Volcano Earthquake Report for Monday, 2 Feb 2026

Monday, Feb 2, 2026 13:50 | 37 mins ago | By: EarthquakeMonitor

World map showing volcanoes with shallow (less than 50 km) earthquakes within 20 km radius during the past 24 hours on 2 Feb 2026 Number in brackets indicate nr of quakes.

Quakes detected near: Akita-Yake-yama (2 quakes between mag 0.7-1.3), Bardarbunga (5 quakes between mag 0.4-1.9), Cabalian (2 quakes between mag 3.0-3.3), Clear Lake (18 quakes between mag 0.2-1.7), Daisen (3 quakes between mag 0.9-1.5), El Chichón (1 quake mag 1.9)

Geureudong (2 quakes between mag 2.2-2.2), Gilbanta (1 quake mag 2.3), Hiuchi (5 quakes between mag 0.5-2.4), Inielika (1 quake mag 2.2), Jailolo (2 quakes between mag 2.3-2.3), Karapinar (1 quake mag 2.0), Katla (4 quakes between mag 0.7-2.5), Kurikoma (3 quakes between mag 0.5-2.7), Lanzarote (2 quakes between mag 3.0-3.0), Ljósufjöll (5 quakes between mag 0.2-1.0), Loki-Fögrufjöll volcano (2 quakes between mag 0.8-1.4), Long Valley (21 quakes between mag 0.7-2.4), Martin (1 quake mag 1.3), Masaya (1 quake mag 1.6), Mount Baker (1 quake mag 1.3), Musuan (1 quake mag 2.0), Okataina (Tarawera) (1 quake mag 2.4), Ontake-san (3 quakes between mag 0.2-1.2), Osore-yama (1 quake mag 1.0), Piparo (1 quake mag 3.0), Piton de la Fournaise (1 quake mag 1.0), Reporoa (1 quake mag 1.5), Rinjani (1 quake mag 2.2), Snowy Mountain (2 quakes between mag 0.8-1.0), Sorikmarapi (1 quake mag 3.0), Sousaki (2 quakes between mag 1.4-2.2), Suwanose-jima (1 quake mag 2.0), Tampomas (1 quake mag 2.0), Taranaki (1 quake mag 1.7), Tenerife (2 quakes between mag 1.1-1.1), Thordarhyrna (1 quake mag 1.3), Torfajökull (2 quakes between mag 1.2-1.9), Tupungatito (1 quake mag 2.9) (updated 13h50)

Note: Earthquakes within 20 km from and at depths less than 50 km under active volcanoes are reported. The list is not complete because many volcanoes are not monitored and/or seismic data in high resolution is not available publicly.

Volcanoes with recent earthquakes above magnitude 2 or more than 10 quakes are listed below:

Cabalian volcano (Central Philippines): 2 earthquakes up to magnitude 3.3

2 earthquakes occurred near (under) the volcano during 13 minutes, the last being recorded quake 14 hours ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 2.00 and 1.00 km.

Earthquake details:

3.3 quake 39 km northeast of Maasin, Philippines, Feb 2, 2026 07:21 am (GMT +8) (10 km WNW)

3.0 quake Philippine Sea, 29 km north of Panaon Island, Philippines, Feb 2, 2026 07:34 am (GMT +8) (6 km ENE)

All earthquakes at Cabalian

Clear Lake volcano (California): 18 earthquakes up to magnitude 1.7

Possible earthquake swarm: 18 earthquakes occurred near (under) the volcano during 24 hours, the last being recorded quake 12 minutes ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 3.47 and 0.47 km.

Earthquake details: (only 5 largest)

1.7 quake 12 mi southwest of Clearlake, Lake County, California, United States, Feb 1, 2026 11:30 am (GMT -8) (14 km S)

1.2 quake 27 mi north of Santa Rosa, Sonoma County, California, United States, Feb 1, 2026 10:54 pm (GMT -8) (16 km SSW)

1.0 quake 28 mi north of Santa Rosa, Sonoma County, California, United States, Feb 1, 2026 03:33 pm (GMT -8) (16 km SSW)

1.0 quake 27 mi north of Santa Rosa, Sonoma County, California, United States, Feb 1, 2026 09:31 am (GMT -8) (17 km S)

0.8 quake 26 mi north of Santa Rosa, Sonoma County, California, United States, Feb 1, 2026 09:55 pm (GMT -8) (18 km S)

All earthquakes at Clear Lake

Geureudong volcano (Sumatra): 2 earthquakes up to magnitude 2.2

2 earthquakes occurred near (under) the volcano during 49 minutes, the last being recorded quake 3 hours ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 9.00 and 8.00 km.

