When does episode 27 of Love Island come out? Where to watch, fan vote

Updated July 3, 2026, 7:39 p.m. CT

Movie Night on “Love Island USA” has come and gone but the fireworks will continue on season 8 this weekend.

It will start with episode 27 on Friday, July 3.

Not only will there be a recoupling ceremony, but there will also be a dumping.

And if that wasn’t enough there will be another fan vote.

With 19 contestants still in the villa and the season finale on the reality TV dating show just nine days away, several couples and islanders will see their time on Love Island end very soon.

Watch it here: Stream your favorite shows, the biggest blockbusters and more.

Here’s what to know about the “Love Island USA” schedule, including start time for the next episode, where to watch, the current couples and cast:

When does episode 27 of Love Island come out

“Love Island USA” episode 27 comes out on Friday, July 3.

What time is Love Island on tonight?

“Love Island USA” airs at 8 p.m. Central time.

The episode will likely last longer than the usual one hour.

Where to watch Love Island USA season 8

“Love Island USA” streams on Peacock.

The cost for a premium plan is $10.99/month or $109.99 for a year; the cost for a premium plus plan with no ads is $16.99/month or $169.99 for 12 months.

Stream Love Island USA on Peacock

What will happen on Love Island season 8 episode 27?

Episode 27 of “Love Island USA” promises to be one of the biggest of the season.

Not only will there be a recoupling but also a dumping.

With 9 boys and 10 girls in the villa, the boys will have their selection on who they want to couple up with. After the recoupling, it’s likely the one girl who isn’t chosen will be dumped. But then host Ariana Madix also tells them that the islanders must decide who are the two least compatible couples. Will that lead to another dumping or will those couples then be vulnerable for the fan vote?

Stay tuned.

Outside of six Casa Amor boys getting dumped after only a few hours in the villa that the audience really didn’t get to know, dumpings have been few and far between this season.

Not since Sol and Gabriel pre-Casa Amor has there been a normal dumping. Those two, plus Sean and Beatriz, have been the only non-Casa dumpings of the season.

That has made for more drama and more islanders being part of the show for a longer period this year.

Love Island voting

The fourth fan vote of the season is coming on Friday, July 3.

The vote will likely lead to a couple or couples be eliminated during Sunday night’s episode.

When does the Love Island USA vote open?

The “Love Island USA” fan vote begins at 9:30 p.m. and will be open for 2 ½ hours.

Tap on the “Vote” icon within the “Love Island USA” app to register ahead of time so you’re ready. If you’ve already registered for voting in a previous vote you’re already set.

Love Island episode 27 first look tonight

Here’s a first look at “Love Island USA” episode 27:

Will there be any more bombshells in Love Island 2026?

One complaint about this “Love Island USA” season has been the lack of bombshells to shake up couples. Not counting the Casa Amor bombshells, there were only six regular bombshells (Kayda, Gabriel, Corbin, Sol, Jen and Caleb)

Might there be any more bombshells?

Don’t count on it.

With just over a week until the season finale, it’s not likely that there will be any more bombshells for season 8.

Typically, bombshells don’t come in post-Casa Amor and since there were 12 male bombshells during Casa Amor it would be a huge surprise if we see any more. Plus, we did already see the return of Carl and Amora, two Casa Amor contestants who were dumped only to come back in a fan vote in recent days.

However, for season 6, Kassy Castillo, who was also a season five finalist, came in as a bombshell on Day 27, five days before the finale. She was dumped with her partner, Rob Rausch, on Day 30.

So, never say never.

Love Island USA season 8 contestants

Here are the 19 current contestants in the villa as of July 3 in alphabetical order and the day they entered the show:

Kenzie Annis, original islander (Day 1)

Jaiden Bacciocco, Casa girl (Day 16)

Kayda Bosse, bombshell (Day 2)

KC Chandler, original islander (Day 1)

Tierra Davis, Casa girl (Day 16)

Bryce Dettloff, original islander (Day 1)

Zach Georgiou, original islander (Day 1)

Aniya Harvey, original islander (Day 1)

Parmida Keshani, Casa girl (Day 16)

Caleb McDaniel, bombshell (Day 7)

Corbin Mims, bombshell (Day 5)

Melanie Moreno, original islander (Day 1)

Sincere Rhea, original islander (Day 1)

Amora Robinson, Casa girl (Day 16)

Carl Schmidt, Casa boy (Day 17)

Trinity Tatum, original islander (Day 1)

Jen Terry, bombshell (Day 7)

Gal Tshnieder, Casa boy (Day 17)

Dylan Wrona, Casa boy (Day 17)

Love Island USA couples

Eight couples, plus three single islanders, are in the villa heading into Friday, July 3, episode:

Trinity and Bryce

Kayda and Zach

Melanie and Sincere

Kenzie and Dylan

Jen and Gal

Parmida and Corbin

Tierra and KC

Jaiden and Caleb

Aniya, Carl and Amora are single.

What season of Love Island are we on?

This is the eighth season of “Love Island USA.” The Love Island franchise stretches far beyond just the United States. It got its start in the United Kingdom in 2005.

The last four seasons of “Love Island USA” have taken place in Fiji.

When is the Love Island USA season finale?

The six-week season is quickly coming to a close. The season finale of “Love Island USA” is scheduled for Sunday, July 12.

Leading up to the finale, fans will vote for the couple they want to win. The couple with the most votes is crowned the winners and split $100,000. Also during the season finale, the final four couples will go on a final date and declare declarations of love, or their “vows,” to each other.