‘Wet Bandit’ Daniel Stern Explains Why He Won’t Be at Any ‘Home Alone’ Anniversary Events

Home Alone star Daniel Stern lives a much quieter life these days

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the actor (who starred alongside Joe Pesci as one-half of the “Wet Bandits”), shares what he’s up to recently

Now a cattle and citrus farmer and an artist, Stern largely stays out of the spotlight

Home Alone actor Daniel Stern says that, despite the film’s continued popularity, he won’t be attending any of its 35th anniversary events.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Stern — who played one-half of the “Wet Bandits” in the film — said that’s because he’s more of a homebody these days.

“I don’t leave my farm,” Stern says with a laugh. “It’s no offense to the movie. I’m just … a phone call, Zoom call, I’m in. but… I’m a bit of a homebody.”

Stern’s character, Marv, is a hapless criminal who, along with Joe Pesci’s Harry, robs Chicago area homes — culminating in a hilarious attempt to rob the home of Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) after he’s been left home alone at Christmas.

The 68-year-old actor left the Hollywood life behind many years ago, moving to a Ventura County, California farm where he and his wife now tend to cattle and citrus trees – and he works as a sculptor.

Stern is well aware that Home Alone continues to resonate with audiences around the world, all these decades after it debuted in 1990, but he’s happier to watch its success from the sidelines.

“I love knowing that everybody loves it but, like, actual people come at me and say, ‘We love it.’ It’s a little overwhelming sometimes,” he acknowledges.

And while Stern admits he had no idea the film would become such an iconic part of holiday cinematic history, he did have an inkling it was something special.

Home Alone, Daniel Stern, Joe Pesci.

Moviestore/Shutterstock



“I did know that it was a gem of a movie,” Stern says. “John Hughes wrote the funniest script I’ve ever read. I mean, I was rolling on the floor, laughing reading it. It was so funny, but it was also full of heart and you know — the kid and the neighbor saves him and he and the mother reunite … I mean it was so emotional.”

Stern continues: “It was so funny, it was so true and so I did know that. I was hopeful that we were making a great movie. I had no idea obviously — no one could — of the longevity of its life.”

In honor of its 35th anniversary, some of the film’s other stars — including Culkin — have made appearances at recent fan events.

Home Alone is streaming now on Disney+.