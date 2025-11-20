Who Is Brandi Carlile’s Wife? All About Catherine Carlile

NEED TO KNOW Brandi Carlile has been married to her wife, Catherine Carlile, since 2012

They initially met on the phone in 2009, and then in person the following year

Brandi and Catherine are moms to two daughters

As the wife and manager of Brandi Carlile, Catherine Carlile is a certified member of the “Bramily.”

Brandi will take the stage at the 2025 CMA Awards on Nov. 19, in celebration of her latest album, Returning to Myself, which has garnered critical acclaim, including from her partner.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter’s latest release is her first solo album in four years, and it contains some of Catherine’s “favorite songs” by Brandi, as she revealed in an October 2025 TalkShopLive interview.

“Listen, we’re just real married people with like real life issues, loss and the things that we struggle with in these moments of aging together,” Brandi said while discussing her album and relationship. “We don’t need to share them with the world, but also, why not?”

The couple first met in 2009 over the phone, and what started as a professional friendship later blossomed into a lasting relationship, culminating in their marriage in 2012.

So, who is Brandi Carlile’s wife? Here’s everything to know about Catherine Carlile and her relationship with the country music star.

She grew up in London

Catherine Carlile and Brandi Carlile attend the 2024 Kennedy Center Honors.

Catherine was born to actor Jack Shepherd and producer Ann Scott, who raised her in London, according to CBS News.

Her father is most known for his TV roles, including starring in the series Wycliffe from 1993 to 1998. He also appeared in the 2007 film adaptation of The Golden Compass, starring Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig.

She is an actor, writer and director

Catherine Carlile and Brandi Carlile attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Catherine followed her dad and pursued a career in the world of acting.

On the big screen, she appeared in Paddington and Paddington 2, and has had roles on TV series such as Servants, The IT Crowd and Sally4Ever.

“What makes something funny, is going into the mess,” Catherine told The Independent in October 2018, about her titular role in Sally4Ever. “Life is messy, and it’s on the edge, but what’s uncomfortable and confusing is often funny. I think playing with that is really refreshing.”

“Nobody really knows what they’re doing most of the time,” she added.

In addition to acting, Catherine has written for series such as Apple TV’s The Shrink Next Door and The Buccaneers. She also directed the 2011 short film See Me starring Olivia Colman.

She met Brandi while working for Paul McCartney’s charity

Brandi Carlile and Catherine Carlile attend the Clooney Foundation For Justice’s The Albies.

Catherine is an actor-turned-philanthropist who worked for Paul McCartney’s charity for 10 years.

In 2009, she called Brandi on the phone to discuss donating Beatles memorabilia to her Fight the Fear Campaign, which provides self-defense training for women. Their initial conversation sparked a friendship, with the two speaking regularly on the phone and through email for the following year.

In 2010, the two met in person in New York City. Brandi was surprised when she saw Catherine, whom she had assumed was much older than she actually was.

“It was shocking to say the least,” Brandi told PEOPLE in April 2021. “Every time I talked to her over the phone, I thought I was talking to somebody who was like 65 years old. I don’t know why.”

The singer continued, “I think because of her wisdom and her demeanor. Or maybe I thought she was Paul’s age or something. So we met backstage in New York, and we were both like 27.”

Catherine eventually departed McCartney’s team and began working alongside Brandi, according to her LinkedIn. Today, she manages the singer.

They married in September 2012

Brandi Carlile and Catherine Carlile attend the OUT100 Party in November 2023.

In September 2012, Brandi and Catherine wed in Boston. Their wedding day was hectic, with the couple having to rush their dog to the vet, and their priest being a no-show for the ceremony.

“It was truly one of our best days, completely awkward and human and beautiful,” Brandi wrote on Facebook. “I’m married to my best friend and nothing has ever brought me more joy than that.”

The pair then held another ceremony in Brandi’s home state of Washington, before having a civil ceremony in London in February 2013.

“It was one of our best days,” she wrote on Facebook. “And when the officiant asked if anyone could think of a reason we should not be married, a four year old guest wisely shouted NO!”

“What a beautiful time to be in the U.K. and to be a part of their history,” Brandi added.

She and Brandi share two daughters

Brandi Carlile and Catherine Carlile with their kids at “Onward” premiere in February 2020.

Brandi and Catherine are moms to two daughters.

They welcomed Evangeline on June 15, 2014, and expanded their family a few years later with the birth of Elijah on March 18, 2018. Their kids were conceived via IVF and IUI, respectively.

In her 2021 memoir, Broken Horses, Brandi opened up about being a parent, telling PEOPLE, “I’m hoping people see through my story that there’s no right or wrong way to evolve into a parenting role in either heterosexual or same-sex relationships.”

“There are different, complicated dynamics, and there are many ways to feel,” she continued. “The more we talk about it and normalize it, the easier it is to understand that your parenting journey is custom. It really is your own.”

Catherine is musically talented

Brandi Carlile and Catherine Carlile at the 65th Grammy Awards.

Brandi might have multiple Grammys to her name, but she isn’t the only musician in the family.

Catherine also has some musical talent, as Brandi revealed in a June 2012 interview with Richmond Magazine.

“She plays guitar and sings really well,” she said. “We jam at home all the time, but it doesn’t really go any further than that. We do really enjoy playing and singing together.”