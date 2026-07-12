Will Spain keep finding a way? Re-ranking the World Cup teams with six games remaining

Forty-eight teams started these World Cup finals a month ago — now only six remain.

Tomorrow that will be whittled down to a final four. Morocco became the first quarter-finalists to be knocked out, losing 2-0 to the seemingly unstoppable France on Thursday, before brave Belgium finally succumbed to Spain in Los Angeles on Friday with a late 2-1 defeat.

So how do the remaining contenders stack up? Here’s a look at our latest rankings.

Six matches, six wins, 16 goals scored, only two conceded… who can prevent the French winning this World Cup?

If Kylian Mbappe (eight goals) doesn’t get you, then Ousmane Dembele (five goals) will instead. As it transpired, both of them got Morocco who, despite being the best African nation at the tournament, offered little resistance to Didier Deschamps’ team.

France remain clear favourites to win this World Cup, not just because of their ridiculously talented attack (Michael Olise tops the tournament’s assists chart with five) but also their strong defence. They haven’t conceded a goal in their three knockout-stage matches and, to be honest, have barely allowed a chance either.

They deservedly remain top of our rankings — and The Athletic’s live projection tool forecasts a 34 per cent chance of France lifting the trophy at next Sunday’s final.

Another win and another late Mikel Merino winner as Spain’s unlikely hero sent them into the semi-finals with a dramatic victory over Belgium.

Once more, Spain limited their opposition to relatively few chances (Belgium created just 0.37 expected goals, or xG), although they did finally concede their first goal of the tournament in their 2-1 victory.

It’s difficult to fully appreciate how good Spain are. Lamine Yamal was dangerous against Belgium and showed signs of his top form, but with only one goal and no assists in the tournament so far he’s lagging well behind his fellow superstars with the mark he is making on the World Cup.

However, be it via Merino or Mikel Oyarzabal or mostly via their stubborn defence, Spain keep finding a way. Their semi-final against France is an utterly tantalising prospect; a classic clash of an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object.

After a smooth-sailing group stage, Argentina’s knockout games have been back-and-forth humdingers against Cape Verde and now Egypt.

The Cape Verde game showed something we had seen from them during their run to the trophy four years ago, when they could be susceptible to giving up leads, as they did against the Netherlands and France.

But against Egypt, they produced a turnaround victory from 2-0 down, scoring three goals in 13 minutes when it seemed they were heading out.

It is a concern that Argentina have laboured this much against teams they were heavy favourites to beat, but then it is also impressive that they have demonstrated the strength of character and will to win to get over the line.

The question now is how much have those two matches taken out of them? They face Switzerland next, who have shown they aren’t easy to beat either. The fact they have avoided one of the more fancied teams in the quarter-finals keeps them above England in these rankings.

4. England

FIFA ranking: 4

➡️

News that Jarell Quansah has been given a two-game ban for his last-16 red card against Mexico is a blow, while there are injury concerns about Marc Guehi, Declan Rice and Reece James heading into Saturday’s quarter-final against Norway.

That victory over Mexico was a statement, beating the co-hosts on their own turf, in a stadium where they just do not lose.

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane continued their excellent tournaments, but the defensive display was particularly remarkable, including from Jordan Pickford and substitute Dan Burn. England held onto the lead despite Quansah’s dismissal before the hour mark.

Thomas Tuchel can now look forward to planning how to stop Erling Haaland in a quarter-final tie England would gladly have accepted at this stage at the start of the tournament.

5. Norway

FIFA ranking: 21

⬆️ 1

Against Brazil, Norway showed that having surely the world’s deadliest striker means they have the potential to threaten any opponent. It was his double that took Norway to their first World Cup quarter-final.

It helps that goalkeeper Orjan Nyland continues to play out of his skin. In Martin Odegaard, they have a tempo-setter, and they are a side both comfortable in possession and capable of matching up with any team physically.

Manchester City’s Haaland and Arsenal’s Odegaard will meet familiar faces in the quarter-final, as they play England.

Erling Haaland has looked sharp (Julian Finney – FIFA via Getty Images)

6. Switzerland

FIFA ranking: 15

⬆️ 1

Switzerland have seasoned internationals and always seem to reach the knockout stage. In the past three World Cups, they exited during the round of 16.

