Why did Microsoft end ‘This is an Xbox’ marketing? Microsoft responds — “It didn’t feel like Xbox.”

By / March 28, 2026

Microsoft made a string of controversial decisions over the past couple of years, arguably across its entire stack. Whether it’s AI, Windows design decisions, or de-emphasis on Surface — few have been as prolifically controversial as Xbox.

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