With one election in the rearview mirror, another approaches as primary season begins

With one General Election having passed on Tuesday, an obvious question arises. Are you ready for another one?

If so and you want to run for county, state or even federal office, then you’re in luck. Applications to participate in the March 3, 2026, primary elections are accepted beginning Saturday.

Candidates for these offices have to first go through primary elections for a political party if they wish to be that party’s nominee later in the year when the Nov. 3, 2026, General Election rolls up. But they could instead register as an Independent, forego the primary elections and run in the General Election unattached to any political party or its support system.

With the retirement of state House District 71 Rep. Stan Lambert, R-Abilene, a number of people are seeking to take his place in the Legislature. They are expected to file for a place on the March 3 primary ballot for their respective political parties.

U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Lubbock, will also be up for reelection and is expected to run March 3 to be the Republican nominee for the 19th Congressional District.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn gives remarks during a press conference at the Abilene ISD’s LIFT campus Aug. 26. The Republican lawmaker is expected to face at least two others in a March 3, 2026, primary challenge, including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Statewide, the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and all U.S. and state representative seats will be on the primary ballot in Texas. Sixteen state senate seats will also be up for grabs.

Though Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick could be called the headliners for statewide elections, the talk up to this point has centered around U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and the expected primary brawl to come as he faces off against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt of Houston for the Republican nomination.

U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Lubbock, meets with family members at a memorial for the TORQE 62 aircrew at Dyess Memorial Park Oct. 2. Arrington will be on the March 3, 2026, Republican primary ballot.

For Democrats, frontrunners for their U.S. Senate primary so far include state House District 50 Rep. James Talarico of Austin and former U.S. Rep. Colin Allred of Dallas who lost against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2024 election.

But with primary registration opening up statewide on Saturday, there’s plenty of room for others who’ve been keeping their powder dry to jump into the fray. In the Senate race, that could mean U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, whose congressional district is in the Metroplex, and former congressman and gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke of El Paso.

Even U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, is said to be interested in Cornyn’s job. Semafor reported back in July that Jackson met with White House staff in early July to discuss Texas politics, including a possible Senate run.

U.S. Senate hopeful James Talarico addresses a crowd of 400 in San Angelo Oct. 9. Talarico, a state representative, is running to be the Democratic Party’s nominee in 2026 for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican John Cornyn.

Of course, Taylor County will have a slew of local races to decide. Up for reelection this year will be:

Family District Judge, 326th Judicial District Judge Paul Rotenberry

Criminal District Attorney James Hicks

Taylor County Judge Phil Crowley

County Court at Law No. 1 Judge Robert Harper

County Court at Law No. 2 Judge Harriet L. Haag

District Clerk Tammy Robinson

County Clerk Brandy DeRemer

County Treasurer Becky Freeman

Precinct No. 2 County Commissioner Kyle Kendrick

Precinct No. 4 County Commissioner Chuck Statler

Precinct No. 1, Place 2 Justice of the Peace Shawna Joiner

Precinct No. 2 Justice of the Peace Robert “Bob” Jones

Precinct No. 3 Justice of the Peace Earl Donnell

Precinct No. 4 Justice of the Peace David Doherty

All candidates will have until Dec. 8 to file for the election.

