USPS is raising the price of Forever stamps starting this weekend. Here’s what else is changing.

The U.S. Postal Service is raising the price of the Forever stamp, as well as additional postal products and services, starting this weekend. The change comes as the agency says it’s in the middle of a “severe financial crisis” amid rising operational costs.

The USPS announced in April that the price increases, effective Sunday, July 12, were intended to support its finances and that mailing services product prices would overall be raised by about 4.8%.

The price of a Forever stamp is increasing by 4 cents from 78 cents to 82 cents. The last price increase was in July 2025, when it increased from 73 cents to 78 cents. When it was introduced in 2007, the Forever stamp was 41 cents — it marks a 100% increase in 19 years.

Here’s what else to know.

What other product prices are increasing?

Letters (1 ounce): 78 cents to 82 cents

Letters (metered 1 ounce): 74 cents to 78 cents

Domestic postcards: 61 cents to 65 cents

International postcards: $1.70 to $1.75

International letter (1 ounce): $1.70 to $1.75

The additional-ounce cost for single-piece letters will remain at 29 cents, according to the USPS.

Can I still use the Forever stamps I have now?

Yes. Forever stamps, which were introduced in 2007 to help consumers with future stamp price changes, never expire. Their value is always equal to the current first class mail 1-ounce rate, even if postage rates increase, hence the “forever” name.

These stamps are used to send domestic mail, including U.S. territories and military bases overseas, weighing up to 1 ounce through USPS first class mail.

Forever stamps can also be used in combination with other postage when the weight is exceeded and additional postage is required.

Why is USPS raising prices?

On April 9, the agency filed its intent to raise prices, citing mounting financial losses and other challenges.

“In the midst of the severe financial crisis facing the Postal Service and continued rising operational costs, the Postal Service is using all available tools, including available regulatory pricing authority, to ensure we can continue to fulfill our universal service obligation and serve the American public,” the USPS said at the time.

On May 21, the Postal Regulatory Commission released a financial analysis report that found the USPS had a net loss of $2.7 billion for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2025. The commission noted the agency has not had a profitable year in the last decade.

“Losses sustained over the past 10 years have weakened the Postal Service’s financial position, resulting in a significant gap between assets and liabilities,” the commission said.

On May 27, the Postal Regulatory Commission approved the Postal Service’s price increases.