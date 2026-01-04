When is the 2026 Super Bowl? Date, time, location, how to watch

Dec. 31, 2025, 8:29 a.m. ET

The final week of the 2025 NFL regular season is officially here, which means we’re getting a closer look at which teams could face off in the NFL’s annual championship game, the ever-so-popular Super Bowl.

As in past years, the American tradition filled with food, football, quirky commercials and a star-studded halftime show takes place in February.

Here’s what to know about Super Bowl 60, including when and where it will be played and who’s performing at halftime.

When is the 2026 Super Bowl? What time does the game start?

Date : Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026.

: Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. Time: 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Super Bowl will be held on the second Sunday in February, as it has been since the league shifted to a 17-game schedule for the 2021 NFL season.

Where is Super Bowl 2026?

Super Bowl 60 will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the venue typically home to the San Francisco 49ers. This will be the second time the stadium, which opened in 2014, will serve as the venue for the big game.

The first Levi’s Stadium Super Bowl took place in 2016 when the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Peyton Manning’s final NFL game.

What channel is Super Bowl 60 on?

TV Channel: NBC (WLWT-TV in Cincinnati).

NBC owns the broadcast rights to Super Bowl 60. That puts the network’s “Sunday Night Football” crew of play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico, game analyst Cris Collinsworth and sideline reporter Melissa Stark in line to call the game.

Watch Super Bowl 60 on Peacock

In addition to NBC, the game will also air on Telemundo and Peacock.

Who’s singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2026?

Charlie Puth will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” for the 2026 Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Brandi Carlile will tackle “America the Beautiful,” and Coco Jones will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is sometimes referred to as the Black National Anthem.

Fred Beam and Julian Ortiz will serve as American Sign Language interpreters.

Who’s performing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show?

Bad Bunny, a three-time Grammy-winning Puerto Rican rapper, will headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. The news was announced Sept. 28 during the “Sunday Night Football” game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

Bad Bunny − in a collaboration post with the NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation − shared a video of himself sitting atop a goal post on a beach as his “Callaíta” plays in the background.

“Super Bowl LX. Bay Area. February 2026,” the post was captioned.

In a nod to his Puerto Rican heritage, Bad Bunny wore a pava, a traditional hat made from leaves of the Puerto Rican hat palm. “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” Bad Bunny said in a statement shared by the NFL. “This is for my people, my culture, and our history.”

“Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL,” the musician added, which translates to, “Go on and tell your grandma that we’ll be at the Super Bowl halftime show.”

On Sept. 28, rapper Jay-Z said in a statement he was “honored” to have Bad Bunny on “the world’s biggest stage.”

“What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring,” he said.

How can you get 2026 Super Bowl tickets?

Ticket packages for Super Bowl 60 are now on sale. Visit nfl.com to purchase tickets and for more information on the big game.

Who’s playing in Super Bowl 2026?

The 2026 Super Bowl will be played between two yet-to-be-decided teams: the playoff winners from the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC).

The AFC and NFC Championship games are scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 25.

Who won Super Bowl 2025?

Super Bowl 59 was between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, with the Eagles winning 40-22.

Contributing: Haadiza Ogwude, Brendan Morrow and Pamela Avila.