How to watch Cardinals vs. Twins: TV channel and streaming options for June 12

Alec Burleson carries a three-game homer streak into the St. Louis Cardinals’ game against the Minnesota Twins at 8:10 p.m. ET on Friday, at Target Field. Joe Ryan (4-3, 3.07 ERA) gets the start for the Twins, who are 31-39 this season and third in the AL Central. Kyle Leahy (5-3, 4.42 ERA) is starting for the Cardinals, who are 37-29 and second in the NL Central.

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Minnesota Twins

Cardinals vs. Twins odds

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Injury reports

Twins

Ryan Jeffers: 10 Day IL (Hand), Bailey Ober: 15 Day IL (Elbow), Cole Sands: 15 Day IL (Forearm), Mick Abel: 15 Day IL (Elbow), Kendry Rojas: 15 Day IL (Elbow), Pablo Lopez: 60 Day IL (Elbow), Garrett Acton: 60 Day IL (Shoulder), David Festa: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)

Cardinals

Ryan Fernandez: 15 Day IL (Back), Ramón Urías: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Stats to know

Minnesota’s Byron Buxton has hit 20 home runs this season, which ranks 3rd in MLB. He has also tallied 32 RBIs and has scored 43 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has recorded a .256 BA, .318 OBP and .559 SLG with a 7.3% walk rate and a 26.1% strikeout rate. He has been effective on the base paths, recording six steals on six attempts.

In 261 plate appearances, Brooks Lee has slashed .238/.296/.410 this season. He has hit 10 long balls and driven in 38 runs with a strikeout rate of 17.2% and a walk rate of 6.9%. He has come around to score 29 times.

Jordan Walker is hitting for a .302 BA, .358 OBP and .561 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .919, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 45 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (2nd in MLB). Walker has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts.

In 284 plate appearances, Alec Burleson has slashed .290/.356/.486 this season. He has hit 11 long balls and driven in 48 runs (7th in MLB) with a strikeout rate of 15.1% and a walk rate of 8.8%. and has scored 35 runs.

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