebels have pledged to resume attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes and Israel. The last time the Houthis targeted the Red Sea was during Israel’s war on Gaza and attacked US, Israel flagged ships along with any other ship which had allied itself with Israel during 2023 to 2024.
Death toll increases
The death toll across West Asia has increased. In Iran, Iranian state media, citing the Red Crescent, said at least 201 people have been killed and more than 700 injured in the ongoing strikes. Of this around 115 were killed in Minab when a girls’ school was targeted by the US, Israel military strike.
Meanwhile, three American service members were killed and five others seriously injured during the US attacks on Iran, the US military announced on Sunday.
In Lebanon, 31 people have been killed due to Israeli strikes in the southern part of the country. The health ministry has added that around 149 people were injured due to the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
In the UAE, three people, one Pakistani, one Nepalese and one Bangladeshi were killed in the attacks in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
In Israel, around nine people have been killed due to Iranian strikes across the region. In Iraq, two people have been killed and one person died in Kuwait.
As the conflict spreads and bombing to continue, the death toll is expected to increase.
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 02, 2026 12:12:18 PM IST
US Iran War Live Updates: Embassy in Kuwait remains under threat of attack, says US State Department
US, Israel attack Iran LIVE: As per the latest notice issued by the US State Department and embassy in Kuwait, a continuing threat of drone and missile attacks remains over the US embassy in the gulf nation.
“Threat is a continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks over Kuwait. Do not come to the Embassy. Take cover in your residence on the lowest available floor and away from windows. Do not go outside. The US Embassy in Kuwait urges US citizens in Kuwait to shelter in place, review security plans in the event of an attack, and to stay alert in case of additional future attacks. US Embassy personnel are sheltering in place,” the notice read.
This notice was issued after witness alerts came in regarding smoke from the area where the US embassy is in Kuwait.
Mar 02, 2026 11:54:38 AM IST
US Iran war Live Updates: US embassy in Kuwait under attack
US, Israel attack Iran LIVE: US embassy in Kuwait has confirmed that it is under attack. In a statement, the US embassy has stated the threat of a drone and missile continues, urging residents and US citizens to stay away from the embassy premises until further notice.
Mar 02, 2026 11:50:37 AM IST
US Iran War Live Updates: 31 killed, 149 injured in Lebanon after Israeli strikes
US, Israel attack Iran LIVE: Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon after Hezbollah attacked Israel have killed at least 31 people, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said on Monday.
The health ministry added that around 149 people have been injured due to the retaliatory strikes.
Israel and Hezbollah renewed strikes against one another after the Iran-backed militant group launched a drone and rocket attack towards Haifa after the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Mar 02, 2026 11:31:56 AM IST
US Iran War Live Updates: Smoke seen near US embassy in Kuwait
US, Israel attack Iran LIVE: Smoke was seen rising from the vicinity of the US embassy in Kuwait. As per reports, fire fighters and ambulances have also been seen in the area.
Mar 02, 2026 11:28:48 AM IST
US Iran War Live Updates: US issues alert for American citizens worldwide
US, Israel attack Iran LIVE: The US Department of State has issued a worldwide alert for American citizens, asking them to exercise caution amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.
“Stay informed by monitoring local news for updates, avoid areas of active conflict, and use extra care when near military or security forces,” the notice issued by US embassies across the globe on Monday read.
Mar 02, 2026 11:20:35 AM IST
US Iran War Live Updates: Air raid sirens blare in Bahrain
US, Israel attack Iran LIVE: As the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran enters its third day, air raid sirens have been sounded across Bahrain.
As per the Ministry of Interior, air raid alerts have been activated. The ministry has also urged residents to head to the nearest safest place.
It added the Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Bridge linking Manama to nearby towns was closed and urged “residents to use main roads only when necessary”.
Mar 02, 2026 11:17:44 AM IST
US Iran War Live Updates: US fighter jet crashes in Kuwait, reports Iranian media
US, Israel attack Iran LIVE: As per Iranian state media, a US fighter jet has crashed in Kuwait. While an official statement from the US military is awaited, videos of the crash show the F-15 fighter jet on fire and descending at a rapid rate.
Mar 02, 2026 10:56:18 AM IST
US Iran War Live Updates: Sirens sounded in Israel
US Iran War Live Updates: Sirens have been sound across central and southern Israel amid an Iranian ballistic missile attack, the first in over eight hours.
The IDF has stated it was able to intercept these drones.
Mar 02, 2026 10:38:58 AM IST
US Iran War Live Updates: Authorities at British RAF base in Cyprus to relocate
US Iran War Live Updates: Authorities at Britain’s RAF base in Akrotiri in Cyprus have decided a temporary dispersal of non-essential personnel as a precautionary measure.
As per a statement by the Sovereign Bases Administration, the decision comes after an incident with an unmanned drone overnight.
