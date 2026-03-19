When a long-running sitcom finally comes to an end, it can sometimes be hard to see the show’s actors as anyone other than the characters they played. Yet most sitcom actors, like the casts of “Friends” and “Modern Family,” have gone on to further their acting careers by taking different roles. ABC’s underrated television gem “The Middle” aired for nine seasons, during which audiences came to know the Heck family and those close to them. For fans who wonder what happened to the cast of “The Middle,” many cast members, including both Heck parents, went on to pursue other acting opportunities. Fans of the show may also know what happened to Brick from “The Middle” and the other two Heck children, but what about other recurring characters on the show?
While not a member of the Heck family, Sean Donahue became a familiar face on-screen as Axl Heck’s friend and Sue Heck’s eventual boyfriend. After “The Middle” ended in 2018, the life of the actor who played Sean Donahue, Beau Wirick, changed in a big way. He made a hard career pivot shortly after making a major move in his personal life. Wirick has largely stayed out of the spotlight since the family television series ended, but read on for all the details about what happened to Sean Donahue from “The Middle.”
Beau Wirick married his co-star the same year that The Middle ended
Beau Wirick’s role as Sean Donahue on “The Middle” afforded him more than just a chance to showcase his acting skills and gain public recognition; Wirick’s time on the family sitcom eventually led him to find love in real life as well. Around April 2017, Wirick began dating his co-star, Daniela Bobadilla, who played Sue Heck’s college roommate, Lexie Brooks, in later seasons of “The Middle.”
Ironically, Wirick and Bobadilla’s characters actually went on a date in one episode of ABC’s “The Middle,” but their characters did not end up a match for each other. In real life, the couple began dating four months after that episode. In the television series, Sean Donahue married Sue, but in real life, he fell for the actor who played her roommate, and Wirick and Bobadilla got married the same year as the finale of “The Middle.” The couple tied the knot less than two years after their first date in Malibu and got married on July 14, 2018, in Toluca Lake, California. Public details surrounding their big day are few, but in 2020, Wirick, who had taken a three-year break from posting on social media, shared the news on Instagram. He posted a picture of the two of them smiling on their wedding day and captioned the post, “I’m baaaaack! And I brought a friend.”
Beau Wirick reunited with the cast of The Middle for a good cause
The real reason why “The Middle” went off-air was not creative differences or major actors quitting the show. In actuality, it was a unanimous decision among the show’s creators that they wanted to go out while the show was on top. There were seemingly no bitter feelings among the actors, and the cast of the underrated television sitcom was clearly still on great terms when they reunited the year after the ABC sitcom was canceled.
For that 2019 reunion, the cast of “The Middle” participated in a World Vision initiative, running a 6K called Walk for Water. The 6K helped to raise funds for World Vision’s goal of building clean water wells in rural areas where people have to walk miles just to get water that is often not even clean. World Vision and the mom on “The Middle,” actor Patricia Heaton, hosted the event. Beau Wirick spent the day with his former co-stars, including his off-screen wife Daniela Bobadilla and his on-screen mom, actor Jen Ray, who played Nancy Donahue. Wirick was all smiles in the photo his wife shared to Instagram as he helped raise awareness about the need for clean water. The cast donned bright orange matching shirts and carried a 40-pound jerrycan of water to learn firsthand the strength it takes to carry that amount of water daily, a necessity for women and children in some places without access to water.
The actor did a YouTube special with his real-life wife about how they met on the set of The Middle
For the two-year anniversary of the finale of “The Middle” in May 2020, the actor who played Sean Donahue did a tribute to the show in a video with his wife. The couple filmed a YouTube video, sharing their memories from the set of the television show, including how they met. While the video is no longer publicly available, Daniela Bobadilla shared some clips from the longer video on Instagram.
