World Cup Round of 16 schedule, live updates: Brazil vs. Norway, England vs. Mexico on tap

After penalty shootouts, drama and controversy, the World Cup knockout rounds continue Sunday with two marquee matchups.

The Round of 16’s second day will kick off with Erling Haaland and Norway taking on Brazil. Haaland is still in the thick of the Golden Boot race with five goals, but more importantly, he can take Norway further than it’s ever been at the World Cup with a win over Brazil. The Brazilians are no strangers to this stage, having made the last eight quarterfinal rounds.

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Then, in the nightcap, England and Mexico will meet at Estadio Azteca in perhaps the most anticipated matchup of the World Cup so far. After consternation about the moving the matchup and a not-so-warm welcome for England, we are set for a Sunday night showdown. El Tri still hasn’t allowed a single goal in the tournament and the Three Lions aren’t used to play at altitude. The table is set for a dramatic scene.

The winners of the two games will meet next Saturday in Miami.

Round of 16 bracket after Saturday’s games

World Cup knockout bracket after Saturday’s games (Taylor Wilhelm/Yahoo Sports)

4 p.m. ET (Fox) — Norway vs. Brazil

8 p.m. ET (Fox) — England vs. Mexico

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