Mar 02, 2026 10:20:56 AM IST
US Iran War Live Updates: Larijani says Iran ‘will not negotiate’ with US
US Iran War Live Updates: Iranian security chief Ali Larijani on Monday has said that Tehran ‘will not negotiate’ with the US. This statement comes amid calls for diplomatic talks between the two nations.
The US launched military strikes on Iran in a joint operation with Israel a day after Tehran and Washington completed the third round of indirect talks in Geneva. An additional round of talks was set to be held in Vienna, Austria, but due to the military confrontation, all talks stand paused.
Mar 02, 2026 10:08:20 AM IST
US Iran War Live Updates: Lebanon’s President condemns both Hezbollah attacks and Israeli strikes
US Iran War Live Updates: Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun has reportedly criticised both Hezbollah and Israel as cross-border hostilities intensify.
Aoun said the attacks launched by Hezbollah on Israel from Lebanese territory undermine the government’s efforts to “keep Lebanon away from the dangerous military confrontations taking place in the region,” reported Al Jazeera.
At the same time, he denounced what he described as “Israeli aggression” against Lebanon.
“We condemn the Israeli attacks on Lebanese territories, and alert that the continued use of Lebanon again as a platform for supporting wars unrelated to us will once again expose our country to risks once more,” he said.
Mar 02, 2026 9:44:15 AM IST
US Iran War Live Updates: UK makes U-turn, allows US to use bases in Diego Garcia, Gloucestershire
US Iran War Live Updates: The United Kingdom has reversed its decision and now allowed the US to use British bases in view of the on going conflict in the Middle East.
In an address, UK Prime Minister Kei Starmer stated that London has accepted US’ request to prevent Iran from firing missiles across the region.
“The basis of our decision is the collective self defence of long-standing friends and allies and protecting British lives, which is in accordance with international law,” he added.
Earlier it was reported that the UK will be blocking access to Diego Garcia in the Chagos Island and the RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, which are home to America’s fleet of heavy bombers in Europe.
This refusal led Trump to partake in a local rant on social media platform Truth Social where he slammed the Starmer government for its decision to hand over Chagos Island back to the Mauritius.
Mar 02, 2026 9:34:10 AM IST
US Iran War Live Updates: India issues emergency numbers, help lines for Indian nationals stranded in West Asia
US Iran War Live Updates: The Indian government has set up an emergency war room for indian nationals stuck in West Asia due to the US-Iran-Israel conflict. These are as follows –
Ramallah (Palestine)
- Phone: +970592916418
- Email: repoffice@mea.gov.in / cons.ramallah@mea.gov.in
Doha (Qatar)
- Phone: 00974-55647502
- Email: cons.doha@mea.gov.in
Riyadh (Saudi Arabia)
- Phone: 00-966-11-4884697
- WhatsApp: 00-966-542126748
- Toll Free: 800 247 1234
- Email: cw.riyadh@mea.gov.in
Tel Aviv (Israel)
- Phone: +972-54-7520711 / +972-54-2428378
- Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in
Tehran (Iran)
- Phone: +989128109115 / +989128109109 / +989128109102 / +989932179359
Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates)
- Toll Free: 800-46342
- WhatsApp: +971543090571
- Email: pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in / ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in
Kuwait
- Phone: +96565501946
- Email: community.kuwait@mea.gov.in
Bahrain
Muscat (Oman)
- Toll Free: 80071234
- WhatsApp: +96898282270
- Email: cw.muscat@mea.gov.in / cons.muscat@mea.gov.in
Jordan
Baghdad (Iraq)
- Phone: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899
- Website: https://www.eoibaghdad.gov.in�
- Email: cons.baghdad@mea.gov.in / cons1.baghdad@mea.gov.in / pol.baghdad@mea.gov.in
Mar 02, 2026 9:25:35 AM IST
US Iran War Live Updates: British bases hit by drones in Cyprus
US Iran War Live Updates: Britain’s Royal Air Force base Akrotiri in Cyprus has been hit by a suspected drone strike, reported Sky News citing the UK’s Ministry of Defence.
Cyprus has also confirmed the drone attack which targeted a British base on the island and caused damage. However, no casualties have been reported
Britain retains sovereignty over the territory of two bases on the eastern Mediterranean island, which is a member of the European Union.
Mar 02, 2026 9:10:34 AM IST
US Iran War Live Updates: Trump says he ‘got Khamenei first’ after Iranian Supreme Leader killed in US, Israeli strikes
US Iran War Live Updates: US President Donald Trump has stated that he got to Khamenei before Iran could target the US.
“I got him before he got me. They tried twice. Well I got him first,” Trump told ABC News on the killing of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, while referring to a 2024 Iran-linked plot to assassinate him.
Mar 02, 2026 9:05:24 AM IST
US Iran War Live Updates: US officials doubtful of regime change in Iran after Khamenei’s killing
US Iran War Live Updates: Following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, US officials close to the matter have told Reuters that they are doubtful Iran’s opposition will be able to lead a regime change.