In the video, Beau Wirick and his wife revealed how one of their co-workers clocked that they were dating before they had even told anyone or posted any pictures indicating that they were romantically linked. At the time, the pair worried that their workplace romance could end up getting them fired, but luckily, that was not the case. Still, the couple did not go public with their relationship immediately. Bobadilla described them as two giddy school kids on set and said, “It was fun to try to be secretive.” Wirick acknowledged with a laugh that they were not great at hiding their relationship at the time, and it came to light eventually. In the video, there is also a clip of actor Patricia Heaton sharing the news of Wirick and Bobadilla’s engagement with the rest of the cast of “The Middle” at a table read. The announcement was met with cheers from their fellow co-stars, and their relationship has seemingly been going strong ever since.
Beau Wirick was part of a live stream about the COVID-19 response
Patricia Heaton, who played Frankie Heck on “The Middle,” may not have been Sean Donahue’s mom in the show, but outside of the show, she brought the cast together like a family. Heaton helped wrangle her co-stars, Beau Wirick included, together for a good cause on multiple occasions. Two years after the cast of “The Middle” reunited for World Vision’s 6K, she organized another project with the foundation.
In July 2020, Wirick joined an online stream hosted by Heaton about providing clean water and handwashing stations to those in need. The actor who played Sean Donahue in “The Middle” was joined by his on-screen mom as well as his off-screen wife, just like at the previous charity event. However, in order to keep everyone safe, this event was a virtual one because it was held during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the stream, Wirick encouraged others to help those in need of clean water for drinking and handwashing. Wirick has not been shy about his associations with World Vision and posted to Instagram encouraging his followers to set their calendars and tune into the live stream for a worthy cause.
The Middle actor embarked on adventures with his wife
Just as Sue Heck and Sean Donahue embarked on various adventurous dates together on “The Middle,” so did actor Beau Wirick and his real-life wife and former co-star from the ABC family sitcom, Daniela Bobadilla. In February 2022, Bobadilla shared a post to Instagram in honor of Valentine’s Day. The post featured several snapshots of the couple’s travels and adventures together. While some married couples may fall into a standard routine of weekends spent watching television on the couch, that is seemingly not the case for Wirick and his wife. Judging from their many smiling pictures outside, the couple leads an exciting life together. Bobadilla wrote in the Instagram caption, “Life is truly an adventure best navigated with loved ones. … Thank you for being the best adventure partner a girl could ask for.” She gushed that Wirick is her “forever valentine.”
One image in the series of photos Wirick’s wife shared showed the two of them by a tent in the woods camping together, and another snapshot was of the duo kayaking together. The couple’s daring adventures even took them off the ground; they smiled in another selfie taken during a helicopter ride together. Another image in the post showed Wirick and Bobadilla side by side on a plane jetting off to some unknown adventure. At the end of her caption, Bobadilla teased another adventure that the two of them recently embarked on: acting together once again.
The actor who played Sean Donahue briefly returned to the screen
After “The Middle” ended in 2018, the actor who played Sean Donahue put his acting career on pause for almost five years. However, Beau Wirick returned to the big screen in 2023 for the first time since the ABC family sitcom ended. He starred in a television romance movie called “The Happy Camper” alongside his wife, Daniela Bobadilla. While the couple’s characters did not end up romantically involved on “The Middle,” they got to showcase their real-life love in this movie, and their connection shone through on-screen.
In a post, Bobadilla shared to Instagram of the two of them posing for promotional pictures for the film, she expressed how excited she was that they were acting together again. She wrote, “Getting to work and fall in love with Beau Wirick all over again is a dream I didn’t think was possible!” In the romantic movie, Wirick starred as the owner of a local hardware store. Filmed on location in Colorado, “The Happy Camper” follows Wirick’s character as he finds love with Bobadilla’s character while they are restoring a vintage camper van together on a farm. Although Wirick never confirmed that he took the role because it allowed him to act with his wife again, it seems like more than a coincidence that his first acting role in years was alongside his former co-star on “The Middle.”
