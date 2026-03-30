Record heat, cooling and possible rain incoming for Phoenix

March 29, 2026, 4:17 p.m. MT

A cooling trend was expected to begin on March 31, with temperatures dropping into the 80s by early April.

Isolated showers and weak thunderstorms were possible, mainly south of the Phoenix metro area.

Gusty winds up to 40 mph could create areas of blowing dust along major interstates.

Isolated showers and weak thunderstorms were possible March 29 and March 30 across parts of metro Phoenix, according to the National Weather Service, with gusty winds and temperatures near daily records expected through March 30 before cooling midweek.

Skies appeared hazy since the start of the weekend, as higher-level moisture and cloud cover moved into the region.

Phoenix set a record warm low on March 29, according to the weather service. The low at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport was 72 degrees, breaking the previous record of 67 degrees set in 1986.

High temperatures on March 29 were expected to reach well into the 90s across the lower deserts. Highs on March 30 were also forecast to reach the 90s. Those readings were near daily records for late March, according to the weather service.

Chris Kuhlman, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Phoenix, said in a forecast discussion that most storm activity will remain isolated and weak.

The best chances on March 29 were south of the Phoenix area, including southern Maricopa County and Pinal County, he said.

Much of the rainfall will evaporate before reaching the ground because of dry air near the surface, Kuhlman said.

The strongest outflow winds were expected along the Interstate 8 and Interstate 10 corridors late in the afternoon and early evening of March 29, where gusts of 30 to 40 mph could create areas of blowing dust before weakening in the metro area, he said.

There was a 10% to 20% chance that wind gusts would exceed 30 mph in Phoenix. Gusty winds up to 30 to 35 mph would be possible around 7-8 p.m. on March 29, along with blowing dust.

Blowing dust was possible if stronger outflow winds developed, though confidence remained low on how widespread dust would be, Kuhlman said.

Isolated storm chances will continue on March 30, mainly over higher terrain south and east of Phoenix. Rain chances ranged from 10% to 25%, and activity was expected to be limited, Kuhlman said.

A cooling trend will begin on March 31 as a weak weather system moves through the region, Kuhlman said. Highs were forecast to fall into the lower 90s on March 31 and into the mid 80s by April 1. Rain chances drop to near zero by April 1 as drier air moves into Arizona, according to Kuhlman.

Some high terrain showers were possible on April 1, but chances remained low, generally between 5% and 20%, the forecast discussion said.

Rey Covarrubias Jr. covers business and breaking news for The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com. Email him at: rcovarrubias@azcentral.com, and connect with him on Instagram, Threads, Bluesky and X (formerly Twitter) at @ReyCJrAZ.