As per Reuters, three officials familiar with US intelligence said there is serious skepticism that Iran’s battered opposition can topple the theocratic, authoritarian governing system that has been in place since 1979.
Sources further stated that CIA documents presented to the white House before the strikes stated that if Khamenei was killed, he would be replaced by hardline figures from IRGC or equally hardline clerics.
Mar 02, 2026 8:32:59 AM IST
US Iran War Live Updates: Trump tells NYT that Iran strikes to continue for a month
US Iran War Live Updates: US President Donald Trump has said that the strikes against Iran will continue for another month. Speaking to the New York Times on Sunday, the US president said that the military plans to continue striking for at least another four to five weeks.
Asked how long the United States and Israel could keep up this level of attacks, he responded: “Well, we intended four to five weeks.”
“It won’t be difficult,” Mr. Trump added. “We have tremendous amounts of ammunition. You know, we have ammunition stored all over the world in different countries.”
Mar 02, 2026 8:21:13 AM IST
US Iran War Live Updates: Dubai, Abu Dhabi stock markets closed for two days as Iran continues to attack
US Iran War Live Updates: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market will remain shut on March 2 and March 3, authorities announced, as the United Arab Emirates grapples with escalating Middle East tensions.
The decision was confirmed by the UAE Capital Market Authority, which said the temporary suspension was aimed at stabilising markets amid uncertainty following repeated missile and drone attacks on the Gulf nation.
Market shutdowns outside pre-scheduled holidays are highly unusual in the UAE. Typically, trading is suspended only during periods of national mourning. One such instance followed the death of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in May 2022, when bourses were temporarily closed. Follow updates on Dubai news here
Mar 02, 2026 8:05:08 AM IST
US Iran War Live Updates: Israel targets Lebanon after Hezbollah attack, residents rush to flee
US Iran War Live Updates: Amid the broad US-Iran-Israel conflict, the Israeli military has called on people in 53 villages and towns in southern Lebanon, including the town of Bint Jbeil, to evacuate.
This warning comes after Israel launched strikes and raids in southern Lebanon after the militant group Hezbollah launched a rocket and drone attack towards Haifa.
Videos shared online show panic across southern Lebanon and Beirut as residents rush to flee.
Mar 02, 2026 7:41:43 AM IST
US Iran War Live Updates: Jordan shoots down drones, explosions heard in Qatar
US Iran War Live Updates: As the conflict between Iran, US and Israel spreads to the larger region, Jordan said it “dealt with” 49 drones and ballistic missiles on Sunday.
Furthermore, explosions were also reported in Qatar.
Mar 02, 2026 7:07:34 AM IST
US Iran War Live Updates: Kuwait shoots down more drones as conflict escalates
US Iran War Live Updates: The Kuwaiti Army says its air defences have “confronted and intercepted” a “number of hostile aerial targets at dawn today” in the central parts of the country.
Kuwait found itself as a target by Iran due to the presence of a US naval base in the country. On Sunday, as part of its retaliatory strikes, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it struck a US naval base in Kuwait with ballistic missiles and drones.
In a statement called “Announcement No. 4,” the IRGC said the American naval base in the Abdullah Mubarak area of Kuwait was hit by four ballistic missiles and 12 drones, alleging that infrastructure was destroyed and “a large number” of US forces were killed and injured.
Mar 02, 2026 6:57:56 AM IST
US Iran War Live Updates: Death toll from attack on girls’ school in Iran nears 180
US Iran War Live Updates: Hossein Kermanpour, the head of public relations at Iran’s ministry of health, says the Israeli attack on a girls’ school in Minab on Sunday left “about 180 young children” dead.
He added that the “same type” of missile was used to attack the Gandhi Hospital in Tehran hours ago.
On Saturday, Israel and the US launched a joint military strike against Iran. One of the first places to be hit in Iran was the girls’ school in Minab, which is near an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) base.
In Iran, the six-day working week runs from Saturday to Thursday, with Friday being the only official day of rest. Due to this, the school was likely occupied and in session when it was hit.
Mar 02, 2026 6:52:52 AM IST
US Iran War Live Updates: Iran names interim Supreme Leader, to finalise next name soon
US Iran War Live Updates: Following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran has named Ayatollah Alireza Arafi has its interim leader.
Arafi will be part of the provisional leadership council with President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i. Till the election of a new Supreme Leader, Arafi will be in charge of steering Iran through this conflict.
Mar 02, 2026 6:51:31 AM IST
US Iran War Live Updates: Israel targets Beirut after Hezbollah’s rocket attack
US Iran War Live Updates: Israel has launched strikes in southern Beirut, Lebanon. This attack comes after Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah launched a rocket and drone attack towards Haifa in response to the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.