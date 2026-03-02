Wild vs. Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks – March 1

Data Skrive

At 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 1, Kirill Kaprizov and Pavel Buchnevich will go head-to-head in a matchup between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Grand Casino Arena. Take a look at everything you need to know to know about the Wild-Blues game, from the puck lined, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert picks, as well as TV channel and streaming information.

Wild vs. Blues Game Information and TV Channel

When: Sunday, March 1, 2026 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

TV: ESPN+

Live Boxscore: FOX Sports

Wild vs Blues Betting Information Favorite Puck Line Favorite Puck Line Odds Underdog Puck Line Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wild -1.5 102 -122 6.5 114 -135 -245 +200

Wild vs. Blues Prediction

ATS Pick: Wild (- 1.5)

O/U Pick: Under (6.5)

Score Prediction: Wild 4 – Blues 2

Wild vs. Blues Betting Insights

In 34 of 60 matches this season, Minnesota and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

St. Louis has played 26 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

The two teams average 5.9 goals per game combined, 0.6 fewer than this game’s total.

These two teams together give up 6.3 goals per game, 0.2 fewer than this game’sgame’s over/under.

In terms of goals scored, the Wild are seventh in the league, and the Blues are 28th.

The Wild are 11th in the league in goals conceded, and the Blues are 29th.

Wild Stats

The Wild’s 199 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

Minnesota has given up 173 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 11th in NHL action in goals against.

They have the league’s seventh-best goal differential at +26.

The 51 power-play goals Minnesota has scored this season are the third-most in the NHL (on 198 chances).

The Wild’s 25.76% power-play conversion rate ranks sixth-best in the league.

Minnesota has recorded five shorthanded goals this season (11th among all NHL squads).

Wild Leaders

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 60 33 40 73 87 18 0% Matthew Boldy 56 35 33 68 64 26 46.9% Quinn Hughes 54 5 53 58 77 25 – Joel Eriksson Ek 54 17 25 42 37 12 48.6% Brock Faber 60 13 25 38 74 31 –

Blues Stats

The Blues have 152 goals this season (2.6 per game), 28th in the NHL.

St. Louis’ total of 204 goals conceded (3.5 per game) ranks 29th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -52, they are 31st in the league.

St. Louis has 28 power-play goals (on 160 chances), 24th in the NHL.

The Blues’ power-play percentage (17.5) ranks them 25th in the league.

This season, St. Louis has five shorthanded goals (11th in league).

Blues Leaders

