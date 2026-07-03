World Cup Round of 32 live updates: Portugal tops Croatia in dramatic finish; Spain routs Austria

The World Cup knockout stage has been nonstop drama this week and the Round of 32 is nearing an end. Which teams will claim the last few spots in the next round?

Spain got things started Thursday against Austria and delivered its first World Cup knockout round win since 2010. A Pedro Porro score in the 66th minute was bookended by a Mikel Oyarzabal brace in a 3-0 blowout for La Roja.

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The most anticipated match of the day, however, was Portugal vs. Croatia and it delivered. Gonçalo Ramos was the hero of the day, heading in a stoppage-time goal to break a 1-1 tie before a late Croatia goal was disallowed in controversial fashion. Cristiano Ronaldo also joined the World Cup’s all-time top 10 goal list after netting a penalty to equalize in the second half.

In the nightcap, Switzerland will take on Algeria, which hasn’t beaten a European side in the World Cup since 1982. Switzerland has not lost in their last nine matches under manager Murat Yakin.

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