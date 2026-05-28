Wednesday night Orioles game thread: vs. Rays, 6:35pm ET

Where to watch: MASN/MASN+, FS1 (National)

Probable pitchers: RHP Trey Gibson (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 4 K) vs. LHP Steven Matz (4-1, 3.70 ERA, 33 K)

The Orioles haven’t had a lot of opportunities for statement wins in 2026. And yet, after a dramatic, extra-inning walk-off winner on Monday, and a well-rounded victory yesterday, tonight is a chance for such a statement. Tonight the O’s go for the sweep against the best team in the American League.

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Heading into this series, the Orioles were trying to shake the stench of disappointment that has clung to them throughout the 2026 season. A series win over an equally disappointing Tigers team was a nice break from demoralizing series losses to Washington and Tampa Bay. And yet, the O’s still came into this series against the AL-leading Rays seven games under .500 and seemingly far off the postseason pace they hoped to set at the beginning of the season.

While Baltimore will still be below .500 if they complete the sweep tonight, doing so would be the best sign the Orioles have shown all season that this team is, in fact, better than last year’s immensely underwhelming squad. The O’s already secured only their second series win against a team above .500 with last night’s 6-1 victory over Tampa. A win tonight would give them their first sweep over a good team and only their third three-game winning streak of 2026.

Attempting to lead the O’s to that statement-making victory is rookie Trey Gibson. Similar to rookies like Cade Povich and Brandon Young in 2024 and 2025, Gibson has been thrust into a rotation spot more out of necessity than overwhelming readiness. In his first career start in Yankee Stadium, he made it through 4.2 IP, putting together a line of 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 HR and 2 K. His only other appearance came in relief, pitching the final two innings of a 4-3 loss to the Athletics while allowing one run.

With his sinker and slider, Gibson has shown flashes of having two pitches that he can use to attack major league hitters. He may have to reach deeper into his arsenal tonight, however. Rays stars Junior Caminero, Jonathan Aranda and Yandy Diaz all crush sinkers and the latter two also hit well against sliders.

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Opposing Gibson is veteran left-hander Steven Matz. The almost 35-year-old is enjoying a strong start to his first season in Tampa, allowing 2 or fewer earned runs in six of his eight starts this season. Baltimore has struggled against southpaws this season, ranking 25th against LHPs with a .215 average and 24th with a .347 slugging percentage.

After pitching four innings of one-run ball a week ago against the O’s, Matz has a 3.76 ERA and .248 BAA vs. Baltimore. That record is noticeably worse at Camden Yards, where Matz has a 5.02 ERA and .271 BAA in five appearances. Newest Orioles Pete Alonso and Taylor Ward both have good track records against Matz, as Ward is 1-for-3 with a three-run HR and Alonso is 3-for-8 with a homer and three RBIs.

Orioles Lineup

Rays Lineup