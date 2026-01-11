Who is the Rams’ backup quarterback? Los Angeles’ 2026 QB depth chart behind Matthew Stafford originally appeared on The Sporting News. Add The Sporting News as a Preferred Source by clicking here.

Since being traded to the Los Angeles Rams, Matthew Stafford has further strengthened his case for the Hall of Fame.

With a Super Bowl title, multiple playoff appearances, and now a legitimate MVP campaign, Stafford has given his all to the city of Los Angeles.

However, coming into this season, there was a strong belief that the 37-year-old quarterback would end up on IR. With the sheer number of hits he has taken in his 17-year career, there is a lot of wear on his body.

Therefore, it is wise to have both depth and dependable options at the quarterback position.

Here’s everything to know about the Rams’ quarterback depth chart ahead of the 2025-26 playoffs.

Who is the Rams’ backup quarterback?

Stafford’s backup is the journeyman himself, Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo finds himself on his third team in the last four seasons. He was originally drafted by the New England Patriots back in 2014. Backing up Tom Brady, he was never able to find his way onto the field consistently.

Then, in 2017, Garoppolo was traded to the San Francisco 49ers to pair with their new head coach, Kyle Shanahan.

Garoppolo certainly found some success in Santa Clara, passing for 3,810 yards in 2019 and even making the Super Bowl in 2020. However, after their Super Bowl loss, things began to spiral out of control.

After both injuries and poor quarterback play started to plague Garoppolo, the Niners made a change. Garoppolo then landed himself a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023.

However, he played only seven games and was out after one season. Now, Garoppolo finds himself in Los Angeles backing up Stafford. He started one game in 2024, passing for 334 yards and two touchdowns.

This season, Garoppolo has not started a game, but did get some on-field action in three contests.

Rams QB depth chart

Rank Name 1. Matthew Stafford 2. Jimmy Garoppolo 3. Stetson Bennett IV

The Niners have three quarterbacks on their roster, two of whom have been starters in the NFL.

Garoppolo would fill in for Stafford if he were to get hurt, but there is one more option behind him. Stetson Bennett, the former Georgia Bulldog and two-time national champion.

Bennett was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. However, he has not recorded a single stat in the NFL.