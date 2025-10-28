WTA Chennai Day 1 Predictions Including Vekic vs Adkar

Several Indian players will be at the heart of Monday’s intrigue at the WTA 250 in Chennai, as they take center stage against more experienced opposition, promising a compelling blend of local flavor and high-stakes competition. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on the schedule. But who will advance?

WTA Chennai Day 1 Predictions

Mai Hontama vs Storm Hunter

Head-to-Head: first meeting

Mai Hontama comes into this opener on a five-match losing streak, still searching for rhythm and confidence. Storm Hunter hasn’t played singles since Beijing and had struggled for form before her break, though her lefty serve and net instincts remain threats. With both short on wins, this could hinge on consistency, and Hontama’s sharper match fitness may give her a slight edge.

Prediction: Hontama in 3

Sahaja Yamalapalli vs Priska Nugroho

Head-to-Head: first meeting

This is one of the more evenly balanced contests on paper. Yamalapalli thrives in front of home fans and has shown steady progress on the ITF circuit. Nugroho’s sharper match rhythm from her semifinal finish at the Jinan Challenger might give her the early edge, but Yamalapalli’s ability to absorb pressure and extend points could make less straightforward than it appears. Both players will have the crowd cheering and Nugroho’s better form of late should see her over the line.

Prediction: Nugroho in 3

Polina Iatsenko vs Alina Charaeva

Head-to-Head: first meeting

This all-Russian clash pits Iatsenko’s flat-hitting baseline game against Charaeva’s more compact, defensive style. Iatsenko can look unbeatable when her timing clicks, while Charaeva relies on rhythm and movement to draw errors. Expect plenty of long exchanges, but the faster surface should favor Iatsenko’s ability to hit through the court more decisively.

Prediction: Iatsenko in 2

Donna Vekic vs Vaishnavi Adkar

Head-to-Head: first meeting

Adkar will have home support behind her, and she’s capable of striking cleanly off both wings. Still, facing Vekic is a major step up. The Croatian’s serve and ability to dictate from the baseline give her a clear edge, and she’s unlikely to let up once she settles in. Expect moments of resistance from Adkar but Vekic should advance comfortably.

Prediction: Vekic in 2

Main Photo Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports