Utah Jazz, Golden State Warriors Reveal Loaded Injury Report

The Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors have given a look at each of their injury reports before tonight’s action in Salt Lake City, where both sides are expected to deal with several notable injuries to their respective rotations.

Here’s a peek at what both sides are dealing with in terms of injuries headed into Monday’s contest:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT – Isaiah Collier (illness)

QUESTIONABLE – Keyonte George (illness)

QUESTIONABLE – Ace Bailey (illness)

OUT – Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee)

OUT – Walker Kessler (left shoulder)

OUT – Lauri Markkanen (hip)

OUT – Jusuf Nurkic (nose)

In all, it’s five names officially out for the Jazz, and two placed in the questionable category before tip-off.

The most notable of those to be sidelined is second-year guard Isaiah Collier, who had missed last game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to personal reasons, and will be set to miss a second consecutive game with an illness.

Collier’s been on an impressive recent slate of games for the Jazz throughout the past month-plus, especially during any time that George has been forced to miss with an ankle injury.

Collier has started 10 games since the beginning of February, and has been a difference-maker throughout, averaging 17.8 points, 9.0 assists, and 2.0 steals, shooting 50.0% from the field in just over 30 minutes a night.

Mar 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

That illness also appears to have taken siege on the Jazz’s locker room for a few players as well, with Keyonte George being among those in question, along with Ace Bailey joining him as a late addition to the injury list.

It remains to be seen if one, or both of George and Bailey will end up playing against the Warriors, but if they don’t it sets up head coach Will Hardy to make some big changes to their typical, fully-healthy rotation.

In the event George and Bailey are forced out along with Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Walker Kessler, it’ll mark the first time this year that all five of the Jazz’s regular starting lineup will be out with injury or illness.

That would then set the stage for a handful of the Jazz’s young talents on the roster to get a step up in their opportunity at home vs. the Warriors. Look for Brice Sensabaugh, Cody Williams, and Kyle Filipowski as the easy candidates to get a starting nod from Hardy, and perhaps some surprises along the way.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

PROBABLE – Seth Curry (sciatica)

QUESTIONABLE– Will Richard (ankle)

OUT – Al Horford (toe)

OUT – Moses Moody (wrist)

OUT – Kristaps Porzingis (injury management)

OUT – Steph Curry (knee)

OUT – Jimmy Butler III (knee)

The Warriors certainly aren’t void of injuries themselves, with the hottest name in the bunch being Stephen Curry, who’s still out with a lingering knee injury.

Golden State will also be without a couple of their big men, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis. That could open up a bit of an advantage for the Jazz’s scoring attack to exploit, but without several frontcourt members of their own, it certainly won’t be a walk in the park.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Warriors lands at 7 p.m. in the Delta Center.