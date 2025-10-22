Winning Mega Millions numbers tonight, Oct. 21. Anyone win drawing jackpot?

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $650 million, the 10th largest prize in the game’s history.

No one matched all six numbers in the previous drawing, causing the jackpot to increase.

The cash option for the current jackpot is valued at $304.1 million.

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot continues to grow to the game’s 10th largest prize of all-time after no one matched all six numbers from Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot.

Here are the winning numbers for the Tuesday, Oct. 21, lottery drawing jackpot worth $650 million with a cash option of $304.1 million.

Grab your tickets and see if you’re the game’s newest millionaire.

Mega Millions numbers tonight, October 21, 2025: Mega Millions drawing lottery results

Tuesday night’s winning numbers were 2, 18, 27, 34, 59, and the Mega Ball was 18.

Did anyone win Mega Millions drawing, match winning numbers last night, 10/21/25? Mega Millions lottery jackpot results, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025

Results are pending.

How many Mega Millions numbers do you need to win a payout prize?

You only need to match one number in Mega Millions to win a prize. However, that number must be the Mega Ball, worth either $10, $15, $20, $25 or $50.

What is the Mega Millions payout on matching 2 lottery numbers?

Matching two numbers won’t win anything in Mega Millions unless one of the numbers is the Mega Ball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Mega Ball is worth either $14, $21, $28, $35 or $70. Visit www.megamillions.com for a complete list of payout information.

How much is Mega Millions lottery jackpot for 10/21/25?

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing continues to grow to the 10th largest Mega Millions prize all-time at an estimated $650 million with a cash option of $304.1 million, according to megamillions.com.

When is next Mega Millions drawing? What time is Mega Millions lottery jackpot draw date?

Drawings are held twice a week at approximately 10 p.m. CT every Tuesday and Friday. You can watch drawings via YouTube.

How much does Mega Millions cost? What is Mega Millions ticket price?

A Mega Millions ticket costs $5 per play. The Multiplier is included in the price of a single $5 wager, according to megamillions.com.

How to play Mega Millions 2025 lottery drawing jackpots

Here’s how to play Mega Millions:

The winning numbers for Monday night’s drawing were 32, 38, 66, 67, 69, and the Powerball is 19. The Power Play was 2X.

How much is the Powerball drawing jackpot on 10/22/25?

The current Powerball jackpot continues to grow at an estimated $320 million with a cash option of $152.2 million, after no one matched all six numbers from Monday night’s drawing.

2025 Mega Millions winners: Winning lottery drawing jackpot tickets sold

Here is the list of 2025 Mega Millions jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com:

Top 10 Mega Millions lottery drawing jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Mega Millions jackpots, according to megamillions.com:

$1.58 billion — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida.

$1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.

$1.35 billion — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine.

$1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois.

1.22 billion — Dec. 27, 2024; California.

$1.13 billion — March 26, 2024; New Jersey.

$1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan.

$800 million — Sept. 10, 2024; Texas.

$656 million — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.

$650 million — Oct. 21, 2025; TBD.

Top 10 Powerball, Mega Millions lottery drawing jackpots in U.S. history

Here are the nation’s all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California.

$1.787 billion, Powerball — Sept. 6, 2025; Missouri, Texas.

$1.765 billion, Powerball — Oct. 11, 2023; California.

$1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.

$1.58 billion, Mega Millions — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida.

$1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.

$1.35 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine.

$1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois.

$1.33 billion, Powerball — April 6, 2024; Oregon.

$1.22 billion, Mega Millions — California.