Earthquake details:

2.2 quake Kabupaten Aceh Tengah, 66 km southwest of Lhokseumawe, Indonesia, Feb 2, 2026 06:05 pm (GMT +7) (7 km SSW)

2.2 quake Kabupaten Bener Meriah, 61 km southwest of Lhokseumawe, Indonesia, Feb 2, 2026 05:16 pm (GMT +7) (3 km SSW)

All earthquakes at Geureudong

Gilbanta volcano (Lesser Sunda Islands): magnitude 2.3 earthquake

A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred at the volcano 11 hours ago. The quake, which might be volcanic in origin, was located at a depth of 6.00 km depth at 18 km distance N from the volcano.

Earthquake details:

2.3 quake Flores Sea, 19 km north of Gili Banta Island, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Feb 2, 2026 11:08 am (GMT +8) (18 km N)

All earthquakes at Gilbanta

Hiuchi volcano (Honshu): 5 earthquakes up to magnitude 2.4

5 earthquakes occurred near (under) the volcano during 13 hours, the last being recorded quake 2 hours ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 10.20 and 6.80 km.

Earthquake details:

2.4 quake Fukushima, 32 km northwest of Nikko, Tochigi, Japan, Feb 2, 2026 02:14 pm (GMT +9) (10 km ENE)

1.2 quake Fukushima, 29 km northwest of Nikko, Tochigi, Japan, Feb 2, 2026 08:12 am (GMT +9) (17 km ENE)

0.9 quake Fukushima, 31 km northwest of Nikko, Tochigi, Japan, Feb 2, 2026 08:45 pm (GMT +9) (10 km E)

0.7 quake Fukushima, 36 km east of Minamiuonuma, Niigata, Japan, Feb 2, 2026 01:10 pm (GMT +9) (16 km N)

0.5 quake Fukushima, 37 km northwest of Nikko, Tochigi, Japan, Feb 2, 2026 09:34 am (GMT +9) (15 km NE)

All earthquakes at Hiuchi

Inielika volcano (Flores): magnitude 2.2 earthquake

A magnitude 2.2 earthquake occurred at the volcano 1 hour 22 minutes ago. The quake, which might be volcanic in origin, was located at a depth of 10.00 km depth at 5 km distance SSW from the volcano.

Earthquake details:

2.2 quake Kabupaten Ngada, 57 km east of Ruteng, Indonesia, Feb 2, 2026 08:28 pm (GMT +8) (5 km SSW)

All earthquakes at Inielika

Jailolo volcano (Halmahera): 2 earthquakes up to magnitude 2.3

2 earthquakes occurred near (under) the volcano during 2 hours, the last being recorded quake 20 hours ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 10.00 and 2.00 km.

Earthquake details:

2.3 quake Kabupaten Halmahera Barat, 27 km northeast of Ternate, Indonesia, Feb 2, 2026 02:49 am (GMT +9) (10 km SE)

2.3 quake Kabupaten Halmahera Barat, 34 km north of Ternate, Indonesia, Feb 2, 2026 12:46 am (GMT +9) (3 km NW)

All earthquakes at Jailolo

Katla volcano (Iceland): 4 earthquakes up to magnitude 2.5

4 earthquakes occurred near (under) the volcano during 14 hours, the last being recorded quake 2 hours ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 11.70 and 1.00 km.

Earthquake details:

2.5 quake 3.4 km NNW of Hábunga Feb 2, 2026 11:22 am (Universal Time) (4 km SW)

1.1 quake Iceland: 4.2 km NNE of Hábunga Feb 1, 2026 08:58 pm (Reykjavik time) (2 km S)

1.1 quake 3.5 km NE of Hábunga Feb 2, 2026 12:17 am (Universal Time) (3 km S)

0.7 quake Iceland: 4.5 km NW of Hábunga Feb 2, 2026 11:24 am (Reykjavik time) (5 km WSW)

All earthquakes at Katla

Kurikoma volcano (Honshu): 3 earthquakes up to magnitude 2.7

3 earthquakes occurred near (under) the volcano during 7 hours, the last being recorded quake 17 hours ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 9.20 and 8.00 km.

Earthquake details:

2.7 quake 20 km west of Ichinoseki, Iwate, Japan, Feb 1, 2026 10:53 pm (GMT +9) (10 km E)

2.6 quake 20 km west of Ichinoseki, Iwate, Japan, Feb 1, 2026 10:53 pm (GMT +9) (10 km E)

0.5 quake 20 km northwest of Kurihara, Miyagi, Japan, Feb 2, 2026 05:41 am (GMT +9) (10 km SSE)

All earthquakes at Kurikoma

Lanzarote volcano (Canary Islands): 2 earthquakes up to magnitude 3.0

2 earthquakes occurred near (under) the volcano during 7 hours, the last being recorded quake 16 hours ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 10.00 and 10.00 km.

