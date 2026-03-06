What they’s saying on Cisse, Kilgore following NFL Scouting Combine

Now former South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse and safety Jalon Kilgore have wrapped up their time in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine and will now turn their attention to Pro Day, which takes place on March 17.

At the combine, Cisse recorded a 41-inch vertical and a broad jump of 10’11”. His vertical and broad jump were both fourth among cornerbacks. Cisse did not run the 40-yard dash at the combine due to a little hamstring tightness, according to ESPN’s Matt Miller. The former Gamecocks’ cornerback is planning to run the 40 at Pro Day.

Kilgore logged a 4.4 in the 40, a 4.32 in the 20-yard shuttle, a 37″ vertical and a 10’10” broad jump. His broad jump was tied for first among safeties while his 20-yard shuttle and 40-yard dash finished second and fifth, respectively. His 16 reps on the bench press was tied for second among his position group.

Following the end of the NFL Combine, a few outlets released their updated mock drafts. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Cisse coming off the board at No. 32 overall to the Seattle Seahawks. Here’s what Brugler said on projecting Cisse to come off the board with the final pick in the first round.

The Seahawks plucking another Gamecocks defensive back in this year’s draft would be a fun story. But more importantly, Cisse would give Seattle much-needed cornerback depth, especially if Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen both depart in free agency.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid released a two-round mock draft and had Cisse being selected with the first pick in the second round at No. 33 overall to the New York Jets. Here’s what Reid said on Cisse.

The Jets would continue to retool their defense with Cisse, a hyperathletic corner who is just scratching the surface of his potential. He’d be a fun pairing with Azareye’h Thomas, New York’s third-rounder from the 2025 draft.

ESPN’s Matt Miller has Cisse ranked as the No. 29 prospect in his updated top 50 board.

Cisse profiles as a man coverage cornerback, with the size and speed to cover the boundary. He had only one interception last season after transferring from NC State but allowed only 13 receptions and a completion percentage of 39.4% when targeted. His length allows him to limit targets, then eliminate their impact with his closing speed. Cisse is a dream in a man scheme, thanks to his sticky coverage, fluid hips and elite change-of-direction skills.

As for Kilgore, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. listed the former Gamecocks’ defensive back as one of 13 prospects who stood out at the combine. Here’s what Kiper said on Kilgore.

A combo safety/big nickel prospect, Kilgore is tough and versatile, and he brings a lot of very good physical traits. His 4.4-second 40 time tied for fifth in the safety group. And though his 37-inch vertical was in the middle of the pack, his 10-foot-10 broad jump paced the position this year. We shouldn’t be surprised: Kilgore was the Georgia 2A long jump state champ in high school. And he showed off his strength, putting up 16 reps on the bench press.

Kilgore has posted at least 53 tackles in each of his three seasons, while picking off eight passes and breaking up 23 over his career. He has also returned 12 punts, further showing his versatility. Think Day 2 for Kilgore.

Cisse and Kilgore will participate at South Carolina’s Pro Day on March 17. The 2026 NFL Draft will be held on April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.