Who was Michael Duarte and what happened to him? GoFundMe raises over $58,000 as influencer FoodWithBearHands passes away

Michael Duarte [L], aka FoodWithBearHands, passed away on Saturday, November 8 (Image via Instagram/@jessicaleeduarte)

Michael Duarte, better known as “FoodwithBearHands,” is no more, Alooma Media Group confirmed in a statement. The talent management agency described the late content creator as a “valued client and dear friend” and added:

“Michael was so much more than a client to us at Alooma. He was a true & loyal partner, a trusted collaborator, and above all, a remarkable person. His passion, professionalism, and creativity left a lasting mark not only on our team but on everyone who had the privilege of working with him.”

Duarte (@foodwithbearhands) was a food and barbecue content creator known for his viral recipes and entertaining commentary.

He hailed from Calipatria, California, and was raised by a single mother, whom he described as “my mom and my dad.”

Michael Duarte moved to San Diego when he was 18 and lost his only parent at 21 to breast cancer.

In one of his Instagram posts, the content creator recounted the story of his life and described his uncle as his first mentor.

Michael Duarte worked at various restaurants throughout his life and began posting cooking videos during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his post, the influencer recounted having a mental health crisis and being admitted to a rehab. He recalled:

“Looking back, I know that breakdown came from feeling like I had failed at life. The shutdown [during COVID] hit me hard and took a big toll on my confidence.”

After rehab, Michael Duarte started working again, while resuming to post cooking videos. Eventually, the content creator amassed thousands of followers across platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

On the personal front, Michael had been married to his wife, Jessica, for over nine years, and they shared a six-year-old daughter, Oakley.

A GoFundMe page, launched after his demise, confirmed that the influencer died on Saturday, November 8, following “a horrible incident” while traveling to Texas.

The campaign aims to raise funds for the family of the late content creator.

GoFundMe raises over $58,000 for Michael Duarte, aka FoodWithBearHands’ family

Nena Petricca of El Cajon, California, launched a fundraising campaign in memory of the popular food content creator and influencer.

The GoFundMe page confirmed that Michael Duarte’s death happened three days after he and his wife celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.

The organizer wrote, while remembering FoodWithBearHands:

“The world may know him as ‘FoodwithBearHands’, but to us, he was a loving husband, father, brother, and a great friend to many. We ask that you lift Michael’s family up in prayer during this extremely difficult time, especially for his 6 year old daughter Oakley, and his wife Jessica.”

The campaign urged readers to consider donating to help financially assist Michael’s family.

The GoFundMe page is raising money for funeral expenses and supporting Jessica and Oakley amid the personal tragedy. The campaign read:

“During this time, and in the months/years ahead, we want to make sure that Jessica and Oakley are taken care of as Michael would have wanted them to be. Your support would bring comfort, stability, and a reminder that they are not carrying this weight alone.”

Launched with a goal of $100,000, the Michael Duarte GoFundMe has raised over $58,000 with more than 410 donations.

Tributes have also poured in on social media for FoodWithBearHands, while his family has yet to announce the funeral plans.