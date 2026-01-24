Western Pennsylvania braces for significant snowstorm

All eyes are on the weekend where we first see dangerous cold followed by the potential for significant snow in western Pennsylvania on Sunday.We are expecting around 8 to 12 inches of snow by midnight on Sunday, with higher amounts of 10 or more inches possible into the Laurel Highlands along the I-68 corridor, according to the latest forecast from Pittsburgh’s Action Weather.The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning beginning Saturday evening.Stay with WTAE.com and the WTAE app for breaking news updates.More: See current weather alerts for your countyInteractive radar: Track the snow as it moves through your areaLearn how to enable automatic weather alerts on the WTAE appWinter Storm WarningA winter storm warning has been issued for the entire region, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday and continuing through 1 p.m. Monday. Severe Weather Alert Days this weekendFriday stays dry, but temperatures tumble through the day — in the 20s in the morning and dropping to the teens by the evening.Saturday is a Severe Weather Alert Day with another round of dangerous cold. Wake-up temperatures will be near 0° with wind chills between -5° and -15° for most of Western Pennsylvania. Temperatures and wind chills will barely improve as we head through the day. A cold weather advisory has been issued for areas north and east of Pittsburgh. Sunday is also a Severe Weather Alert Day for snow. A system will approach from the south and bring snow, likely starting Saturday night and lasting through Sunday into early Monday. Models are still coming into agreement on the timing of the storm, with a few hours difference between start and stop times. Significant snow on SundayRight now, we expect 8 to 12 inches of snow to fall by the end of Sunday for most of Western Pennsylvania. Over 12 inches of snow is likely in the Laurel Highlands and along the I-68 corridor.Additional snow expected, around 1-3″, Monday morning. After the snow ends, we will see a prolonged period of cold. River icing is likely by the middle of next week.TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, cold and breezy. High: 24, low: 1.SATURDAY – Severe Weather Alert Day: Dangerous cold with subzero wind chills. Late-day snow likely. High: 14, low: 10.SUNDAY – Severe Weather Alert Day: Snow, potentially significant amount. High: 22, low: 12.MONDAY – Impact Day: Morning snow showers then cold. High: 18, low: 0.

