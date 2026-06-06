Knicks forward OG Anunoby is winning fans — and attention for his sneakers

OG Anunoby isn’t just locking down opponents this postseason. He’s winning over some of New York’s most recognizable fans.

From actor Anne Hathaway recounting courtside encounters on late-night television, to lifestyle icon Martha Stewart praising his quiet confidence, the 28-year-old Knicks forward has become an unlikely favorite beyond the basketball court.

“Time slowed down,” Hathaway said on The Tonight Show in April, recalling the moment Anunoby dove toward her seats at Madison Square Garden during a November 2024 game against the Chicago Bulls.

Since arriving in New York in a 2023 trade, Anunoby has stolen passes and quickly earned the admiration of courtside regulars. His standout’s impact has been easy to measure on the stat sheet, but just as noticeable in the growing group of high-profile fans paying attention from the front row.

Hathaway isn’t alone. U.S. Olympic gymnast Suni Lee sparked online buzz after a courtside photo with Anunoby, a moment that underscored how widely his appeal has spread beyond basketball. What began as in-game interactions has quickly turned into a broader fascination with a player who rarely seeks the spotlight.

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For many, that appeal goes beyond highlight plays or viral moments. It is tied instead to the way Anunoby moves through the game, steady and unbothered, letting performance rather than personality carry the moment.

Stewart, a regular at Madison Square Garden this postseason and a Skechers ambassador, is among those paying close attention.

“OG has such a calm confidence about him,” Stewart told Andscape. “I think that resonates both on and off the court.”

That same approach carries over into Anunoby’s partnership with Skechers, where his personality has become just as central to the collaboration as his play.

OG Anunoby has become a fan favorite in New York thanks to his steady play and calm personality, both of which have also played a role in his Skechers collaboration. Jason Miller/Getty Images

Since signing with Skechers last year, Anunoby has helped lead the Knicks to their first NBA Finals appearance in nearly three decades, averaging 19.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in the 2026 playoffs. The timing has only amplified the visibility of the player and the brand as the spotlight on New York basketball grows brighter.

“Signing with Skechers was an easy decision for me,” Anunoby told Andscape. “How personal the relationship feels has been very refreshing.”

As the Knicks continue their Finals run, the spotlight on Anunoby grows — not only for the London-born, Missouri-raised University of Indiana alum’s defensive presence and scoring, but for the quieter details that have come to define his rise.

Whether courtside or on TV, Hathaway, Lee and Stewart are watching the Knicks with a close eye on Anunoby. On the court, that includes his Skechers sneakers — often a player-exclusive version of the Nexus model — which have become a subtle postseason focal point.

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Already this playoffs, his cream-colored pairs have gone viral twice, thanks in part to Stewart, who shared a game photo of the shoes on Instagram before receiving an autographed pair from the 6-foot-7 forward. The moment connected two unlikely corners of New York culture; fashion and basketball meeting through a player whose approach rarely involves demanding the spotlight.

“What I find most appealing is that he lets his work speak for itself,” Stewart said of Anunoby. “He doesn’t need to draw attention to himself. There’s something very refreshing about that. He seems comfortable with who he is, and I think people genuinely connect with that.”

That sentiment carries into the design of Anunoby’s footwear. The aesthetic is intentionally restrained, avoiding loud colorways in favor of a more balanced, wearable look.

Inspired in part by a trip to Europe last summer, the toned-down colorway draws from details Anunoby noticed abroad, including the muted tones of taxis he saw in Germany. The result is a shoe that reflects his overall approach: controlled, deliberate and quietly distinctive.

“I wanted a shoe that was sleek and somewhat monochromatic, while also adding pops of color,” Anunoby said, adding that Stewart’s support “was really cool and meaningful, especially in the playoffs.”

After Stewart posted a game shot of Anunoby’s sneakers on her Instagram, the 2026 second-team NBA All-Defensive selection — mind you, in the middle of a playoff run — sent his own autographed, size 15.5 pair to her.

“I think Martha understood exactly what went into making the shoe,” Anunoby said. “It was really cool and meaningful to have her give me a shout, especially in the playoffs.”

As the Knicks look to win their first NBA title since 1973, Anunoby has the chance to be the first NBA Finals MVP to don Skechers in competition.

All the while, Stewart sees a world in which the two New York icons could collaborate through their Skechers kinship.

“I would want it to feel elevated and sophisticated while still being wearable and functional,” Stewart said on the possible partnership. “I’m always inspired by natural textures and timeless colors — creams, soft greens, rich neutrals, and perhaps a touch of blue inspired by New York.”

The queen of the garden — both at Madison Square and in her half-acre vegetable plot in Westchester County — is all-in on Anunoby, drawn to his poise, presence and quiet confidence.

Fellow Skechers sponsoree Martha Stewart said Anunoby’s “calm confidence” has helped him win over Knicks fans. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

“OG has a very understated sense of style, which I appreciate,” Stewart said. “I think the collaboration would balance performance with thoughtful design details and create something people would want to wear both on and off the court.”

If all goes to plan, Anunoby will be wearing a Martha Stewart-Skechers collaboration in October and receiving a championship ring in front of the leading ladies who love him.

Win or lose, Anunoby is representing both his city and his sponsor.

“Basketball is such an important part of New York culture,” Stewart said. “It’s wonderful to see Skechers become part of that conversation.”