But against Colombia, they won their first World Cup penalty shootout and reached their first quarter-final since hosting the tournament in 1954

They did it without the injured Johan Manzambi, a key player for them this tournament with three goals and two assists. Their creativity suffered without the 20-year-old, producing only two shots on target in the game, but their solidity helped them grind out a win. Could they do the same against Argentina next? They will fancy their chances.

The eliminated teams

7. Belgium

FIFA ranking: 9

⬇️ 1

What a strange tournament they had. Unimpressive when drawing against Egypt and Iran, Belgium coasted past New Zealand to win the group on goal difference and then, after looking dead and buried against Senegal when 2-0 down in the 86th minute, they somehow launched an improbable comeback and looked like a proper team thereafter.

They beat Senegal 3-2 after extra-time, then smashed the U.S. 4-1 in the round-of-16 despite manager Rudi Garcia leaving out Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku.

They pushed Spain all the way in the quarters but eventually succumbed to one too many injuries, with Youri Tielemans and Thibault Courtois sorely missed, especially the latter when back-up goalkeeper Senne Lammens messed up a save for Spain’s late winner.

Having been written off, reaching the quarter-finals and going so close against Spain could certainly be considered a good tournament.

8. Morocco

FIFA ranking: 6

➡️

Morocco couldn’t repeat their feat of reaching the semi-finals, as they did in 2022, but still became the first African nation to reach successive World Cup quarter-finals.

Having come through a relatively simple group, which included holding Brazil to a draw in their opening match, they saw off the Netherlands on penalties and then clinically dumped co-hosts Canada out of the tournament with a 3-0 win, despite only having five attempts at goal in the game.

They failed to trouble a star-studded France side and, while their performance in that match was slightly disappointing, they sorely missed the attacking presence of the injured Ismael Saibari up front.

Overall, you have to say they had a decent tournament, especially given the lofty weight of expectation on their shoulders from back home.

9. Paraguay

FIFA ranking: 34

➡️

Beating Germany in the last 32 was one of the greatest moments in Paraguayan football history, but repeating that feat against France was a step too far.

They barely laid a glove on Didier Deschamps’ side (not in a footballing sense, anyway) but proved to be extremely stubborn opponents, perhaps showing the way for how France can be beaten by better sides later in the competition.

Considering they were dismantled 4-1 by the U.S. in their opening match, Paraguay had a surprisingly good tournament.

Paraguay bid farewell to the World Cup in Philadelphia (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

10. Mexico

FIFA ranking: 10

➡️

It was heartbreak on home soil for Mexico, losing at the Azteca for the first time at a World Cup, having been previously unbeaten in 10 games there.

They hadn’t conceded at this tournament before Jude Bellingham’s quickfire double, but they had every chance against England, who were reduced to 10 men before the hour mark.

But countless crosses into the box proved ineffective, and they lacked the attacking quality of their opposition. Julian Quinones will be the player we remember from this team, after four goals in five games.

11. Colombia

FIFA ranking: 11

➡️

Colombia had better chances than Switzerland to win their last-16 tie, but were agonisingly defeated on penalties.

They would have been desperate for revenge against Argentina in a potential quarter-final tie, having lost to them in the Copa America final two years ago. But ultimately they could not break down a stubborn Swiss defence.

In the group stage, Colombia showed great quality, outplaying Portugal in a goalless draw to top Group K, before a victory over Ghana in the round of 32. There were genuine hopes this team could go much further but it was not to be.

12. United States

FIFA ranking: 16

➡️

Even with Folarin Balogun controversially on the pitch, the U.S. were well beaten by Belgium in the round of 16. It continues a barren run against top-ranked European teams and shows they still have work to do.

After all the promise of the group stage and their last-32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, this was a disappointing and deflating way to exit their home tournament.

We may never know how much they were affected by the Balogun saga, but the performance against Belgium was not what we had come to expect from this team.

USA’s dreams come to an end in the round of 16 Tom Bogert and Lia Griffin

13. Egypt

FIFA ranking: 24

➡️

Considered among the World Cup’s greatest underachievers before this tournament, Egypt shed that tag and came out swinging against reigning World Cup champions Argentina in the last 16. They were a constant threat on the counter-attack and led for most of the game before collapsing in the final stages.

They had already secured their first World Cup win, against New Zealand in Group G, and followed this up with their first knockout triumph, beating Australia on penalties in the round of 32.

After going 2-0 up, Egypt could have managed the game better by prioritising defensive solidity and running down the clock. It was a heartbreaking way to lose, but they were an impressive team that had already made history.

