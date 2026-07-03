Portugal v Croatia: World Cup 2026 last 32 – live | World Cup 2026

By / July 3, 2026
Ronaldo walks up, places the ball on the spot with no hesitation. Livakovic stands rigid. Whistle blows, Ronaldo takes one step, comes to a dead stop (are you allowed to do … never mind), no one moves, but Livakovic leaps to his right as Ronaldo rips it up the middle where Livakovic’s left shoulder used to be.

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See? VAR does some good!

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Now … who takes this?

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It was a lovely finish by Ronaldo … oh wait! He looks on!

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But Croatia have it in the net again! Vlasic raced onto the ball and centered, but he was well offside. No VAR or anything needed here. Clear-cut call.

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Vlasic celebrates scoring a goal that was later disallowed”,”caption”:”Nikola Vlasic was just offside. “,”credit”:”Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters”}}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1783037808000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”20.16 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1783038014000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”20.20 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1783037867000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”20.17 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”20.17″,”title”:”No goal!”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Thu 2 Jul 2026 20.30 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Thu 2 Jul 2026 17.00 EDT”},{“id”:”6a46feb88f08c781e43564dd”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Croatia attack. Vlasic drifts right, passes to overlapping Stanisic, Matanovic challenges in the air against Dias, it goes over both of them, and Stanisic settles before drilling it into the net.

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Passive ending to that half on Croatia’s part. Puzzling. They’ve seen very little of the ball and almost none of it in the final third.

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1 min: Croatia in blue, Portugal in white.

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Portugal: Diogo Costa; Mendes, Veiga, Dias, Cancelo; Vitinha, João Neves; Leão, Fernandes, Neto; that guy

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Leão replaces João Félix.

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Croatia: Livakovic; Perisic, Pongracic, Sutalo, Stanisic; Kovacic, Modric; Baturina, Sucic, Vlasic; Budimir

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Both teams are estimated to be in a 4-2-3-1 by the agencies that believe everyone is in a 4-2-3-1. Others probably say it’s a 4-4-2. Or maybe a 3-6-1.

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Welcome to a match that will answer a very important question …

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Who gets the honor of losing to Spain?

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In the 48-team format (more on that in a bit), 12 of the 16 matches in the Round of Twice 16 are graced with a team that won their group. This is not one of them.

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In fairness, Portugal very impressively destroyed Uzbekistan 5-0 in between draws with Colombia and a DR Congo side that seems rather dangerous in hindsight. Croatia lost to an England side that rallied past that DR Congo side earlier in this round, then labored past pesky Panama and beat Ghana 2-1.

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And these are star-studded teams. No, I don’t mean that the players involved are older than the galaxy – to answer the question below about 1 March 2006, I was planning my 36th birthday party, so these people all seem young to me.

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This match will provide a healthy diversion for us in the United States, where everyone in my social media feeds has opted for one of two messages today:

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1. It’s unfortunate, but according to the Laws of the Game, Folarin Balogun had to be sent off.

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2. That was the worst call in the history of officiating, even worse than the 1972 Olympic basketball final. (Told you I was old, though I don’t remember that game first-hand.)

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Send in your comments, your diet tips and your Medicare advice, and I’ll get through as much of it as I can.

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Key events

Everyone need a drink after all that? Good news!

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