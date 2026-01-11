1 late blooming Rams veteran is pushing to start, and it’s not who you think

The 12-5 Los Angeles Rams have found as much success in 2025 as they enjoyed in their 2021 season. That season culminated in a victory in Super Bowl LVI. But the 2021 Rams roster did not have much depth, particularly at the tight end position. Well, if you hadn’t noticed, LA’s tight end room is as deep as it’s ever been.

And veteran tight end Colby Parkinson is one of the breakout stars this season.

Yes, this is the same Colby Parkinson who signed a three-year contract in 2024 at a price that screamed starter. When the team was unable to play veteran tight end Tyler Higbee, Parkinson became the default starter due to the money invested in his contract. Unfortunately, he struggled to play to the level of his contract.

When the team drafted rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson, the expectation is that Parkinson would struggle to find playing time and be released. Clearly he had other ideas.

Was it a rookie presence that became a wake-up call for Parkinson? Did he need time to adjust? Or was it the fact that the offense began to appreciate tight ends in 2025? Whatever the case, Parkinson just put up career numbers. His eight touchdown receptions tied him for the second-most scores by tight ends this season. And he’s not done yet.

Rams roster has a glut of tyrannical tight ends

The LA Rams have gone from a drought of tight-end production to a torrential flood of tyrannical tight ends this season. In 2024, the group combined for 461 receiving yards and three touchdowns. In 2025, nearly the same group has amassed 1,128 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

The only difference in personnel was the addition of rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson, who added 231 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

As much potential as Ferguson’s future promises, Parkinson is delivering now. Ironically, the former Seattle Seahawks veteran did not start the season off with a bang. He did not score his first touchdown this season until Week 7. But once he found the end zone, he failed to do so just three times.

He scored multiple touchdowns twice.

While his current contract extends to 2026, Parkinson very much appears to be a tight end who deserves to remain in Horns for many seasons to come. Does that push veteran Tyler Higbee off the team next year?

The team has to love how Parkinson is contributing. And there is no doubt that the team desperately wants to get rookie Ferguson more involved in the offense in 2026. Is there enough football to warrant extending Tyler Higbee? Before you think up an answer, keep in mind that Higbee has missed 21 of 34 games over the past two seasons.

Will Colby Parkinson be the starting tight end in 2026? While we may not know the answer yet, what a wonderful problem to have as LA prepares for the playoffs.

As always, thanks for reading.