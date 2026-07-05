Wimbledon Picks: Tennis best bets for Sunday, July 5

The 2026 edition of Wimbledon is officially underway at the All England Club in London. We’ve broken down the day’s best tennis betting picks, digging into matchup tactics, surface tendencies, and current form to find the sharpest edges on the board. Whether you’re betting the moneyline, game spread, set spread, or total, our 2026 Wimbledon best bets are designed to help you profit. I’m dropping some of my favorite plays for Sunday, July 5 below, but make sure you also monitor the picks page. I usually have a few more picks over there, plus I occasionally add plays based on the way lines are moving. That’s also where Gill Alexander posts his bets.

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Karolina Muchova

Krejcikova has had trouble closing out sets and matches, but she’s at least putting herself in winning situations. The 2024 Wimbledon champion is far from consistent, but she is capable of playing at the level of a top-10 player a couple of weeks each year. Right now, we’re seeing exactly that. Krejcikova comes into this match with a 7-2 record on grass this season, and one of her wins was an impressive three-set victory over Mirra Andreeva.

As long as Krejcikova’s body holds up, she’s capable of beating anyone. That include Muchova, a fellow Czech star. Muchova is one of my favorite players on tour, as she has a Roger Federer-like beauty and smoothness to her game. However, Krejcikova does have a 2-1 record against Muchova, and I don’t see much that separates these two when they’re both in good form. The reality is that Muchova’s game might look a little better, but Krejcikova plays with a sense of clarity that gives her an edge in most matchups. That might not be any different here.

Don’t get me wrong, Muchova absolutely can win this match. But this is a situation in which we’re playing the numbers. This is closer to a 50-50 than these odds suggest. The prediction markets actually have this at 61-39, so there might even be more value there.

Bet: Krejcikova ML (+150)

MORE: I have more picks for this Wimbledon slate. VSiN Pro subscribers can check them out here!

Belinda Bencic vs. Coco Gauff

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Felix Auger Aliassime

I was on the fence about whether I should play Bencic or Davidovich Fokina on the moneyline, so I’m just going to pair them together and hope they can win a set each.

With Bencic, the head-to-head history with Gauff is a little alarming. Gauff has won three consecutive matches between the two, with her athleticism getting to Bencic in a few of them. She makes the 29-year-old question herself, leading to unforced errors in which she’s overplaying in her search for winners. However, this is Bencic’s best surface, by far. She’s 51-24 on grass in her career, giving her a 68.0% winning percentage. Bencic’s rock-solid serve and no-nonsense baseline game are perfect for these quicker conditions, and I think Gauff is going to have trouble dealing with it. I noted this before Gauff’s match against Claire Liu, but the world No. 7’s athleticism is a little less important here. That can absolutely win her matches, but she needs to be able to come up with some effective offense against top-tier players. On grass, Bencic qualifies as one of those, so let’s see what happens. I don’t see Bencic losing without getting on the board.

In the other match, I’m expecting Davidovich Fokina to keep up the good work. The Spaniard is on a serious heater right now, as he won his first ATP title before arriving at the All England Club. Davidovich Fokina won a grass-court event in Mallorca, and it now seems like he’s brimming with confidence. Despite having some tricky early-round opponents, Davidovich Fokina hasn’t dropped a set yet. He’s serving extremely well, his backhand continues to be one of the best on tour, and he’s hitting his forehand better than usual. That last one is a big one as he prepares for a match against Auger Aliassime. If Davidovich Fokina holds his own from that wing, he’s going to have opportunities to win this match.

PARLAY: Bencic +1.5 Sets & Davidovich Fokina +2.5 Sets (-127 – 1.5 units)

2026 W-L Record: 907-1042 (+9.67 units)

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