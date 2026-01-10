Andy Reid, Chiefs Lose Defensive Coach After Missing NFL Playoffs

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs, after starting the 2025 NFL season with a 6-5 record, dropped their final six games, which was capped off with a Week 18 AFC West loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs finished the season at 6-11, and for the first time since 2014, were unable to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Now, Kansas City is preparing for an offseason full of change. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL in December, and his start of the 2026 season is in jeopardy. Tight end Travis Kelce, following his 13th NFL season, is deciding on his retirement. And many other players could be on their way out as well, as the Chiefs are well over the projected $304 million cap.

Advertisement

But the Chiefs have seen some changes to the coaching staff as well. Assistant defensive line coach Alex Whittingham elected to join his dad, Kyle Whittingham, on the Michigan Wolverines coaching staff. And Kansas City also decided to fire wide receivers coach Connor Embree, who has been with the team since 2019. However, the Chiefs weren’t done there.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, center right, looks on with his staff during an NFL game.Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Louie Addazio, before beginning his NFL coaching career, spent two seasons at Colorado State as the offensive line coach before joining Texas A&M in 2022 as an offensive line analyst. After two years with the SEC program, Addazio joined Steve Spagnuolo and the Chiefs’ defensive coaching staff in 2024, where he has worked as the defensive quality control coach since.

Advertisement

In his first year with Kansas City, Addazio helped oversee one of the NFL’s top defenses, working closely with Spagnuolo. In 2024, the Chiefs allowed just 19.2 points per game (4th in the league), 101.8 rushing yards per game (8th) and 320.6 net yards per game (9th) on their way to a Super Bowl LIX appearance.

While the Chiefs’ defense posted similar numbers in 2025, Addazio elected to become the offensive line coach for Dan Mullen’s UNLV Rebels, according to NFL reporter Joseph Pasteris. The move, which begins with the 2026 college football season, replaces former offensive line coach Mike Sollenne, who left for USF, and officially ends Addazio’s two-season tenure in Kansas City.

Advertisement

“Fired up for September!!” Addazio wrote on X with a video of the UNLV football team at Allegiant Stadium, with “UNLV OL Coach” now written in his X bio.

Reid and the Chiefs will now turn to finding replacements for the three departing coaches ahead of the start of free agency on March 11. Kansas City will also hold the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which begins April 23.

Related: Chiefs Terminate Player Contract After Missing NFL Playoffs

This story was originally published by Athlon Sports on Jan 8, 2026, where it first appeared in the NFL section. Add Athlon Sports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.