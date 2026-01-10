Who are Indiana running backs? What to know of Roman Hemby, Kaelon Black

Jan. 9, 2026, 4:01 p.m. ET

College football fans are likely familiar with Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, and even All-American linebacker Aiden Fisher. However, two underrated Hoosiers have played a huge role in the team’s success this season.

No. 1 Indiana’s (14-0) running back tandem of veterans Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black has been among the top duos in the sport this season. Hemby and Black have combined for nearly 2,000 rushing yards this season, along with 15 combined touchdowns.

Both running backs were leaned on heavily in Indiana’s dominant 38-3 win over Alabama at the Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. Black rushed for 99 yards with a touchdown on 15 carries, whereas Hemby finished with 89 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

The tandem will likely receive another strong dose of touches when the Hoosiers rematch No. 5 Oregon at the Peach Bowl for a spot in the national championship game. Here’s what to know of Hemby and Black, Indiana’s underrated running back tandem:

Who is Roman Hemby?

Hemby is one of numerous hits for Indiana coach Curt Cignetti in the transfer portal, as the fifth-year senior has had his career-best season in his first season with the Hoosiers.

Hemby transferred to Indiana ahead of the 2025 campaign after four seasons at Maryland, where he was a productive rusher. The Bel Air, Maryland, native rushed for 2,347 yards with the Terrapins and also racked up 921 receiving yards. He scored 27 total touchdowns.

Despite his production and 49 games as a starter, he was rated as a three-star transfer portal prospect by 247Sports, and was also tabbed as the No. 15 running back in the class. It’s fair to assume he has outperformed those ratings in 2025.

Hemby rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown in Indiana’s 42-28 win over Maryland in 2024, in Cignetti’s first season at the helm. Hemby said in the spring that facing Indiana and seeing how its roster played first-hand for Cignetti was a selling point on his decision to transfer.

“You know what a program stands for when you have to face them, me being on the other side of things, and seeing the morals and standards of this program and culture that showed up,” Hemby said. “The close-knit brotherhood and the way the coaches believe in their players, I was able to see that from the outside.”

Hemby is one of the most productive running backs in college football, and that trend has continued at Indiana. He’s one of two active players with over 3,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards, according to his Indiana bio.

Who is Kaelon Black?

Another veteran, Black has played a lot of college football.

The sixth-year senior followed Cignetti from James Madison, where he spent four seasons. He was mostly in a backup role for the Hoosiers in 2024, but has turned into a go-to rusher in his final season in 2025.

Black set career highs in carries (157), rushing yards (898) and touchdowns (eight) this season. The 5-foot-10 running back was under-recruited, ranking as the No. 2,416 player and No. 150 running back of the 2020 class. But, like many Cignetti recruits, he has outperformed his expectations.

Black is among Cignetti’s most experienced players he brought to Indiana from James Madison. He said the appeal of the offense along with the continuity of the staff was a selling point to transfer to Indiana.

“These guys, they believed in me from day one in my recruiting process,” he said. “Coach (Cignetti) takes care of his guys in practice (and) off the field. Then, just the offense itself, the running backs get the ball. They like to rely on us, whether that’s pass catching, pass blocking or just running the ball.”

Altogether, Black has 414 carries for 2,119 yards and 14 touchdowns in his college career, along with 52 receptions for 473 yards and six scores. He and Hemby make up easily the most experienced tandem in college football.

Roman Hemby stats

Here are Hemby’s year-by-year college stats:

2021 (Maryland): 17 carries for 71 yards with two touchdowns; one reception for 1 yard

17 carries for 71 yards with two touchdowns; one reception for 1 yard 2022 (Maryland): 188 carries for 989 yards with 10 touchdowns; 33 receptions for 298 yards with a touchdown

188 carries for 989 yards with 10 touchdowns; 33 receptions for 298 yards with a touchdown 2023 (Maryland): 142 carries for 680 yards with four touchdowns; 38 receptions for 349 yards with three touchdowns

142 carries for 680 yards with four touchdowns; 38 receptions for 349 yards with three touchdowns 2024 (Maryland): 134 carries for 607 yards with four touchdowns; 40 receptions for 273 yards with a touchdown

134 carries for 607 yards with four touchdowns; 40 receptions for 273 yards with a touchdown 2025 (Indiana): 194 carries for 1,007 yards with seven touchdowns; 14 receptions for 160 yards

Kaelon Black stats

Here are Black’s season-by-season stats during his six-year college football career: