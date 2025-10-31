What is happening at Largo High? Reports of active shooter, lockdown in Florida school; pics show heavy police presence

A false alarm triggered a police response at at Largo High School in Largo, Florida, on Thursday. The police issued a statement to the effect after the incident. Reports of an active shooter at Largo High School were doing the rounds on social media. (Facebook/Largo High School)

“The Largo Police Department responded to a false alarm activation at Largo High School. There is no incident and no injuries reported,” they wrote on X.

“Dismissal of students may be impacted as we continue to follow protocols,” the Largo Police Department added.

Earlier, there were several social media reports of the school being under lockdown amid active shooter reports. Images, allegedly taken outside the school, showed heavy police presence.

One person on X asked “what is going on at Largo High school? Police, fire and multiple ambulance o. Scene,” and tagged a local media channel. On Facebook, a person claiming to be passing by the school wrote that a lot of cop cars and paramedics were present. “So I’m passing largo high School right now and there is something going on. Does anybody know? A lot of cop cars and paramedics involved,” the person said.

Another wrote “Active Shooter At Largo High School!! Check On Ya Peoples.” Yet another person asked why Largo High was on lockdown. A concerned person asked “Does anyone have a police scanner to let me know what’s going on at Largo High School right now? Very large police presence, buildings surrounded. Officers on site aren’t able to share information.” “Two of my grandchildren are there,” the individual added.

Pictures show heavy police presence

Pictures and videos also showed heavy police presence there. “I am at Largo High something is going on . I plead the blood of Jesus over these kids Active shooters,” the person sharing the photos wrote. Cop cars could be seen in the images.

A video also appeared to show heavy police presence outside the school.

Largo High School is a public school and their athletic teams are called the Packers. They sport blue and gold as the official school colors.