Brandon Miller improvement fans have wished for is taking shape

It’s already known how commanding a scorer Brandon Miller can be. But this year, he has proven that he can also initiate for others, demonstrating his potential to become an all-around star for the Charlotte Hornets.

As Matt Alquiza of Sports Illustrated noted, Miller appears to have become more adept at finding his teammates for better scoring opportunities. His assist rate this season is 18.0 percent so far, putting him in the 89th percentile among wing players. It’s worth noting that Basketball-Reference pegs his number a bit higher at 18.5 percent.

Miller is still a long way away from turning into the playmaker the Hornets probably hope he will be. He has even had games logging zero assists, including two in the past couple of weeks. But the good news is that he looks to be on the way there, based on the stats and eye test.

Hornets are in dire need of playmaking

Perhaps Miller is the solution to Charlotte’s shortage of capable facilitators. Only LaMelo Ball has proven to be dependable, and the team’s typically lackluster offense whenever the point guard is off the floor confirms further what the front office has to address this season or the coming summer.

If Miller can exhibit the ability to carry the offense by creating for himself and others, the Hornets’ Ball-less minutes will be more manageable.

So far, Miles Bridges and Collin Sexton have helped steer the ship. Unfortunately, they have sometimes shown themselves to be out of their depth when tasked to play the initiator role. Meanwhile, there are possessions when Miller looks comfortable facilitating the offense, even as his handles and court vision still need improvement.

Of course, the ideal route for Charlotte remains finding a respectable floor general to join the rotation. KJ Simpson is the only other true point guard on the roster, although he has yet to show any evidence that he can turn into a solid playmaker. Even Sexton has had a higher assist percentage than him so far in the 2025-26 campaign.

Brandon Miller’s continuous improvement

Maybe asking Miller to develop as a playmaker is putting too heavy a burden on his shoulders. On the other hand, we have yet to fully realize what his ceiling is, and being a part-time point guard may be in his future. It shouldn’t come as a shock if that’s the case, especially given what we’ve seen from him in his first three years in the league.

The rising star also carries a remarkable growth mindset, appearing to understand that he bears much of the responsibility for ensuring the Hornets reach their goal of rising in the standings. For instance, he has expressed the desire to stretch his defensive skills. While he has not yet fully flourished as an on-ball defender, his help defense has already impressed some pundits.

Obviously, the Hornets want to become contenders one day. It doesn’t look like they can attain that dream this season. However, many folks agree that the future is bright for them, and an ever-improving Miller is a key reason why.