Will Emma Watson return to the cinema?

Key actress of the 2000s, Emma Watson had voluntarily distanced herself from cinema a few years ago to focus on herself. Today, she seems more appeased than ever and explains her relationship with the 7th art which has made her known worldwide.

Since 2019, the public has not had the opportunity to see Emma Watson on the big screen. After a dazzling success in the 2000s with her role of Hermione Granger in Harry Potter, then some filming alongside her studies, the actress had decided to move away from cinema, as if tired of the rhythm and system of this industry.

“Happier and healthier than ever”

If her fans are eagerly awaiting his return, they can rejoice in one thing: Emma Watson is ‘happier and healthier than ever’. In an interview granted to Hollywood Authentic and published on Sunday, September 21, the 35-year-old actress claims to be reaping the benefits of her film break to focus on her personal development.

“The most important thing, in reality – or the foundation of your life – is your home, friends and family. I believe that I have worked so hard for so long that my life has kind of bottomed out. […] The bottom collapsed, that is, me and my life. So I needed to build a solid foundation for everything else. Because without it, a kind of mania sets in; a kind of panic where one moves from one project to another, terrified by the void that separates them. We realize that we no longer have a rhythm. […] Giving up all these multiple identities has freed me an enormous amount of space… to be a better sister, daughter, friend, granddaughter, and then artist”.

Passionate about theatre since her early childhood in the 90s, the one who had studied acting, singing and dance at the Stagecoach Theatre Arts school in Oxford, enjoyed a meteoric success with her role in the film adaptation of JK Rowling’s children’s book series, Harry Potter.. The actress is revealed to the world in her interpretation of Hermione Granger, the best friend of Harry Potter and Ron Weasley. She is one of the headliners of the series of eight films from 11 to 21 years old and, like many child stars, gets lost in this dazzling and destructive notoriety. “Carrying the weight of a public figure” to such a young age is disturbing and a real burden for the young woman.

But her passion for the play remains stronger than this inner distraction. After the end of the Harry Potter saga in 2011, Emma Watson continues her career by choosing various roles. She plays in My Week with Marilyn (2011), The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012), The Bling Ring (2013), Noah (2014), Regression (2015), Colonia (2016), Beauty and the Beast (2017), The Circle (2017) and Little Women (2019). Since then, she hasn’t been seen on the big screen. But today, she assumes that she misses cinema.

The stress of the sets and the pressure after filming

“I miss using my skills a lot, and I miss art a lot. I just realized that I was doing very little of what I really liked. […] As soon as we arrive on a film set, we don’t have much time to rehearse. But as soon as we can talk about a scene – or I can prepare and think about how I wanted to do something – and then as soon as the camera turns, and we completely forget all the rest of the world, it’s such an intense form of meditation. Because we cannot be anywhere else. […] I miss it terribly.

However, the atmosphere of the filming and the stage seem to cause her a stress that is difficult to manage. I had forgotten that it was a huge pressure. I did a little thing for a play, just with my friends. I thought: “Damn, this is stressful!” And it wasn’t even for a real audience. I don’t miss it.

It is also the sale of productions and the intense communication related to the releases that have distanced it from the 7th art. I think I will be honest and direct: I don’t miss selling. I found it quite demoralizing. […] The most important element, more than the work itself, is the promotion and sale of this work, this work of art. The balance between these two aspects can be considerably disturbed,” explained the actress, worn out by the sets, the mass interviews and the red carpet.

Do not limit yourself to the cinema

Emma Watson’s advantage is her multiple skills that allow her to live outside the cinematic sphere. From 2009 to 2014, she studied English literature at Brown University, obtaining her Bachelor’s degree in May 2014, then in 2023, she started a Master’s degree in creative writing at Oxford, continuing her interest in literature and writing. She has also already completed a short project for Prada perfumes (Paradoxe, 2022), which she wrote the script and where she acted.

Besides these remarkable studies, Emma Watson is committed to the cause of women and mental health. She regularly uses media and podcasts to talk about feminism, social pressure, marriage, mental health and public image, and shares personal reflections on equality, fame, and the need to preserve privacy.

In 2014, she became a Goodwill Ambassador for UN Women and launched the HeForShe campaign, encouraging men to get involved for gender equality. In parallel, she publicly takes a stand for transgender rights and intersectional equality, advocating for inclusive causes in several interviews and speeches. In 2018, the activist participated in Time’s Up UK, a movement against harassment and for professional equity.

This influential woman is also known for her stance in favor of ecology. She collaborates with brands like People Tree to promote ethical and sustainable clothing and served on the board of directors of Kering (2020-2023) to promote responsible and eco-friendly fashion. With her brother, she launched in 2023 the brand of Renais gin, produced in Burgundy, carbon neutral, made from recycled grapes.

The word of this woman of reflection resonates with the current issues that weigh on the female community and minorities. But Emma Watson, who combines social activism, ethical fashion, sustainable entrepreneurship and creative projects, does not seem to have made her final farewell to cinema. It remains to be seen if the actress will ever return to theaters, and especially in what form.

For now, HBO’s Harry Potter TV series, set to air by 2027 and scheduled to run for ten years, has just revealed the casting for its lead roles, with Arabella Stanton reprising the role of Hermione Granger.

Featured photo : © Prada