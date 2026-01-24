Wrestling Preview: #1 Penn State vs #25 Indiana

Fresh off a dominant two-dual road trip, the Nittany Lions will be back in Rec Hall for their final conference dual in that venue in University Park this season. They’ll be up against another ranked Big Ten opponent in Indiana, which boasts a starting lineup of over half ranked wrestlers, and will look to continue their record-breaking win streak.

Not much has changed this week from the past, except for the fact that a whopping 6 of PSU’s starting ten grapplers are ranked #1 right now. That’s right – Penn State has as many number ones as Indiana has ranked wrestlers, a feat that is just absolutely remarkable when you think about it. After notching top ten wins last weekend, both Luke Lilledahl (who had been #2 behind returning national champ Vincent Robinson, who lost last weekend) and Rocco Welsh (who had been #4 prior to beating then-#1 Angelo Ferrari) now sit atop their respective weight classes, joining teammates Shayne Van Ness, Mitchell Mesenbrink, Levi Haines, and Josh Barr.

If that’s not enough, there’s an argument to be made to put true freshman PSUers Marcus Blaze and PJ Duke at number one in their classes too; I’m not going to make that argument here, but there’s certainly one to be made. What a time to be alive, and to be a Penn State wrestling fan.

What: #1 Penn State vs #25 Indiana*

When: Friday, January 23, 7pm EST

Audio: Free (via GoPSUSports)

#1 Penn State WT #25 Indiana #1 – Luke Lilledahl (So., St Charles, MO) 125 #11 – Jacob Moran (Sr., Portage, IN) #4- Marcus Blaze (Fr., Perrysburg, OH) 133 Logan Frazier (Jr., Crown Point, IN) #11 – Braeden Davis (Jr., Belleville, MI) 141 #25 – Henry Porter (Jr., Gilroy, CA) #1 – Shayne Van Ness (Jr., Somerville, NJ) 149 Joey Butler (So., Greenwood, IN) #3 – PJ Duke (Fr., State Hill, NY) 157 Bryce Lowery (So., Indianapolis, IN) #1 – Mitchell Mesenbrink (Jr., Hartland, WI) 165 #19 – Tyler Lillard (Jr., Aurora, OH) #1 – Levi Haines (Sr., Arendtsville, PA) 174 #29 – Derek Gilcher (Sr., Novi, MI) #1 – Rocco Welsh (So., Waynesburg, PA) 184 #15 – Sam Goin (Fr., Crown Point, IN) #1 – Josh Barr (So., Davison, MI) 197 #14 – Gabe Sollars (Jr., Evansville, IN) #12 – Cole Mirasola (Fr., Jackson, WI) 285 Caleb Marzolino (Fr., Waverly, PA)

Unlike at 184, where Welsh basically had to be #1 as the lone remaining undefeated wrestler, Luke isn’t a consensus number one and likely partially got the ranking due to past performance and the singlet he wears. In February, that ranking will truly be put to the test when he goes up against fellow undefeated wrestler Bouzakis, but this week he has a not-easy outing against the veteran Moran. This won’t be a pushover by any stretch, but Luke should take control early and not let the Hoosier get any real foothold.

Prediction: Lilledahl by decision

All Marcus Blaze can do is wrestle the guy in front of him, and he’ll continue to do that this week against one of two Indiana starters with losing records on the season. I will be very, very surprised if this bout goes all seven minutes – it might not even go five.

Prediction: Blaze by tech fall

Braeden Davis bounced back quite nicely on Sunday after a frustrating upset on Friday evening, and as the last guy entered into the lineup this season, he’ll go week by week to get himself ready for the tournament up at his new weight. He’ll continue to confound some fans by putting himself in bizarre situations, but ultimately he’ll win this one resoundingly if not by bonus.

Prediction: Davis by decision

Some of the weights this year are absolutely stacked, with legitimate title contenders going five or six deep. This is not one of those weights. Shayne has had very few tests on this season so far, and he’s not going to get one tonight. He worked so hard to get the fall on Sunday to no avail, and I’m betting he makes up for it this evening.

Prediction: Van Ness by pin

Count my mother as one of those disappointed that Duke is still not number one, but with OSU’s Cannon still undefeated PJ likely has a few weeks before he’ll have the opportunity to move up. This bout won’t move the needle much, as he may need another workout after taking the mat since I’m expecting this to be one of the quickest of the night.

I pity the fool who had to sit next to Mesenbrink on the plane ride home on Sunday after not getting the chance to wrestle – without the energy burned off, it would have to go somewhere. Our reigning quip king will continue his case for the Hodge tonight; it’s just a question of whether it’ll get out of the first period to me.

Prediction: Mesenbrink by tech fall

Levi will likely be one of the finalists for the Hodge if the season goes as expected, but even though he’s a senior, his teammate has the edge (as does, so far, Ohio State’s Jesse Mendez at 141). He’ll continue to show his dominance this week after a pair of wins (one bonus) on the road last week, and if Gilcher comes to wrestle, this shouldn’t be close.

Prediction: Levi by major decision

Rocco had a fantastic weekend last week, winning a frustrating bout on Angelo Ferrari’s terms before turning around and showing he does, indeed, know how to score points if his opponent decides to wrestle on Sunday. He’ll face one of Indiana’s best wrestlers, the only freshman in their lineup, and while I don’t expect it to be particularly close, Goin should be able to just narrowly escape giving up bonus.

Prediction: Welsh by decision

There’s just something about Josh Barr this year. When he was out due to injury early in the season, everyone seemed to have forgotten about him – and now that he’s back, he’s being overshadowed by many, including his own teammates. Don’t worry, Josh – even if you are wrestling one of IU’s best, I won’t forget about you or underestimate your prowess!

Prediction: Barr by tech fall

Cole has more and more confidence by the day, and that will only be bolstered in this evening’s dual as he’s up against one of two Indiana wrestlers with a losing record. I expect the quickest score of the night from the heavier Mirasola twin, and this bout not to last the full seven.

Prediction: Cole by tech fall

Overall score prediction: Penn State 45, Indiana 0