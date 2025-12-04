Liverpool v Sunderland: Premier League – live | Premier League

December 4, 2025
Mo Salah is again on the bench for Liverpool, who make one change to the side that won at West Ham: Andy Robertson is in for Milos Kerkez at left-back.

Sunderland switch to a back five, with two changes to the side that started against Bournemouth on Saturday. Trai Hume and Brian Brobbey come in for Bertrand Traore and Wilson Isidor.

Liverpool (4-2-3-1) Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Endo, Kerkez, Salah, Chiesa, Jones, Ekitike, Nyoni, Ngumoha.

Sunderland (5-2-2-1) Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinaldo; Xhaka Sadiki; Le Fee, Talbi; Brobbey.

Subs: Patterson, O’Nien, Geertruida, Neil, Mundle, Adingra, Traore, Mayenda, Isidor.

Referee Stuart Attwell.

The Liverpool team bus arrives at Anfield.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Liverpool v Sunderland at Anfield. Who’d have thought, when the fixture list was released in the summer, that Sunderland would be above Liverpool going into this game? An eejit, that’s who, or somebody who time travelled back from the future with a copy of the Utilita Fotball Yearbook 2026-27.

“,”elementId”:”17d9057b-7d27-46d3-b9f8-287e56d27051″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

There are two sides to this unlikely story. Liverpool’s form collapsed after a perfect start to the season; Sunderland started brilliantly and have maintained that level. They’ve already had some famous results, including victory at Stamford Bridge, but a first win at Anfield since 1983 would top the lot.

“,”elementId”:”326bd8ce-10d4-43cf-9803-f911ccf959e2″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Kick off 8.15pm.

“,”elementId”:”15e5ce11-3369-43c2-8ac1-61f67b520041″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1764788453000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”14.00 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1764788548000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”14.02 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1764788453000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”14.00 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”14.00″,”title”:”Preamble”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 3 Dec 2025 15.05 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 3 Dec 2025 14.00 EST”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”id”:”key-events-carousel-mobile”,”renderingTarget”:”Web”,”serverTime”:1764792943603}”>

“I’m generally a fairly pessimistic fan,” writes – shock, horror – Matt Dony, “but even I’m not enough of an eejit to have foreseen this league table. (Well, yeah, maybe I am, but my eejit-hood is usually directed in other directions.) Sunderland have been tremendous, and no one can argue that they don’t deserve their league position. I hope they carry on at this pace. Apart from tonight. It would be a good time for Wirtz and Isak to put it all together and cause havoc. In other pessimistic-fan news, planning on powering through the night, Rob?”

I didn’t get much sleep last night, thanks to the selfish imperatives of a complete eejit, so I’ll be grabbing as much as possible between 11pm and 4am.

