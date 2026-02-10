WTA Doha Day 3 Predictions Including Paolini vs Sakkari

14-second round matches are scheduled on Day 3 of the WTA 1000 tournament in Doha, and almost every match is worth watching. This article features #6 seed Jasmine Paolini, who will take on two-time semifinalist Maria Sakkari. As always, we at LWOT will offer predictions for every match on the slate. But which players will advance?

WTA Doha Day 3 Predictions

Ann Li vs Magdalena Frech

Head-to-Head: Li 2-0 Frech

Ann Li is capable of high-quality tennis, and she showed it in the first round against Leylah Fernandez. She was brilliant behind her serve and never let Fernandez settle in the match. Li has not won consecutive matches this season, and this is a great opportunity for her to do so. Lucky loser, Magdalena Frech, got a huge win against Liudmila Samsonova. Frech saved three match points and must be delighted with her effort. However, Li has the upper hand in the head-to-head, and I am backing her to win.

Prediction: Li in 3

Emma Navarro vs Anna Kalinskaya

Head-to-Head: Navarro 0-1 Kalinskaya

Emma Navarro defeated Tatjana Maria in straight sets to end her three-match losing streak and advance to the second round. Navarro has had a rough start to the season, and she will hope to perform better from this juncture. Anna Kalinskaya lost just three games in the first round to register her first-ever win at the Qatar Open. Kalinskaya is playing some good tennis at the moment, and I feel more confident in backing her.

Prediction: Kalinskaya in 3

Qinwen Zheng vs Alycia Parks

Head-to-Head: Zheng 1-1 Parks

In her first match since Beijing last year, Qinwen Zheng came back from a set down to defeat former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin. She was rusty to begin, but grew into the match, and the serve caught fire as the match progressed. Zheng hit 20 aces in the match, which is one of her highest ever. Alycia Parks also came back from a set down to upset Diana Shnaider and get her first win at this tournament. Parks hit 54 winners in the match and can be a tricky opponent for Zheng.

Prediction: Zheng in 3

Jasmine Paolini vs Maria Sakkari

Head-to-Head: Paolini 2-2 Sakkari

Jasmine Paolini has yet to show her best tennis this season, and she will be eager to get back in form and make a deep run this week. This has not been a successful tournament for her in the past, but with her improvements on this surface, I can see her performing well. However, she must pass a big hurdle in the form of Maria Sakkari, who keeps on showing glimpses of her best tennis. Sakkari has the firepower, but her composure will decide the match.

Prediction: Paolini in 3

