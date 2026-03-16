When is Eid al-Fitr 2026? When is the end of Ramadan? What to know

March 14, 2026, 5:17 a.m. ET

Eid al-Fitr is the Islamic holiday that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The holiday is expected to begin on the evening of March 19 or March 20, 2026, depending on the sighting of the next waxing crescent moon.

Eid al-Fitr, which means “festival of breaking the fast,” is celebrated with prayers, feasts, and family gatherings.

It’s the last 10 nights of Ramadan, and many Muslims are spending these nights in a state of worship. Some might be wondering when to ask your boss for the day off for Eid al-Fitr, the Islamic holiday that commemorates the end of Ramadan, which began on Feb. 18.

On the Islamic calendar, a lunar calendar, the sighting of a crescent moon signals the beginning of the next month. With the expected sighting of the waxing crescent moon toward the end of March, nearly 2 billion Muslims worldwide and the roughly 1% of Ohioans who are Muslim will celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the end of Ramadan.

When is the end of Ramadan? When is Eid al-Fitr? Here are the possible dates and what to know about the holiday that marks the end of the holy month.

When is the end of Ramadan? When is Eid al-Fitr 2026? Possible dates

Eid al-Fitr 2026 is expected to fall on the night of March 19 or March 20, depending on when spotters see the waxing crescent moon, according to Islamic Relief.

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Shawwal, the Islamic month that follows Ramadan, begins immediately with the sighting of the crescent moon, or “Shawwal moon.” The first day of Shawwal brings Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan.

What is Eid al-Fitr? What does it mean?

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month in the Islamic calendar. Eid al-Fitr is the first of two celebratory days in the Islamic calendar, both observed every year. Though the holiday is marked on one day, some Muslims celebrate this festival for as long as three days.

Eid is not on the same date every year. Like Ramadan, it follows the Islamic Hijri calendar, a lunar cycle. Each year, the start of Ramadan and both Eid holidays fall about 11 days earlier than the year before because of the lunar cycle. The sighting of the crescent moon determines the start of these holidays.

Eid in Arabic means “festival” or “feast,” and Fitr means “breaking the fast.” So, Eid al-Fitr literally means “festival of breaking the fast.”

How is Eid al-Fitr celebrated?

Muslims will wake up early in the morning, preparing food and getting ready to attend Eid prayers at local masjids. Eating during daylight hours after a month of fasting may feel strange for Muslims, but it is actually forbidden for Muslims to fast on Eid al-Fitr.

On Eid, just like every day, Muslims will follow the way of Prophet Muhammad, also known as “Sunnah” in Islam. Specific Sunnahs on Eid include:

Taking a bath or shower

Wearing one’s best clothes and perfume

Saying “Takbeer” or praising God on the way to Eid prayers

Taking a different route home from attending Eid prayer

Muslims will hug their friends and family and greet them with “Eid Mubarak,” meaning “blessed festival” in Arabic.

Eid traditions vary from country to country. But friends and families will commonly gather and spend time together at each other’s homes, enjoying sweets and delicious food after Eid prayers in the morning. Children will receive gifts and money, also known as “Eidi.”

What is Zakat al-Fitr?

Between sunset on the last day of fasting and before Eid prayer the next morning, Muslims with an income are obligated to give a charitable donation — Zakat al-Fitr. This donation is meant to cover the cost of one’s meal.

Charity to those who are poor is an important value in Islam. The donations are given to the needy so they can also celebrate Eid. Muslims can donate to nonprofits. Mosques holding Eid prayer will also collect these donations, directly giving them to those in need.

When is Eid al-Adha, the second Eid in the Islamic calendar?

The second Eid, Eid al-Adha, will fall on the 10th day in the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah, which is predicted to fall on the evening of May 26, 2026, and end on the night of May 27.