14. Canada

FIFA ranking: 30

➡️

It’s hard to know how to judge Canada’s campaign. They earned their country’s first World Cup point and progressed to the knockout stage for the first time. They were beaten 3-0 by Morocco in the last 16 but only after wasting a string of chances in the first half.

However, considering how easy their group was and the fact that their only wins came against Qatar and South Africa, was their run really that impressive given the years of investment and coaching that went into producing a team befitting of a host nation?

The biggest victories would be a legacy that ensures we regularly see Canada at World Cups in the future.

15. Cape Verde

FIFA ranking: 64

➡️

Cape Verde gripped the hearts of millions around the world this summer and fittingly departed from the World Cup in style against Argentina.

Their journey was magical, first drawing 0-0 with European champions Spain before improbably finishing above Uruguay to progress to the last 16 as a second-placed team, drawing all three of their matches. But they would save their best and most spirited performance until the knockouts, twice coming from behind against Messi and the world champions.

Sidny Lopes Cabral celebrates his equaliser against Argentina (Jussi Eskola/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Vozinha, the breakout star of the World Cup, made eight saves, including an excellent stop to prevent Messi in a one-on-one. Roberto ‘Pico’ Lopes was again outstanding in the heart of defence, but the star of the day was full-back Sidny Lopes Cabral, whose curled finish from an implausible angle will surely be a goal-of-the-tournament contender.

16. Brazil

FIFA ranking: 5

➡️

Brazil are going home disappointed again. It will take the World Cup’s most successful nation, five-time champions, to 28 years without lifting the trophy by the next edition, their longest drought.

Even serial winner Carlo Ancelotti couldn’t prevent a rare round-of-16 defeat. They looked too passive against Norway, a team they have not beaten in five meetings.

Neymar made a late appearance, but he will be remembered for trash-talking Norway’s goalkeeper during his consolation penalty and clashing with Odegaard before being reduced to tears when the final whistle went.

17. Portugal

FIFA ranking: 7

➡️

For all the stars in their squad, the only time Portugal looked to have greater quality than their opponents was the 5-0 win against tournament debutants Uzbekistan.

In the round of 16, Roberto Martinez’s side looked trapped in a lull, lacking any real intent, and only woke up after Spain scored a stoppage-time goal.

It means we have seen the last of Ronaldo at the World Cup. He scored in a record sixth edition and netted his first knockout goal (a penalty against Croatia), but was ineffective from open play.

18. Netherlands

FIFA ranking: 7

➡️

The Netherlands’ group stage instilled confidence in the team, including a 5-1 win over Sweden. Cody Gakpo, Brian Brobbey and Crysencio Summerville had all combined well in a dangerous-looking attack.

But after topping their group, they were unlucky to draw another top-10 ranked team in Morocco. Ronald Koeman changed the setup to play five defenders, and it worked well enough that Morocco needed a late equaliser. But could they have stuck to the same approach that brought group-stage success?

After missing three out of five penalties, they were defeated in the shootout. There will be disappointment exiting at this stage of the tournament, leading to Koeman’s resignation.

19. Germany

FIFA ranking: 12

➡️

Germany’s group-stage performances were very promising after two games, a thrashing of Curacao and a late win over the Ivory Coast, but there was cause for concern in their final group game against Ecuador, in which they lost 2-1 despite starting with something close to their strongest XI.

They might feel hard done by at losing to Paraguay in the last 32, as Jonathan Tah’s extra-time goal was ruled out for apparent blocking of the goalkeeper, but it shouldn’t have come down to this. Paraguay were beaten 4-1 by the U.S. earlier in the tournament.

This is just the latest in a string of early exits for Germany. At their previous two tournaments since winning the World Cup in 2014, they failed to make it out of the group stage. They are usually reliable from the penalty spot at least, but this marked their first shootout defeat in World Cup history. Julian Nagelsmann has since left as head coach.

20. Japan

FIFA ranking: 17

➡️

Japan had a likeable team who impressed in the group stages, playing an egoless, exciting brand of football. They were rated so highly that many thought they would trouble Brazil in the last 32, and they did, taking the lead in the match through midfielder Kaishu Sano.

Brazil matched their energy and had too much attacking talent to be denied, winning with an added-time goal. What could have been for Japan if they hadn’t suffered injuries before and throughout the tournament to Kaoru Mitoma, Takefusa Kubo and Wataru Endo.