Earthquake details:

Reported quake or seismic-like event: 7.5 km southwest of Arrecife, Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Spain, Feb 1, 2026 10:05 pm (GMT +0) (15 km ESE)

Reported quake or seismic-like event: 30 km west of Arrecife, Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Spain, Feb 1, 2026 02:53 pm (GMT +0) (17 km SSW)

All earthquakes at Lanzarote

Long Valley volcano (California): 21 earthquakes up to magnitude 2.4

Possible earthquake swarm: 21 earthquakes occurred near (under) the volcano during 9 hours, the last being recorded quake 3 hours ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 8.34 and 5.67 km.

Earthquake details: (only 5 largest)

2.4 quake 7 mi east of Mammoth Lakes, Mono County, California, United States, Feb 2, 2026 02:14 am (GMT -8) (7 km SSE)

1.8 quake 7.1 mi east of Mammoth Lakes, Mono County, California, United States, Feb 2, 2026 02:19 am (GMT -8) (6 km SSE)

1.7 quake 7.7 mi east of Mammoth Lakes, Mono County, California, United States, Feb 2, 2026 02:46 am (GMT -8) (7 km SSE)

1.5 quake 7.1 mi east of Mammoth Lakes, Mono County, California, United States, Feb 2, 2026 02:49 am (GMT -8) (7 km SSE)

1.5 quake 7.2 mi east of Mammoth Lakes, Mono County, California, United States, Feb 2, 2026 02:25 am (GMT -8) (7 km SSE)

All earthquakes at Long Valley

Okataina (Tarawera) volcano (New Zealand): magnitude 2.4 earthquake

A magnitude 2.4 earthquake occurred at the volcano 4 hours ago. The quake, which might be volcanic in origin, was located at a depth of 5.90 km depth at 13 km distance SSW from the volcano.

Earthquake details:

2.4 quake 21 km southeast of Rotorua, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, Feb 2, 2026 11:10 pm (GMT +13) (13 km SSW)

All earthquakes at Okataina (Tarawera)

Piparo volcano (Caribbean): magnitude 3.0 earthquake

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake occurred at the volcano 10 hours ago. The quake, which might be volcanic in origin, was located at a depth of 10.00 km depth at 14 km distance SW from the volcano.

Earthquake details:

Reported seismic-like event (likely no quake): 28 km south of Chaguanas, Chaguanas, Trinidad and Tobago, Feb 1, 2026 11:47 pm (GMT -4) (14 km SW)

All earthquakes at Piparo

Rinjani volcano (Lombok): magnitude 2.2 earthquake

A magnitude 2.2 earthquake occurred at the volcano 19 hours ago. The quake, which might be volcanic in origin, was located at a depth of 17.00 km depth at 7 km distance NW from the volcano.

Earthquake details:

2.2 quake Kabupaten Lombok Utara, 40 km northeast of Mataram, Indonesia, Feb 2, 2026 02:48 am (GMT +8) (7 km NW)

All earthquakes at Rinjani

Sorikmarapi volcano (Sumatra): magnitude 3.0 earthquake

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake occurred at the volcano 9 hours ago. The quake, which might be volcanic in origin, was located at a depth of 1.00 km depth at 5 km distance NE from the volcano.

Earthquake details:

3.0 quake Kabupaten Mandailing Natal, 81 km southeast of Padangsidempuan, Indonesia, Feb 2, 2026 11:49 am (GMT +7) (5 km NE)

All earthquakes at Sorikmarapi

Sousaki volcano (Greece): 2 earthquakes up to magnitude 2.2

2 earthquakes occurred near (under) the volcano during 13 hours, the last being recorded quake 30 minutes ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 12.50 and 5.00 km.

Earthquake details:

2.2 quake 16 km south of Corinth, Nomos Korinthias, Peloponnese, Greece, Feb 2, 2026 02:42 am (GMT +2) (18 km SSW)

1.4 quake Aegean Sea, 11 km southeast of Corinth, Nomos Korinthias, Peloponnese, Greece, Feb 2, 2026 03:20 pm (GMT +2) (12 km SW)

All earthquakes at Sousaki

Tupungatito volcano (Central Chile and Argentina): magnitude 2.9 earthquake

A magnitude 2.9 earthquake occurred at the volcano 13 hours ago. The quake, which might be volcanic in origin, was located at a depth of 3.70 km depth at 6 km distance W from the volcano.

Earthquake details:

2.9 quake Cordillera, 74 km east of Santiago, Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan, Chile, Feb 1, 2026 10:02 pm (GMT -3) (6 km W)

All earthquakes at Tupungatito