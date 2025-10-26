Who Is Dodgers Star Kiké Hernández’s Wife? All About Mariana Vicente Hernández

NEED TO KNOW Kiké Hernández and Mariana Vicente Hernández have been married since 2018

The Los Angeles Dodgers athlete and the former Miss Universe Puerto Rico are parents to one daughter and expecting their second child

Mariana frequently supports Kiké at his games — including in the 2025 World Series

Kiké Hernández and his wife, Mariana Vicente Hernández, are soon-to-be parents to two!

The Los Angeles Dodgers player, who’s competing in the 2025 World Series, and the former Miss Universe Puerto Rico announced in August that they are expecting their second child, a baby boy. They shared the news by posting two black-and-white photos of her baby bump touching his stomach.

Kiké and Mariana became parents in January 2021 when they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Penélope. Both Mariana and Penélope frequently support the MLB player at his games, press trips and international tournaments.

The couple started dating in 2015 after Kiké saw Mariana acting in the comedy Hot Tub Time Machine 2, he told Inside Weddings in 2018. They tied the knot three years later in December 2018 and announced she was pregnant with Penélope in June 2020.

In honor of their 6th wedding anniversary in December 2024, Kiké wrote a sweet tribute to Mariana on Instagram, sharing that he loves her with the “highest number that numerology has!”

“6 years!!! I have had the most beautiful moments of my life with you!” he captioned the post, in Spanish. “You gave me the most beautiful thing I have! I’m crazy to see what else life has for us.”

So who is Kiké Hernández’s wife? Here’s everything to know about Mariana Vicente Hernández and her relationship with the MLB star.

She was crowned Miss Universe Puerto Rico

Miss Puerto Rico 2010, Mariana Paola Vicente at the Mandalay Bay Events Center August 23, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ethan Miller/Getty



Mariana was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 1989 and started modeling when she was 4 years old. She caught the industry’s attention at 14 after participating in her school’s fashion show, and has been working in pageants since.

In 2010, Mariana won Miss Universe Puerto Rico, which marked a proud moment for her in representing her homeland.

“I think that what attracted me to [the] Miss Universe pageant and acting is that beauty was not the only thing I had to offer,” she told The Latin Times in 2015.

She continued, “Obviously the physical appearance is important but that is not everything. Being part of Miss Universe gave me the opportunity to represent my country and not just be a beauty queen but learn other areas.”

She’s an actress

Mariana Paola Vicente attends the premiere of “Hot Tub Time Machine 2” at Regency Village Theatre on February 18, 2015 in Westwood, California.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic



Before Mariana met her husband, she was building out her acting résumé. She first worked on a number of episodes of the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful before starring in the role that later caught Kiké’s attention in Hot Tub Time Machine 2.

In 2015, Mariana told Esquire that she always dreamed of acting but wasn’t sure it would happen for her.

“I always knew that it was something that I would have liked to do, but I didn’t feel like it was a possibility,” she said. “Little Mariana would be watching a movie and thinking, ‘Oh man, that would be so cool. I could do that. Why not?’ ”

She split time between New Orleans and Los Angeles

Kiké Hernández and wife Mariana Vicente at the Blue Diamond Gala in May 2024.

Mariana Vicente/ Instagram



In the 2010s, when Mariana was working as an actor and model, she split her time between New Orleans and Los Angeles, where she went on to meet her husband.

In conversation with Esquire, she acknowledged that living in New Orleans was, in part, a financial decision. “I have been working consistently enough to where I can do crazy things like travel back and forth between L.A. and New Orleans so that I can audition for pretty much everything,” she told the magazine.

In 2015, Mariana told New Orleans Living that staying in Louisiana was also a choice based on comfort and a love she developed for the city. In 2012, she was supposed to move to New York City but opted to stay after spending the summer with her family.

“I’ve been based out of New Orleans for almost three years now,” she said. “I wanted to have some family time, and I wanted to detox from L.A. (where I had been based out of at that time, doing modeling and taking acting classes).”

Kiké first reached out to her after seeing her in a movie

Kiké Hernández kisses wife Mariana Vicente Hernández in December 2023.

Mariana Vicente/ Instagram



When Kiké watched Hot Tub Time Machine 2, he was impressed by Mariana’s work, he told Inside Weddings. He quickly looked her up online and was surprised to learn that, like him, she was from San Juan and living in L.A.

“He found me on social media and sent a message congratulating me on my performance,” Mariana told the outlet.

Two months after the pair exchanged messages, they met in real life for lunch. “She was as beautiful in person as she was in her modeling pictures,” Kiké said.

They went on to spend time together as friends for six months before finally opening up to each other about their romantic feelings.

She married Kiké in Puerto Rico in 2018

Kiké Hernández celebrates the holidays with wife Mariana Vicente and their daughter Penélope Isabel Hernández.

Mariana Vicente/ Instagram



After a romantic proposal in Big Sur, Mariana and Kiké officially tied the knot on Dec. 8, 2018, at home in Puerto Rico. The couple wanted their guests, many of whom would be traveling to the island for the first time, to have a distinctly “Puerto Rican experience,” they told Inside Weddings.

Since Mariana couldn’t decide which part of the venue should be the backdrop to their vows, she chose to surround herself and Kiké with all of their friends and family — literally.

“I didn’t know which way to face the chairs because we had the fort, the ocean, and the capitol,” she explained. “We opted for a circular ceremony, where guests could enjoy different views, with us in the center.”

Mariana and Kiké share one daughter and are expecting a baby boy

Kiké Hernández celebrates with wife Mariana Vicente and their daughter after winning the MLB World Series with the LA Dodgers in 2024.

Mariana Vicente/ Instagram



On Jan. 15, 2021, Mariana gave birth to her and Kiké’s first child, a daughter named Penélope Isabel.

“The day I got drafted I thought I was on top of the world, the day I made my Big League debut I thought nothing would compare, the day I got married I felt like the world stopped, the day we won the World Series I thought I had it all; NOTHING compares to the moment when I met my little girl!!” Kiké wrote in his Instagram announcement.

In honor of Kiké’s first Father’s Day in 2021, Mariana sang her husband’s praises on Instagram, writing, “Witnessing you become a dad is one of the best feelings in the world! You really are the funnest (and finest 🤤) most loving girl dad. We are so lucky.”

The couple announced in August 2025 that they were expecting their second child, a baby boy. They posted a joint Instagram announcement showcasing her growing belly. “KIKITO coming soon! 🩵 #2026,” they captioned the post.

Mariana later reflected on her second pregnancy and explained how it had been different the second time around, because her first pregnancy occurred during the pandemic.

“My first pregnancy experience was during COVID lockdown and it’s been so fun and special to be able to celebrate baby boy in a way I wasn’t able to with Penelope,” she captioned pictures of a pregnancy celebration with friends in September 2025.