21. Senegal

FIFA ranking: 18

➡️

Against Belgium, they were 2-0 up in the 86th minute and somehow ended up losing after Youri Tielemans’ winning penalty in extra time.

It was a heartbreaking way to exit the tournament, with some Senegal players moved to tears, coming only months after they were stripped of the AFCON title.

Despite the meltdown, they had shown high quality in the game, with Ismaila Sarr’s spectacular goal brought down on his chest and lashed into the back of the net. They proved a considerable test for Belgium and France, against whom they mustered a strong first-half performance in the group stage.

Senegal’s players protest the award of Belgium’s late penalty (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

22. Ivory Coast

FIFA ranking: 31

➡️

Ivory Coast exited the World Cup having only lost games to Germany (group stage) and Norway (round of 32). They beat Ecuador and Curacao, showing them to be among the best of the rest, but still with work to do to catch the contending teams.

They brought the youngest squad to the tournament, so still have plenty of potential to get out of this group. Amad can go home knowing he had an impressive tournament, following his winner against Ecuador and stunning solo goal in the Norway game. Yan Diomande showed flashes of his brilliance that could earn him a big-money move this summer.

But none of their strikers found the net. This was one element of their downfall, with a reliance on Amad and Diomande to create and score.

23. Croatia

FIFA ranking: 13

➡️

After finishing as World Cup runners-up in 2018 and placing third in 2022, Croatia went out in the round of 32 following a late defeat by Portugal.

They finished second in Group L behind England, suffering a 4-2 loss to Tuchel’s side in their opener, but bounced back with wins against Panama and Ghana.

All attention turns to 40-year-old 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Modric, as the Croatian legend might have played his last international match. He will be irreplaceable.

24. Sweden

FIFA ranking: 37

➡️

It was only at the end of last year that Sweden finished bottom of their World Cup qualifying group behind Kosovo, Slovenia and Switzerland without winning a game.

The turnaround since under Graham Potter — beating Ukraine and Poland in the play-offs for a spot in the tournament, a 5-1 win over Tunisia in their opening game and a draw with Japan — is a cause for positivity.

With the quality of players they have, such as Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and Anthony Elanga, they should be more consistent and competitive. But losing to France in the last 32 is no disgrace at all.

25. Ecuador

FIFA ranking: 25

➡️

Ecuador’s strength was their defensive resilience, but over four games they struggled to find the net, scoring only twice, including failing to break down Curacao.

Both of their goals came in a 2-1 win over Germany, their highlight of the tournament. But in the knockouts, they were unable to match Mexico’s ruthlessness.

Enner Valencia, 36, did not get going at the tournament, and the rest of their key players, Moises Caicedo, William Pacho and Piero Hincapie, are all defensive. Hincapie was dismissed in added time against Mexico for covering his mouth in a confrontation.

26. Ghana

FIFA ranking: 65

➡️

Ghana entered the World Cup as the 73rd-ranked team in the world, the second-lowest at the tournament behind Curacao. It felt like a false position at the time, and over their four games, they proved they are much better than FIFA gave them credit for.

A win over Panama in their opening game gave them the platform for qualification, which was confirmed after a battling 0-0 draw against England, during which they were extremely unfortunate not to be awarded a late penalty.

And while Colombia’s talent eventually proved too much for Ghana, who lacked the injured Mohammed Kudus’ spark in attack, this feels like a platform from which the West African side can build after inconsistent performances in recent years.

27. Austria

FIFA ranking: 22

➡️

After reaching the knockout stage by the skin of their teeth in a dramatic final group game against Algeria, Austria were well beaten by Spain in the round of 32.

Ralf Rangnick’s side did have a goal threat, scoring three times on two occasions in the group phase. But coming up against superior opposition (they also faced Argentina), they weren’t able to truly excel either defensively or offensively at their first World Cup since 1998.

28. Australia

FIFA ranking: 28

➡️

Australia’s unlikely 2-0 win over Turkey was among the first major shocks of the tournament, and they have proven a spirited side who fight above and beyond the sum of their parts ever since.

Set up to soak pressure before springing quick counter-attacks, Tony Popovic’s side were unable to replicate the efficiency in the final third that characterised their opening win in their later matches, though they managed to get back on level terms with Egypt after falling behind.

Having eventually been eliminated on penalties by Egypt after reaching the knockout stage in successive tournaments, Australia can hold their heads high.

