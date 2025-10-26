Projected Lineup: October 25 at Dallas

DALLAS – The Carolina Hurricanes will be down six lineup mainstays on Saturday, when they close out their six-game road trip against the Dallas Stars.

Losing William Carrier, K’Andre Miller, and Eric Robinson in Thursday’s shootout win over Colorado, the trio joins Shayne Gostisbehere, Pyotr Kochetkov, and Jaccob Slavin, who are now on injured reserve.

“It’s tough because no one is going to feel sorry for you. (The players we do have) They’re going to give you their best,” Brind’Amour said after his team improved to 6-1. “It puts you at a real tough disadvantage, especially with the blue line being down, that’s really, really tough on the guys, but I know we’re going to give it our best, that’s for sure.”

Brind’Amour called Miller’s injury “more day-to-day” than long-term following morning skate, but the rangy defenseman is not expected to play tonight. That means Joel Nystrom will play his second NHL game. The 23-year-old found out Thursday afternoon that he’d be flying from Chicago to Denver, arriving at Ball Arena just an hour before making his debut.

Nystrom is set to work with Jalen Chatfield tonight, at least to start, as the six on the blue line try to make it through the evening healthy without further damage.

Up front, Brind’Amour also said this morning that Carrier and Robinson “won’t be back anytime soon.” Injury means opportunity, though, and Mark Jankowski, a natural center, will draw onto the wing on the “fourth line.” He and Jesperi Kotkaniemi are expected to operate with top prospect Bradly Nadeau on their wing, who was recalled from Chicago (AHL) on Friday.

It will be the fourth career NHL game for Nadeau, who played in the 2023-24 regular season finale and the final two contests of the 2024-25 campaign.

Behind the makeshift cast of skaters, Brandon Bussi is expected to make his third NHL start. Just 11 days ago, the 27-year-old was making his NHL debut, and after impressive wins over San Jose and Los Angeles, he’s now in line to finish the road trip having split duties with Frederik Andersen equally.

—

Tonight’s Projected Lineup…

Forwards

Ehlers – Aho – Jarvis

Hall – Stankoven – Blake

Svechnikov – Staal – Martinook

Jankowski – Kotkaniemi – Nadeau

Defense

Reilly – Walker

Chatfield – Nystrom

Nikishin – Legault

Goaltenders

Bussi

[Backup: Andersen]

—

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | “Out For An Extended Period” as of Oct. 23)

Shayne Gostisbehere (Lower-Body Injury | Will Not Play On Road Trip)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Lower-Body Injury | No Timetable For Return)

K’Andre Miller (Lower-Body Injury | No Timetable For Return as of Oct. 23)

Eric Robinson (Upper-Body Injury | “Out For An Extended Period”)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | “Out For A While” as of Oct. 14)

Scratches

N/A

—

PP1: Aho, Blake, Ehlers, and Jarvis with Walker

PP2: Hall, Kotkaniemi, Stankoven, and Svechnikov with Reilly