No spoilers, but Paradise Season 2, Episode 8 is a downright “explosive” and “jaw-dropping” installment, just as its stars promised!

When the end credits roll on Season 2, Episode 8, “Exodus,” fans of Dan Folgelman’s hit Hulu series starring Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, Thomas Doherty, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, and a slew of incredibly talented actors will be begging for more. So at the top of our long list of burning questions is obviously, “When are we getting more Paradise?!”

Curious how many episodes are in Paradise Season 2? Will there be a Paradise Season 2, Episode 9 or is Episode 8 the Paradise Season 2 finale? And if so, will there be a Paradise Season 3? And when can we expect new episodes? We’ve got answers!

Read on to learn more about the future of Paradise, including Season 2’s episode count, Season 3 info, and an exciting update straight from creator, showrunner, and writer Dan Fogelman.

How Many Episodes Are In Paradise Season 2?

Like Season 1 before it, Paradise Season 2 consists of eight episodes total.

Will There Be A Paradise Season 2, Episode 9?

Sadly, no. Paradise Season 2, Episode 8 ends on one heck of a cliffhanger as usual, but “Exodus” also served as the Season 2 finale, which means fans will have to wait for Season 3 to find out what the future holds for Xavier, Dylan, and the rest of the Paradise crew.

Will There Be A Season 3 of Paradise on Hulu? Paradise Season 3 Info:

You bet! On March 17, ahead of Season 2’s final two episodes, Hulu renewed Paradise for Season 3. Since the start, creator Dan Fogelman was open about having a three-season arc in mind. He’s also said he planned to end the series after its third season, so we’ll have to wait and see if that’s still the course he plans to take. That said, we’ll undoubtedly get more Season 3 updates when Season 2 postmortem interviews start to roll out, so stay tuned!

When Will Paradise Season 3 Premiere?

Since Paradise Season 2 is just ending, there’s no Paradise Season 3 premiere date on the books right now. But considering Fogleman and Brown prioritized a speedy return, with Season 1 premiering in January 2025 and Season 2 premiering in February 2026, we can likely expect new episodes in 2027! Hooray!

Speaking of promising Paradise Season 3 updates, on March 21, Fogelman announced the Paradise writers’ room had already finished writing Season 3! YES, REALLY!

Fingers crossed production starts soon! Until then, stay tuned for updates and consider a Paradise rewatch…

How To Watch Paradise: Hulu Streaming Info

While we wait for more Paradise Season 3 updates, you can stream Season 1 and Season 2 on Hulu.

If you’re new to Hulu, you can get started with a 30-day free trial on the streamer’s basic (with ads) plan. After the trial period, you’ll pay $10.99/month. If you want to upgrade to Hulu ad-free, it costs $18.99/month.

If you want to stream even more and save a few bucks a month while you’re at it, we recommend subscribing to one of the Disney+ Bundles, all of which include Hulu. These bundles start at $12.99/month for ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu and goes up to $32.99/month for Disney+, Hulu, and Max, all ad-free.

Stay tuned for more Paradise Season 2 finale coverage from Decider.