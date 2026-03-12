What’s ahead for Ligue 1’s three teams

After PSG’s big win today, Ligue 1 McDonald’s has three more teams in European action tomorrow — get the latest from Lyon, Lille and Strasbourg with our preview.

LOSC vs Aston Villa, 18:45 CET

Familiar opponents after having clashed in the Conference League quarterfinals two years ago, Les Dogues will surely want a measure of revenge against the Birmingham side. Both will have to navigate crucial league matches against direct rivals for Europe — Rennes for Lille and Manchester United for Unai Emery‘s side, but that should hardly stop either club from putting out a strong eleven.

After their dramatic win over Red Star Belgrade, Lille will be eager to progress in this competition, with Bruno Génésio likely to field a strong, veteran-heavy side including Benjamin André, Olivier Giroud and Chancel Mbemba. For their part, Villa will hope to get through despite key absentees in midfield — Youri Tielemans and Boubacar Kamara have been ruled out, and John McGinn has traveled but is unlikely to feature from the off, making this likely to be a tight affair over two legs.

HJ Rijeka vs RC Strasbourg, 18:45 CET

Having joined Lyon in finishing top of the Conference League league phase, Racing will be clear favorites to advance against Croatian side Rijeka, but will have their work cut out for them. Despite having only finished sixteenth in the league phase, no side in the competition boasts a better defence — the Croatians have conceded just three goals in their eight matches in the competition. Having slipped from the European race in Ligue 1 McDonald’s (Racing are eighth, five points back of Lille in sixth), there’s little doubt that Gary O’Neil will direct all of resources towards advancing in what the Alsatians see as a very winnable competition. The absences of Emmanuel Emegha and Diego Moreira will sting, especially given the Belgian’s versatility, but Racing should have more than enough about them to advance.

Croatia bound 🇭🇷🔜 pic.twitter.com/OtOYbTCqEW — Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace English (@RCSA_English) March 11, 2026

Celta Vigo vs Olympique Lyonnais, 21:00 CET

Having finished top of the league phase, Les Gones should be heavy favorites, but the rigors of the Coupe de France and league have stretched what was already a thin squad. For this trip to Galicia, manager Paulo Fonseca will have to do without Pavel Šulc, the team’s leading scorer in Ligue 1 McDonald’s, as well as defenders Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Ruben Kluivert.

He will, however, have Endrick available for selection, and much of Les Gones’ hopes of progress could rest on the teenager showing the same for in Europe as he had in the league. Given the importance of catching the eye of his parent club with strong play against a La Liga side, Fonseca averred that this would no doubt be a motivation for a player who has quickly become crucial, saying, “I continue to count on Endrick. I still think he can be important. I’ve already explained his situation. What I see today is that he’s fresher and more motivated. That’s normal too: he’s coming to play in Spain, against Celta. For him, this match is important to show that he’s in good form.”

Read more:

>> UCL: PSG thump Chelsea at the Parc

>> One To Watch: Paris FC’s Rudy Matondo