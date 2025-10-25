Wrexham 1-0 Oxford Utd (Oct 22, 2025) Game Analysis

Wrexham hung on with 10 men to record their first win in England’s second tier in 43 years, thanks to a 1-0 victory over Oxford United on Wednesday.

After three-straight promotions to reach the second tier for the first time since 1982, Wrexham had failed to win any of their first five Championship games a SToK Cae Ras.

But Nathan Broadhead’s 14th-minute goal on Wednesday proved enough for Phil Parkinson’s side to end their drought, despite Callum Doyle being shown a red card midway through the second half.

Wrexham’s victory moved them up to 15th place in the Championship.

“There has been a lot of anxiety with new players coming in and not getting that win,” Parkinson said.

“Putting the result to one side, we wanted to put in a performance which reflects what we are all about as a group and what the club is all about.

“After the sending off, we had to show that grit and determination, which I love to see. That’s what this team has been all about for the last three years and what we represent.

“I wish we didn’t have to go down to 10 men but when you do, you have to respond and we did.”

Nathan Broadhead celebrates putting Wrexham ahead against Oxford United. Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Broadhead netted his fourth goal of the campaign with a right-footed finish, following a corner and Kieffer Moore’s assist.

Despite their dominance, Wrexham could not add further goals in the first half as they looked to end the four-game winless streak they took into the game.

The visitors had won their previous fixture against Derby — one of only three victories in the second tier. And Oxford, one point and two places above the drop zone, started the second half with Will Lankshear in place of Stan Mills as they looked for a quick equaliser.

They certainly posed more of an attacking threat, with Will Vaulks firing over from 20 yards.

Perhaps surprisingly, goalscorer Broadhead featured in Parkinson’s first change as he was replaced by Josh Windass on the hour.

And the Wrexham boss was forced into more substitutes after the flashpoint of Doyle’s dismissal for a crude challenge on Siriki Dembele. Referee Elliot Bell had no hesitation showing the former Manchester City youth player a red card, with few complaints either from home supporters.

Former Bolton skipper George Thomason made way for Lewis Brunt, while Dembele also came off for ex-Wrexham loanee Mark Harris.

Oxford only managed two touches in the home box in the opening half, but they were making regular in roads in the second, especially when Lankshear hit the crossbar with a close-range header.

The away side had last-minute appeals for a penalty rejected for a challenge on Cameron Brannagan.

And Wrexham celebrated their reprieve by creating their best chances of the second period.

Sam Smith’s left-footed shot was arrowing into the top corner until Jamie Cumming tipped it away for a corner. Smith then headed goalwards from the set-piece but again Cumming came to United’s rescue.

Suddenly, the game came to life and Arthur Okonkwo had to make a smart save low down to deny Brian De Keersmaecker and protect the win.

Information from PA was used in this report.