29. Algeria

FIFA ranking: 29

➡️

Algeria were disappointing in their round-of-32 match against Switzerland, failing to create clear-cut chances.

On the plus side, Riyad Mahrez, 35, scored his first World Cup goals at this tournament, and players like 24-year-old Feyenoord winger Anis Hadj Moussa are coming through to succeed him.

However, their key players are not in their prime, and they looked to be behind other African nations such as Senegal, Ivory Coast and Morocco in quality.

30. DR Congo

FIFA ranking: 41

➡️

Competing at only their second World Cup, after their first as Zaire in 1974, DR Congo progressed to the knockouts for the first time as one of nine African nations to reach the last 32.

A draw with Portugal and a win over Uzbekistan in Group K secured their place as a best third-place team.

Against England in the last 32, they started quickly, taking the lead through Brian Cipenga. Goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi looked destined to join Vozinha and Eloy Room but was eventually breached. Even in defeat, DR Congo left a hugely favourable impression on the finals.

Brian Cipenga celebrates DR Congo’s opener against England (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

31. Bosnia and Herzegovina

FIFA ranking: 61

➡️

The win over Qatar and draw with Canada took Bosnia to their first knockout game as an independent nation (they were formerly part of Yugoslavia), marking a good achievement.

Despite losing to the U.S., they will forever be remembered for beating Italy in UEFA’s World Cup qualification play-offs.

32. South Africa

FIFA ranking: 54

➡️

Farewell then, to South Africa. After their opening-game defeat by Mexico, it felt like even the most optimistic of souls wouldn’t have thought they’d make it out of the group. Given this was the first time they had qualified for the knockout phase of the World Cup, they will probably view this World Cup as a success.

But with any defeat in stoppage time comes a sense of what could have been. They were so close to taking the co-hosts into extra time and potentially penalties, where anything could have happened. Hugo Broos departs as the oldest man to coach a team in a knockout game.

33. Iran

FIFA ranking: 21

➡️

Iran were left to rue what could have been in their last match against Egypt, when they had an added-time winner disallowed for a marginal offside before hitting the crossbar even later on.

A win would have guaranteed their progress to the knockout stages, but instead they were forced to wait for results from elsewhere and hope their three points and zero goal difference would be enough to see them through as one of the eight best third-placed sides. When Algeria scored what looked like an added-time winner in their final group match, Iran were going through, but Austria’s equaliser in the last moments of the game effectively knocked them out.

Despite being in military conflict with one of the co-hosts, the U.S., in an unprecedented set of circumstances and having to fly in and out of the U.S. just hours before and after their matches, a decision that was eventually scrapped, Iran performed well in this tournament. To be eliminated without losing a match will undoubtedly sting.

34. New Zealand

FIFA ranking: 86

➡️

We will remember New Zealand at this World Cup for breakout star Elijah Just, who scored three goals, and for those Chris Wood touches in the first game against Iran.

After that first game, they were overwhelmed by the quality of both Egypt and Belgium, losing comprehensively to both.

But they played a part in their first World Cup since 2010, including their own viral sensation in Tim Payne. Their future goal will remain the same: reaching the knockouts for the first time.

35. Turkey

FIFA ranking: 27

➡️

Possibly the most underwhelming team compared to their pre-tournament expectations at this year’s World Cup. Most would have predicted Turkey to progress ahead of Australia and Paraguay. Instead, they were eliminated with a game to spare.

They saved face in their final match, scoring their first goals and earning a 3-2 win against the U.S., but it was too late to matter.

36. Uruguay

FIFA ranking: 19

➡️

Uruguay left themselves needing a result in the final group game against Spain after taking only two points from Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde.

They never really looked like winning. They clearly have quality, finishing level on points with Brazil and Colombia in qualifying, but didn’t show it at this World Cup.

With a goalkeeping howler and a red card, Marcelo Bielsa’s side self-imploded at the end of a bitterly disappointing tournament.

37. Saudi Arabia

FIFA ranking: 58

➡️

A regression from tournament appearances in 2018 and 2022, when they won a group game. They have only once reached the knockout stage, in 1994.

But Saudi Arabia were hard to beat, earning two draws, and you would expect them to benefit from the development of their domestic league in future tournaments — including the one they are hosting in 2034.

