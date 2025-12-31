Vanderbilt football vs Iowa ReliaQuest Bowl opt-outs

Dec. 31, 2025, 5:04 a.m. CT

Vanderbilt football will be nearly at full strength for the ReliaQuest Bowl against Iowa.

Tight end Eli Stowers is the only significant player to opt out as he declares for the NFL draft.

Several players who intend to enter the transfer portal will still play in the bowl game.

TAMPA, FL ― Vanderbilt football will nearly be at full strength for the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Unlike many teams who have had several significant players opt out of their bowl games, that is not the case for the Commodores. And for the second straight year, Vanderbilt will have some players who plan to transfer still play in the bowl. Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea has been happy to allow such players, many of whom are seeking more playing time elsewhere, to finish what they started with the team.

The 12th-ranked Commodores (10-2) will play Iowa (8-4) in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31 (11 a.m. CT, ESPN) at Raymond James Stadium.

Two backup quarterbacks for Vanderbilt, Drew Dickey and Jeremy St-Hilaire, have announced intentions to transfer. They will not play in the bowl, but did not formally opt out because both have been injured in the second half of the season and would not have played regardless.

One other player, Duncan MacDonald, said he would enter the portal, but he has not been on the team’s roster this season and did not appear in any games.

Here’s who has, and hasn’t, opted out:

Who has opted out for Vanderbilt football

TE Eli Stowers

Stowers declared for the NFL draft and in the process opted out of the bowl to ensure that he remains healthy for the draft. The tight end had 62 catches for 769 yards and four touchdowns this season and and was the Commodores’ leading receiver.

Players who will transfer but still play in ReliaQuest Bowl

OL Cooper Starks

Starks has played in nine games this season as a reserve lineman. Although he already announced that he would enter the portal, a Vanderbilt spokesperson told The Tennessean that he still plans to play in the bowl game.

OL Misael Sandoval

Sandoval, like Starks, plans to play in the bowl game, per a program spokesperson. He appeared in four games in 2025.

Edge Jailen Ruth

Ruth is another player who announced intentions to enter the portal, but a spokesperson said that their understanding was that Ruth would still play in the bowl.

Ruth appeared in 12 games and recorded two tackles in 2025.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on X @aria_gerson.