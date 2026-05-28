Nebius Stock Is Up 444% in 12 Months — and Wall Street Says the Rally Isn’t Over

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) has been on an incredible winning streak. The artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure company has been winning contracts with cloud hyperscalers and has also secured a partnership and $2 billion investment from AI hardware leader Nvidia.

Thanks to these catalysts, the company’s share price has risen roughly 444% over the last 12 months. Strikingly, some Wall Street investment firms think that the stock still has significant room to run in the near term.

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Wall Street stays bullish on Nebius

On May 13, financial services firm D.A. Davidson published an updated analysis on Nebius and reiterated a buy rating on the stock. The investment firm also raised its one-year price target on the stock from $200 per share to $250 per share. Even though the stock has continued to run higher since D.A. Davidson’s note, the investment firm’s price target still suggests additional upside of roughly 19%.

On May 15, Citi published its own updated coverage on Nebius. The investment firm maintained a buy rating on the stock, set a one-year price target of $287 per share, and said that demand for the company’s technologies was strengthening amid rising prices for graphics processing units (GPUs). Citi’s one-year price target currently suggests additional upside potential of roughly 37%.

The stock is valued at roughly $54.5 billion and trading at approximately 16 times this year’s expected earnings, so some significant growth is already priced in. On the other hand, the business managed to increase revenue 684% year over year last quarter — and it’s possible that time will show the stock was significantly undervalued at today’s prices.

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