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When a long-running sitcom finally comes to an end, it can sometimes be hard to see the show’s actors as anyone other than the characters they played. Yet most sitcom actors, like the casts of “Friends” and “Modern Family,” have gone on to further their acting careers by taking different roles. ABC’s underrated television gem “The Middle” aired for nine seasons, during which audiences came to know the Heck family and those close to them. For fans who wonder what happened to the cast of “The Middle,” many cast members, including both Heck parents, went on to pursue other acting opportunities. Fans of the show may also know what happened to Brick from “The Middle” and the other two Heck children, but what about other recurring characters on the show?

While not a member of the Heck family, Sean Donahue became a familiar face on-screen as Axl Heck’s friend and Sue Heck’s eventual boyfriend. After “The Middle” ended in 2018, the life of the actor who played Sean Donahue, Beau Wirick, changed in a big way. He made a hard career pivot shortly after making a major move in his personal life. Wirick has largely stayed out of the spotlight since the family television series ended, but read on for all the details about what happened to Sean Donahue from “The Middle.”