World Cup Round of 32 live updates: Portugal tops Croatia in dramatic finish; Spain routs Austria

The World Cup knockout stage has been nonstop drama this week and the Round of 32 is nearing an end. Which teams will claim the last few spots in the next round?
Spain got things started Thursday against Austria and delivered its first World Cup knockout round win since 2010. A Pedro Porro score in the 66th minute was bookended by a Mikel Oyarzabal brace in a 3-0 blowout for La Roja.
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The most anticipated match of the day, however, was Portugal vs. Croatia and it delivered. Gonçalo Ramos was the hero of the day, heading in a stoppage-time goal to break a 1-1 tie before a late Croatia goal was disallowed in controversial fashion. Cristiano Ronaldo also joined the World Cup’s all-time top 10 goal list after netting a penalty to equalize in the second half.
In the nightcap, Switzerland will take on Algeria, which hasn’t beaten a European side in the World Cup since 1982. Switzerland has not lost in their last nine matches under manager Murat Yakin.
Follow the World Cup Round of 32 right here on Yahoo Sports with live updates, highlights, results and the latest news below:
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Yahoo Sports Staff
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Yahoo Sports Staff
That’s it! Portugal advances to face Spain in the Round of 16 and Croatia is going to rue that finish.
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Yahoo Sports Staff
The Croats appeared to have tied it up at the end of the game on a late goal by Josko Gvardiol, but a VAR review ruled an offside earlier in the play and it’s disallowed.
What a brutal finish for Croatia if this is how it ends.
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Yahoo Sports Staff
Here’s the late goal from Ramos:
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Nick Bromberg
Ramos heads in a goal in the 94th minute! There’s still time for Croatia, but that could be the winner!
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Nick Bromberg
10 minutes of added time. Whew.
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Nick Bromberg
Croatia with a fantastic chance at the start of the 89th minute as a Susic cross fines Mario Pasalic … but Pasalic heads it across the goal and wide.
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Nick Bromberg
With just a few minutes to go in regulation, this game is looking more and more like extra time will be needed.
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Nick Bromberg
He was, as you can imagine, incredibly disappointed when he saw his number on the sign. Ruben Neves is on in his place.
Croatia has controlled the midfield since Portugal added Goncalo Ramos as a second striker.
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Nick Bromberg
It’s another close call, but Susic’s shoulder looked offside on the first replay.
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Nick Bromberg
For as rough of a watch the first half was at times, the second half has more than made up for it
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Nick Bromberg
Mateo Kovacic makes a fantastic run around Joao Neves and bangs a shot off the right post. After that rebounds back into play, Kovacic then forces Costa into a save to parry the ball over the crossbar.
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Nick Bromberg
Here’s the foul that got called.
And here’s Ronaldo’s goal.
The second half hydration break has arrived.
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Nick Bromberg
It’s his first knockout round goal ever. This game is tied!
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Nick Bromberg
A review after a corner deems that Marin Pongracic took down Renato Veiga in the box as Veiga went to the ball.
Ronaldo will assuredly take the penalty.
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Nick Bromberg
Bernardo Silva and Nelson Semedo are among those who come on the field. Ronaldo stays on the field. He’s played every minute of the World Cup so far.
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Nick Bromberg
It was a great touch on the pass over the top and a fantastic finish, but the flag went up as soon as Ronaldo scored.
It’s being reviewed. It was very, very close … and the call stands on the field. No goal.
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Nick Bromberg
Portugal almost got the game tied. It was a fantastic strike but didn’t dip enough to go in.
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Nick Bromberg
Offsides.
Croatia has Portugal
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Nick Bromberg
After sitting back for much of the first half, Croatia has gone at Portugal to start the second half and it’s worked incredibly well.
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Nick Bromberg
Ivan Perisic gives Croatia the lead!
Perisic is wide open at the back post and a cross falls to him before he slots it past Diogo Costa.