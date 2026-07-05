World Cup Round of 16 schedule, live updates: Brazil vs. Norway, England vs. Mexico on tap

After penalty shootouts, drama and controversy, the World Cup knockout rounds continue Sunday with two marquee matchups.
The Round of 16’s second day will kick off with Erling Haaland and Norway taking on Brazil. Haaland is still in the thick of the Golden Boot race with five goals, but more importantly, he can take Norway further than it’s ever been at the World Cup with a win over Brazil. The Brazilians are no strangers to this stage, having made the last eight quarterfinal rounds.
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Then, in the nightcap, England and Mexico will meet at Estadio Azteca in perhaps the most anticipated matchup of the World Cup so far. After consternation about the moving the matchup and a not-so-warm welcome for England, we are set for a Sunday night showdown. El Tri still hasn’t allowed a single goal in the tournament and the Three Lions aren’t used to play at altitude. The table is set for a dramatic scene.
The winners of the two games will meet next Saturday in Miami.
Round of 16 bracket after Saturday’s games
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4 p.m. ET (Fox) — Norway vs. Brazil
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8 p.m. ET (Fox) — England vs. Mexico
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Ian Casselberry
Mexico fans tried to give their team more of a home-field advantage leading up to El Tri’s Round of 32 matchup with England in Mexico City on Sunday.
Supporters found out where the Three Lions were staying in Mexico City and greeted the England national team with boos and chants of “Mexico” when the players and coaches arrived to their team hotel on Friday.
Police officers and members of Mexico’s National Guard lined the entrance to England’s hotel as the team arrived.
“I won’t be happy if it wakes me up. I’ll be honest,” said England midfielder Morgan Rogers about the noise from Mexico supporters.
Read more from Yahoo Sports.
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Yahoo Sports Staff
We have two of the most highly anticipated matchups of the knockout round coming up on Sunday.
First up, Erling Haaland will look to take Norway further than it’s ever been at a World Cup against Brazil, who’s been there and done that plenty of times.
Then we get Mexico vs. England in the nightcap at Estadio Azteca. Buckle up.
Read more right here.
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Yahoo Sports Staff
Mexico’s Estadio Azteca has long been one of soccer’s most intimidating venues. On Sunday, unbeaten Mexico will try to use that home-field advantage — and the altitude of Mexico City — to end England’s World Cup run.
It was there, of course, where Argentina’s Diego Maradona punched the ball past England goalkeeper Peter Shilton at Mexico ’86, before dancing his way through their entire team to double their lead, eventually advancing as 2-1 winners.
The “Hand of God” and the “Goal of the Century” — separated by just four minutes — have been etched into the memories of English soccer fans, even those who were born in subsequent decades after, all still scarred by memories of their parents, grandparents and thousands of YouTube highlights at the press of their thumbs.
England hasn’t played at the Azteca since that 1986 World Cup, when a 3-0 victory over Paraguay in the Round of 16 preceded Maradona’s unforgettable quarterfinal masterpiece four days later.
Read more right here.
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Yahoo Sports Staff
What started with 48 nations has been whittled down to 14 teams as the 2026 FIFA World Cup moves on.
Here’s where things stand with just over two weeks until the title game.
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Yahoo Sports Staff
Kylian Mbappé is back in the lead in the Golden Boot race via tiebreaker. He and Messi both have seven goals, but Mbappé has two assists as well.
Read more right here.
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Yahoo Sports Staff
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Yahoo Sports Staff
It was testy at times, but France is moving on to play Morocco after a 1-0 win over Paraguay.
Read more right here.
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Kari Anderson
A frustrating but complete win for France, who will likely not have kind things to say about the refereeing.
Paraguay’s upstart World Cup run comes to an end.
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Kari Anderson
Olise and Matías Galarza get into an exchange, and Galarza boldly flops despite no contact from Olise. But the referee falls for it, and gives Olise a yellow card. The refereeing in this second half has left a lot to be desired.
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Kari Anderson
Mike Maignan gets a nervy save as Paraguay gets a final chance.
Kylian Mbappé then gets two key shots in a row, but both are saved by Gill
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Kari Anderson
Jules Koundé goes down after a hit to the face from Matías Galarza — which is not called by the referee, again, though he does stop to check on Koundé.
Paraguay was furious that their attempt to take a throw-in was delayed.
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Kari Anderson
France finally earns a free kick as Dayot Upamecano is dragged around by Gustavo Caballero.
Play has definitely slowed down on both ends of the field, though, as France’s win starts to cement.
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Kari Anderson
Maurício takes advantage of a turnover, and hits a bouncing shot towards Mike Maignan, who gets a big save to keep Paraguay scoreless.
10 minutes of stoppage time coming up.
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Kari Anderson
Kylian Mbappé with another great shot, but it’s grabbed by Orlando Gill. That’s three shots on target now for France.
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Kari Anderson
Paraguay gets a chance, but Júnior Alonso’s shot goes well wide right. Not a lot of threatening opportunities for Paraguay to try and equalize so far, as this game starts to peter towards a close.
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Kari Anderson
France uses its second sub of the match to give Ousmane Dembélé a rest, replacing him with Rayan Cherki.
Paraguay, for what it’s worth, still has one sub remaining, but is out of substitution windows. France has three subs left
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Kari Anderson
Koné tackles Juan José Cáceres while reaching for the ball, but the contact is just late enough for a yellow card. Cáceres sells it appropriately, drawing his second French yellow of the match.
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Kari Anderson
France defender Dayot Upamecano gets elbowed in the stomach by Gabriel Ávalos, and while a foul is called, the Paraguayan is not given a yellow for the contact. That’s the kind of foul that would’ve offered a good chance for Ilgiz Tantashev to try and control this game a bit more.
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Kari Anderson
Kylian Mbappé with another impressive roll to the ground, but it comes after he gets tangled up with Juan José Cáceres — and, specifically, after Cáceres lashes out his foot to tap Mbappé’s leg. Things are getting a bit silly on both sides.
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Kari Anderson
Adrien Rabiot gets flattened with a crunchy tackle, and is still down while the game heads into the second hydrat