Beau Wirick had a drastic career change after The Middle ended
When many kids were still figuring out what they wanted to be when they grew up, actor Beau Wirick was already living his dream, or so he thought. Although he began acting when he was only 12 years old and starred in a film in 2023, Wirick announced a major career change in January 2024. The actor who played Sean Donahue on “The Middle” revealed in a LinkedIn post titled “My Second Act: Leaving Behind My Dream to Follow My Passion” that he realized he was not passionate about acting despite working in the industry for almost two decades. Instead, Wirick made a drastic career pivot to become a financial advisor, a position that is a far cry from a life in the spotlight. The actor-turned-financial expert divulged that he had been working at Morton Wealth for over a year at that point and was named director of financial planning at the company, according to his LinkedIn page.
“I’m passionate about helping people, and I’m obsessed with the industry of finance,” Wirick explained in the blog post. He noted that he chased his dream of acting for 20 years but realized it was not actually his passion. “After 9 seasons on ‘The Middle,’ my dream had been fulfilled. But my passion had been hidden away, dormant,” Wirick wrote. He initially felt it was too late to switch career paths because he was already in his 30s, but he did and is now living his true passion of helping people navigate financial decisions.
Sean Donahue from The Middle hung out with his former co-stars
Beau Wirick is not the only actor from “The Middle” who has changed since his time on the ABC sitcom. Brad Bottig from “The Middle” is unrecognizable now, and Sue Heck, played by Eden Sher, has had a stunning transformation from childhood to now. In 2024, the trio reunited in person and looked drastically different from the children they once portrayed on the show, which catapulted all of them to fame. Wirick hung out with his two former co-stars for an episode of “Middling With Eden and Brock,” a podcast where Sher and the actor who played Brad rewatch old episodes of the show.
The podcast shared an Instagram video the three former co-stars made together. In the short clip, the actor who played Brad, Brock Ciarlelli, sits near Sher on a couch with his arm wrapped around her before Wirick walks into the frame. He jokingly puts his arm around Sher instead and shoos actor Brock Ciarlelli away. During the series, Brad went from Sue’s boyfriend to her best friend, and the caption overlaying the video reflects their characters’ dynamic. “When Brad loves Sue but Sean’s the one with the ring,” the text read. Although “The Middle” had been off the air for over half a decade when they filmed the video, the actors clearly still enjoy spending time together.
Beau Wirick starred in a Christian film
Although Beau Wirick realized that acting was no longer his passion in life, the actor who played Sean Donahue on ABC’s “The Middle” eventually had a role in another film again. Wirick played the character of Matt in the Christian drama “Unsung Hero,” which premiered in Tampa, Florida, in April 2024. Lionsgate Entertainment produced the movie, which is based on a true story about the Smallbones, an Australian family who moved to the United States.
Set in the 1990s, “Unsung Hero” tells the story of how a financially struggling family moved to Nashville, Tennessee, after their father’s business as a concert promoter failed abroad. Despite their struggles, the family stayed united through their faith. The Smallbone kids eventually become Christian music stars Rebecca St. James and For King and Country. Although Wirick’s role in the film was a small one, the fact that he acted in it at all after pursuing a career in finance shows that for the right project, Wirick may just surprise fans on-screen once again in the future. For now, he seems content with his quieter, post-“Middle” life.
The semi-retired actor embraced his grays
Audiences watched for almost 10 years as Sean Donahue grew from a football-obsessed teenager to a young adult married to Sue Heck on “The Middle.” While all the cast members have changed over the years, Beau Wirick’s hair transformation is one of the most notable in terms of physical appearance. Although he has tended to stay out of the spotlight since “The Middle” ended, the pictures he and his wife, Daniela Bobadilla, share on social media reveal that his hair has changed color from its natural brown.
Since his time playing Sean Donahue on the ABC Family sitcom, the former actor has grown a beard and embraced natural aging. When gray hairs started to pepper his head and beard, he decided to live with his naturally graying hair rather than dye it. Wirick has gone grayer by the year, and he may be well on his way to becoming a silver fox. While his beard is still more salt and pepper as of 2026, there is no telling when he may go full gray and join the list of celebrities who look stunning with gray hair.