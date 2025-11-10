Will C.J. Gardner-Johnson play against the New York Giants today? Latest injury update on the newest Chicago Bears safety | NFL News

(Image via Instagram: Chauncy “C.J.” Gardner-Johnson)

After grinding through October on the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad, C.J. Gardner-Johnson was itching for his shot under the stadium lights. That chance came on October 29, when the Chicago Bears brought safety Chauncey “C.J. ” Gardner-Johnson onto their active roster. The move sparked a new fire in him: in his debut, he notched his first sack of the 2025 season against Bengals veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. Fresh off a Super Bowl victory with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, Gardner-Johnson is hungry for another ring. In a recent conversation with ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, the Bears’ newest safety made his mission clear: “I want to win. I won a Super Bowl last year. Sometimes it’s not about being the star of the team. Sometimes it’s about being the guy that gets things done the right way and helping (other) guys get things done the right way. Being on that Super Bowl team last year, you could see how those guys go about things with being able to adapt and adjust to the game.” Maybe first-time head coach Ben Johnson is just as eager to taste victory. Before the Chicago Bears faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Ben Johnson revealed that defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who spent three years coaching Gardner-Johnson with the New Orleans Saints, planned to slot the safety into Kyler Gordon’s cornerback role. With a history of 18 career interceptions and a knack for stirring up drama after the whistle, Gardner-Johnson was expected to bring both skill and swagger to the field. Instead, he channeled his energy into results, not only grabbing his first sack of the 2025 season but also racking up six tackles, including one assisted. Now, as he heads into his second game in Chicago against the New York Giants, the safety is reunited with his old coach, riding high, and ready to make another big play.

Is C.J. Gardner-Johnson playing in the Week 10 Sunday’s matchup of the 2025 season against the last NFC East contender New York Giants?

Yes, C.J. Gardner-Johnson is set to take the field against the New York Giants in the Week 10 Sunday Football showdown. Though officially a safety for the Chicago Bears, he will step into the slot corner role, filling the gap left by Kyler Gordon’s move to injured reserve. The Bears, eager to strengthen their secondary, turned to the versatile 27-year-old who had been on the Ravens’ practice squad and the Houston Texans’ active roster. At his first Bears practice, the nickleback expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, calling it the best fit for him. With his former coach Dennis Allen guiding him, the Super Bowl LIX champion could unleash his trademark energy and playmaking instincts, ready to make a big impact.

Chauncy “C.J.” Gardner-Johnson 2025 NFL stats

Playing for the Houston Texans:

Week 1 vs. Los Angeles Rams— four combined tackles, two assisted tackles, zero sacks.

Week 2 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers— six combined tackles, zero assisted tackles, zero sacks.

Week 3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars— five combined tackles, two assisted tackles, zero sacks.

Playing for the Chicago Bears:

Week 9 vs. Cincinnati Bengals— six combined tackles, one assisted tackle, 1.0 sack.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson previous NFL teams

New Orleans Saints— 2019 to 2021

Philadelphia Eagles— 2022 and 2024

Detroit Lions— 2023

Houston Texans— 2025

Baltimore Ravens— 2025 (practice squad)

Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants game details

Date— November 9, 2025

Time—1:00 PM ET

Location— Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

TV channel— FOX

Radio— ESPN Chicago (1000 AM, 100.3 FM HD2), Latino Mix 93.5 FM (Spanish), WFAN 101.9 FM / 660 AM, SiriusXM Channel 233 (Bears broadcast), Channel 382 (Giants broadcast)

Live streaming— FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV Blue, DIRECTV STREAM

2025 season record— Chicago Bears (5-3), New York Giants (2-7)

Position in the NFC North— Bears (third)

Position in the NFC East— Giants (fourth)

Bears vs. Giants prediction

According to USA TODAY,

Point spread— Chicago Bears (-5.5)

Moneyline— Bears -230 and Giants +195

Over/Under— Set at 43.5 points.