38. South Korea

FIFA ranking: 32

➡️

After a positive start, beating the Czech Republic 2-1, they limply lost to Mexico and South Africa without scoring. This put them on three points and minus one goal difference, not enough to progress as one of the best third-placed teams and a regression from the 2022 tournament, when they progressed ahead of Uruguay and Ghana.

Captain Son Heung-min struggled to impact games and was dropped from the starting line-up in the final game.

South Korea’s Son Heung-min reacts during the Group A match against South Africa (Wu Wei/Xinhua via Getty Images)

39. Scotland

FIFA ranking: 42

➡️

Scotland’s elimination was eventually confirmed by results elsewhere, leading manager Steve Clarke to resign after seven years in charge.

Their three points, earned against Haiti, were not enough to go through as one of the best third-placed teams, due to their minus-three goal difference after a comprehensive 3-0 loss to Brazil in their final game.

After a 28-year wait for a World Cup appearance, they will be sorely disappointed to fall at the first hurdle.

40. Curacao

FIFA ranking: 82

➡️

The smallest nation to compete at a World Cup came away with a point, earned against Ecuador thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Eloy Room, and their first goal at the tournament scored by Livano Comenencia, but were eliminated following defeat by the Ivory Coast.

After losing 7-1 to Germany in their first game, they recovered to give a good account of themselves overall.

41. Czech Republic

FIFA ranking: 48

➡️

The Czech Republic go home disappointed, having left themselves needing a win against Mexico in their final group game, only to lose 3-0.

Considering the fight they showed to beat the Republic of Ireland and Denmark in the European qualification play-offs to get here, they underwhelmed at this World Cup, earning just one point against South Africa and finishing bottom of Group A.

42. Uzbekistan

FIFA ranking: 60

➡️

Uzbekistan came away from their debut World Cup pointless, but showed some fight against Colombia and took the lead against DR Congo.

They got to face Cristiano Ronaldo in what is surely his last World Cup, but were on the wrong side of history as he scored at his sixth edition in Portugal’s 5-0 win.

Despite having legendary centre-back Fabio Cannavaro in the dugout, they conceded 11 goals in three games — not good enough to frustrate teams or earn results.

43. Panama

FIFA ranking: 44

➡️

Panama were already eliminated before facing England, and a 2-0 loss means they return home being the only team at this year’s World Cup not to score.

There are positives, as they were hard to beat, losing by just a one-goal margin against Ghana and Croatia. This betters their World Cup debut in 2018, when they conceded 11 goals. If they can add a little more attacking threat (and they did show some, especially against England), there are some solid foundations to build on.

44. Jordan

FIFA ranking: 73

➡️

Jordan bowed out at their debut tournament with a game to spare after losses to Austria and Algeria.

They scored in all three games, including their last against Argentina, but didn’t do enough to stifle their opponents in the way some of the other debutant nations were able to, mainly thanks to some standout goalkeeping performances.

45. Haiti

FIFA ranking: 88

➡️

They played with freedom against Morocco, knowing they were already eliminated, and even though they were beaten 4-2, Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor scored a memorable goal.

After appearing in their first World Cup since 1974, they will hope to be luckier in their draw next time — and avoid two top-10-ranked nations, as they had here with Morocco and Brazil.

46. Qatar

FIFA ranking: 59

➡️

Qatar were eliminated after a 3-1 loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina. Having earned a point against Switzerland in their opening match, manager Julen Lopetegui couldn’t prevent them from one of the worst performances of the group stage with a 6-0 loss and two red cards against Canada in their second outing. They failed to build on that opening point.

47. Iraq

FIFA ranking: 63

➡️

Iraq didn’t get near their group opponents, who, in fairness, boasted two of the best forwards in the world in Haaland and Mbappe.

Their highlight was captain Aymen Hussein’s goal against Norway, in the aftermath of Hussein being held for several hours for questioning by U.S. immigration officials upon entering the country.

If they had beaten Senegal, they would still have had a chance of qualification, but they conceded after four minutes and were reduced to 10 players shortly after. They ended their first World Cup campaign since 1986 with a 5-0 defeat.

48. Tunisia

FIFA ranking: 57

➡️

It was a miserable tournament for Tunisia. After a 5-1 opening loss to Sweden, they sacked Sabri Lamouchi, but his replacement, Herve Renard, could not prevent further heavy defeats by Japan and the Netherlands.

They finished with a minus-10 goal difference — only Iraq had a worse losing margin.